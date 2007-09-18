Netter's Essential Histology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781929007868, 9781437700848

Netter's Essential Histology

1st Edition

with Student Consult Access

Authors: William Ovalle Patrick Nahirney
eBook ISBN: 9781437700848
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2007
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Section 1: CELL AND TISSUES

1. The Cell

2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands

3. Connective Tissue

4. Muscle Tissue

5. Nervous Tissue

6. Cartilage and Bone

7. Blood and Bone Marrow

Section 2: SYSTEMS

8. Cardiovascular System

9. Lymphoid System

10. Endocrine System

11. Integumentary System

12. Upper Digestive System

13. Lower Digestive System

14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas

15. Respiratory System

16. Urinary System

17. Male Reproductive System

18. Female Reproductive System

19. Eye and Adnexa

20. Special Senses

Description

Here's a contemporary and visual overview of normal histology that combines classic Netter illustrations and new drawings in the Netter style, with original light and electron micrographs, and succinct explanatory text to give you a rich understanding of this vital subject. Excellent as both a reference and a review, this book will serve you well at any stage of your healthcare career.

Key Features

  • Find all the information you need in one place as the book integrates gross anatomy, embryology, histology, cell biology, and ultrastructure in a concise fashion.
  • Gain insight into pathology and learn to recognize normal structure so you can understand abnormality and disease with the aid of clinical boxes within the text.
  • Prepare for National Board and Licensing Examinations with comprehensive yet concise coverage.
  • Focus your study with targeted coverage of the essentials of histologic organization and core concepts.
  • This book comes with STUDENT CONSULT at no extra charge! Register at www.studentconsult.com today...so you can learn and study more powerfully than ever before!

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437700848

About the Authors

William Ovalle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Patrick Nahirney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria, Victoria, BC, Canada

