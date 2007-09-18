Netter's Essential Histology
1st Edition
with Student Consult Access
Table of Contents
Section 1: CELL AND TISSUES
1. The Cell
2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands
3. Connective Tissue
4. Muscle Tissue
5. Nervous Tissue
6. Cartilage and Bone
7. Blood and Bone Marrow
Section 2: SYSTEMS
8. Cardiovascular System
9. Lymphoid System
10. Endocrine System
11. Integumentary System
12. Upper Digestive System
13. Lower Digestive System
14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas
15. Respiratory System
16. Urinary System
17. Male Reproductive System
18. Female Reproductive System
19. Eye and Adnexa
20. Special Senses
Description
Here's a contemporary and visual overview of normal histology that combines classic Netter illustrations and new drawings in the Netter style, with original light and electron micrographs, and succinct explanatory text to give you a rich understanding of this vital subject. Excellent as both a reference and a review, this book will serve you well at any stage of your healthcare career.
Key Features
- Find all the information you need in one place as the book integrates gross anatomy, embryology, histology, cell biology, and ultrastructure in a concise fashion.
- Gain insight into pathology and learn to recognize normal structure so you can understand abnormality and disease with the aid of clinical boxes within the text.
- Prepare for National Board and Licensing Examinations with comprehensive yet concise coverage.
- Focus your study with targeted coverage of the essentials of histologic organization and core concepts.
- This book comes with STUDENT CONSULT at no extra charge! Register at www.studentconsult.com today...so you can learn and study more powerfully than ever before!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 18th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437700848
About the Authors
William Ovalle Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Patrick Nahirney Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria, Victoria, BC, Canada