Netter's Essential Histology
2nd Edition
with Student Consult Access
Section 1: CELL AND TISSUES
1. The Cell
2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands
3. Connective Tissue
4. Muscle Tissue
5. Nervous Tissue
6. Cartilage and Bone
7. Blood and Bone Marrow
Section 2: SYSTEMS
8. Cardiovascular System
9. Lymphoid System
10. Endocrine System
11. Integumentary System
12. Upper Digestive System
13. Lower Digestive System
14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas
15. Respiratory System
16. Urinary System
17. Male Reproductive System
18. Female Reproductive System
19. Eye and Adnexa
20. Special Senses
Netter’s Essential Histology integrates gross anatomy and embryology with classic histology slides and cutting-edge scanning electron microscopy to give you a rich visual understanding of this complex subject. This histology textbook-atlas has a strong anatomy foundation and utilizes a variety of visual elements - including Netter illustrations and light and electron micrographs - to teach you the most indispensable histologic concepts and their clinical relevance. Excellent as both a reference and a review, Netter’s Essential Histology will serve you well at any stage of your healthcare career.
- Gain a rich understanding of this vital subject through the succinct explanatory histology text.
- Learn to recognize both normal and diseased structures at the microscopic level with the aid of succinct explanatory text as well as numerous clinical boxes.
- Access the entire contents and ancillary components online at Student Consult, view images and histology slides at different magnifications, and watch new narrated video overviews of each chapter.
- Take your learning one step further with the purchase of Netter's Histology Flash Cards (sold separately), designed to reinforce your understanding of how the human body works in health as well as illness and injury.
- 536
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- 10th April 2013
- Saunders
- 9781455706310
- 9781455703074
- 9780323286350
- 9780323260329
- 9780323240574
About the Authors
William Ovalle Author
University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Patrick Nahirney Author
Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria, Victoria, BC, Canada