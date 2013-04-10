Netter's Essential Histology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455706310, 9781455703074

Netter's Essential Histology

2nd Edition

with Student Consult Access

Authors: William Ovalle Patrick Nahirney
Paperback ISBN: 9781455706310
eBook ISBN: 9781455703074
eBook ISBN: 9780323286350
eBook ISBN: 9780323260329
eBook ISBN: 9780323240574
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th April 2013
Page Count: 536
Table of Contents

Section 1: CELL AND TISSUES

1. The Cell

2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands

3. Connective Tissue

4. Muscle Tissue

5. Nervous Tissue

6. Cartilage and Bone

7. Blood and Bone Marrow

Section 2: SYSTEMS

8. Cardiovascular System

9. Lymphoid System

10. Endocrine System

11. Integumentary System

12. Upper Digestive System

13. Lower Digestive System

14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas

15. Respiratory System

16. Urinary System

17. Male Reproductive System

18. Female Reproductive System

19. Eye and Adnexa

20. Special Senses

Description

Netter’s Essential Histology integrates gross anatomy and embryology with classic histology slides and cutting-edge scanning electron microscopy to give you a rich visual understanding of this complex subject. This histology textbook-atlas has a strong anatomy foundation and utilizes a variety of visual elements - including Netter illustrations and light and electron micrographs - to teach you the most indispensable histologic concepts and their clinical relevance. Excellent as both a reference and a review, Netter’s Essential Histology will serve you well at any stage of your healthcare career.

Key Features

  • Gain a rich understanding of this vital subject through the succinct explanatory histology text.
  • Learn to recognize both normal and diseased structures at the microscopic level with the aid of succinct explanatory text as well as numerous clinical boxes.
  • Access the entire contents and ancillary components online at Student Consult, view images and histology slides at different magnifications, and watch new narrated video overviews of each chapter.
  • Take your learning one step further with the purchase of Netter's Histology Flash Cards (sold separately), designed to reinforce your understanding of how the human body works in health as well as illness and injury.

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Authors

William Ovalle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Patrick Nahirney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria, Victoria, BC, Canada

