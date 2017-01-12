Concise writing, a focus on clinical applications, and superb illustrations make Netter’s Essential Biochemistry, by Peter Ronner, PhD, the perfect choice for a basic understanding of biochemistry.. A single expert voice, informed by the insights of a team of reviewers, provides continuity throughout the text, presenting essentials of biochemical principles step by step. Summary diagrams help you grasp key concepts quickly, and end-of-chapter questions reinforce key concepts.