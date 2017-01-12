Netter's Essential Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781929007639, 9780323389389

Netter's Essential Biochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Ronner
eBook ISBN: 9780323389389
eBook ISBN: 9780323388740
eBook ISBN: 9780323388733
Paperback ISBN: 9781929007639
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th January 2017
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

  1. The Human Karyotype and the Structure of DNA

  2. DNA Repair and Therapy of Cancer

  3. DNA Replication

  4. Clinical Tests Based on DNA or RNA

  5. Basic Genetics for Biochemistry

  6. Transcription and RNA processing

  7. Protein Synthesis and Posttranslational Protein Processing

  8. Cell Cycle and Cancer

  9. The Structure of Proteins and Protein Aggregates in Degenerative Diseases

  10. Enzymes and Consequences of Enzyme Deficiencies

  11. Biological Membranes

  12. Collagen, Collagenopathies, and Diseases of Mineralization

  13. Pathologic Alterations of the Extracellular Matrix that Involve Fibrillin, Elastin, or Proteoglycans

  14. Heme Metabolism, Porphyrias, and Hyperbilirubinemia

  15. Iron Metabolism: Iron-Deficiency Anemia and Iron Overload

  16. Erythropoiesis, Hemoglobin Function, and the CBC

  17. Hemoglobinopathies

  18. Carbohydrate Transport, Carbohydrate Malabsorption, and Lactose Intolerance

  19. Glycolysis and its Regulation by Hormones and Hypoxia

  20. Fructose and Galactose Metabolism: Hereditary Fructose Intolerance and Galactosemia

  21. Pentose Phosphate Pathway, Oxidative Stress, and Glucose 6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

  22. Citric Acid Cycle and Thiamine Deficiency

  23. Oxidative Phosphorylation and Mitochondrial Diseases

  24. Glycogen Metabolism and Glycogen Storage Diseases

  25. Gluconeogenesis and Fasting Hypoglycemia

  26. Insulin and Counterregulatory Hormones

  27. Fatty acids, Ketone Bodies, and Ketoacidosis

  28. Triglycerides and Hypertriglyceridemia

  29. Cholesterol Metabolism and Hypercholesterolemia

  30. Metabolism of Ethanol and the Consequences of Alcohol Dependence Syndrome

  31. Steroid Hormones and Vitamin D

  32. Eicosanoids

  33. Signaling

  34. Digestion of Dietary Protein and Net Synthesis of Protein in the Body

  35. Protein degradation, Amino Acid Metabolism, and Nitrogen Balance

  36. One-Carbon Metabolism, Folate Deficiency, and Cobalamin Deficiency

  37. Pyrimidine Nucleotides and Chemotherapy

  38. Gout and Other Diseases Related to the Metabolism of Purine Nucleotides

  39. Diabetes

Description

Concise writing, a focus on clinical applications, and superb illustrations make Netter’s Essential Biochemistry, by Peter Ronner, PhD, the perfect choice for a basic understanding of biochemistry.. A single expert voice, informed by the insights of a team of reviewers, provides continuity throughout the text, presenting essentials of biochemical principles step by step. Summary diagrams help you grasp key concepts quickly, and end-of-chapter questions reinforce key concepts.

Key Features

  • Provides a highly visual, reader-friendly approach to the challenging area of biochemistry.

  • Integrates the clinical perspective throughout the text, giving context and meaning to biochemistry.

  • Frames every chapter with helpful synopses and summaries, and ends each chapter with review questions that reinforce major themes.

  • Illustrates key concepts with beautifully clear drawings and diagrams of biochemical processes which are supplemented with art from the renowned Netter collection, bridging basic sciences with clinical practice.

  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.

About the Authors

Peter Ronner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

