Netter's Essential Biochemistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Human Karyotype and the Structure of DNA
- DNA Repair and Therapy of Cancer
- DNA Replication
- Clinical Tests Based on DNA or RNA
- Basic Genetics for Biochemistry
- Transcription and RNA processing
- Protein Synthesis and Posttranslational Protein Processing
- Cell Cycle and Cancer
- The Structure of Proteins and Protein Aggregates in Degenerative Diseases
- Enzymes and Consequences of Enzyme Deficiencies
- Biological Membranes
- Collagen, Collagenopathies, and Diseases of Mineralization
- Pathologic Alterations of the Extracellular Matrix that Involve Fibrillin, Elastin, or Proteoglycans
- Heme Metabolism, Porphyrias, and Hyperbilirubinemia
- Iron Metabolism: Iron-Deficiency Anemia and Iron Overload
- Erythropoiesis, Hemoglobin Function, and the CBC
- Hemoglobinopathies
- Carbohydrate Transport, Carbohydrate Malabsorption, and Lactose Intolerance
- Glycolysis and its Regulation by Hormones and Hypoxia
- Fructose and Galactose Metabolism: Hereditary Fructose Intolerance and Galactosemia
- Pentose Phosphate Pathway, Oxidative Stress, and Glucose 6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency
- Citric Acid Cycle and Thiamine Deficiency
- Oxidative Phosphorylation and Mitochondrial Diseases
- Glycogen Metabolism and Glycogen Storage Diseases
- Gluconeogenesis and Fasting Hypoglycemia
- Insulin and Counterregulatory Hormones
- Fatty acids, Ketone Bodies, and Ketoacidosis
- Triglycerides and Hypertriglyceridemia
- Cholesterol Metabolism and Hypercholesterolemia
- Metabolism of Ethanol and the Consequences of Alcohol Dependence Syndrome
- Steroid Hormones and Vitamin D
- Eicosanoids
- Signaling
- Digestion of Dietary Protein and Net Synthesis of Protein in the Body
- Protein degradation, Amino Acid Metabolism, and Nitrogen Balance
- One-Carbon Metabolism, Folate Deficiency, and Cobalamin Deficiency
- Pyrimidine Nucleotides and Chemotherapy
- Gout and Other Diseases Related to the Metabolism of Purine Nucleotides
- Diabetes
Concise writing, a focus on clinical applications, and superb illustrations make Netter’s Essential Biochemistry, by Peter Ronner, PhD, the perfect choice for a basic understanding of biochemistry.. A single expert voice, informed by the insights of a team of reviewers, provides continuity throughout the text, presenting essentials of biochemical principles step by step. Summary diagrams help you grasp key concepts quickly, and end-of-chapter questions reinforce key concepts.
- Provides a highly visual, reader-friendly approach to the challenging area of biochemistry.
- Integrates the clinical perspective throughout the text, giving context and meaning to biochemistry.
- Frames every chapter with helpful synopses and summaries, and ends each chapter with review questions that reinforce major themes.
- Illustrates key concepts with beautifully clear drawings and diagrams of biochemical processes which are supplemented with art from the renowned Netter collection, bridging basic sciences with clinical practice.
- Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389389
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323388733
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781929007639
Peter Ronner Author
Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania