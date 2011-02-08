Netter's Correlative Imaging: Musculoskeletal Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437700121, 9781437736465

Netter's Correlative Imaging: Musculoskeletal Anatomy

1st Edition

with Online Access at www.NetterReference.com

Authors: Nancy Major Michael D. Malinzak
eBook ISBN: 9781437736465
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437700121
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th February 2011
Page Count: 639
Table of Contents

Part I Upper Limb

  1. Overview of Upper Limb

  2. Shoulder

    3. Axial

    Coronal

    Sagittal

  3. Upper Arm

    4. Axial

  4. Elbow

    5. Axial

    Coronal

    Sagittal

  5. Forearm

    6. Axial

  6. Wrist

    7. Axial

    Coronal

    Sagittal

  7. Hand and Finger

    8. Axial- Hand

    Axial- Finger

    Coronal

    Sagittal

  8. Thumb

    9. Axial

    Coronal

    Sagittal

    Part II Lower Limb

  9. Overview of Lower Limb

  10. Hip

    11. Axial

    Axial Oblique

    Coronal

    Coronal Oblique

    Sagittal

  11. Thigh

    12. Axial

  12. Knee

    13. Axial

    Coronal

    Sagittal

  13. Lower Leg

    14. Axial

  14. Ankle and Foot

    15. Axial (Long axis)

    Coronal (Short axis)

    Sagittal

  15. Plantar Plate

Sagittal

Description

Musculoskeletal Anatomy is the first title in the brand new Netter’s Correlative Imaging series. Series editor and specialist in musculoskeletal imaging Dr. Nancy Major and coauthor, Michael Malinzak, presents Netter’s beautiful and instructive paintings and illustrated cross sections created in the Netter style side-by-side with high-quality patient MR images created with commonly used pulse sequences to help you visualize the anatomy section by section. With in-depth coverage and concise descriptive text for at-a-glance information and access to correlated images online, this atlas is a comprehensive reference that’s ideal for today’s busy imaging specialists.

Key Features

  • View upper and lower limbs in sagittal, coronal, and axial view MRs of commonly used pulse sequences, each slice complemented by a detailed illustration in the instructional and aesthetic Netter style.

  • Find anatomical landmarks quickly and easily through comprehensive labeling and concise text highlighting key points related to the illustration and image pairings.

  • Correlate patient data to idealized normal anatomy in the approximately 30 cross-sections per joint that illustrate the complexities of musculoskeletal anatomy.

About the Authors

Nancy Major Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

Michael D. Malinzak Author

