Netter's Correlative Imaging: Musculoskeletal Anatomy
1st Edition
with Online Access at www.NetterReference.com
Table of Contents
Part I Upper Limb
- Overview of Upper Limb
- Shoulder
- Upper Arm
- Elbow
- Forearm
- Wrist
- Hand and Finger
- Thumb
- Overview of Lower Limb
- Hip
- Thigh
- Knee
- Lower Leg
- Ankle and Foot
- Plantar Plate
Axial
Coronal
Sagittal
Axial
Axial
Coronal
Sagittal
Axial
Axial
Coronal
Sagittal
Axial- Hand
Axial- Finger
Coronal
Sagittal
Axial
Coronal
Sagittal
Part II Lower Limb
Axial
Axial Oblique
Coronal
Coronal Oblique
Sagittal
Axial
Axial
Coronal
Sagittal
Axial
Axial (Long axis)
Coronal (Short axis)
Sagittal
Sagittal
Description
Musculoskeletal Anatomy is the first title in the brand new Netter’s Correlative Imaging series. Series editor and specialist in musculoskeletal imaging Dr. Nancy Major and coauthor, Michael Malinzak, presents Netter’s beautiful and instructive paintings and illustrated cross sections created in the Netter style side-by-side with high-quality patient MR images created with commonly used pulse sequences to help you visualize the anatomy section by section. With in-depth coverage and concise descriptive text for at-a-glance information and access to correlated images online, this atlas is a comprehensive reference that’s ideal for today’s busy imaging specialists.
Key Features
- View upper and lower limbs in sagittal, coronal, and axial view MRs of commonly used pulse sequences, each slice complemented by a detailed illustration in the instructional and aesthetic Netter style.
- Find anatomical landmarks quickly and easily through comprehensive labeling and concise text highlighting key points related to the illustration and image pairings.
- Correlate patient data to idealized normal anatomy in the approximately 30 cross-sections per joint that illustrate the complexities of musculoskeletal anatomy.
- Scroll through the correlated images online at www.NetterReference.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 639
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 8th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736465
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437700121
About the Authors
Nancy Major Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado