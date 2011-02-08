Netter's Correlative Imaging: Musculoskeletal Anatomy

Musculoskeletal Anatomy is the first title in the brand new Netter’s Correlative Imaging series. Series editor and specialist in musculoskeletal imaging Dr. Nancy Major and coauthor, Michael Malinzak, presents Netter’s beautiful and instructive paintings and illustrated cross sections created in the Netter style side-by-side with high-quality patient MR images created with commonly used pulse sequences to help you visualize the anatomy section by section. With in-depth coverage and concise descriptive text for at-a-glance information and access to correlated images online, this atlas is a comprehensive reference that’s ideal for today’s busy imaging specialists.