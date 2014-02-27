Netter's Concise Radiologic Anatomy
2nd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Table of Contents
Section I: Head and Neck
1. Skull, Basal View
2. Skull, Interior View
3. Upper Neck, Lower Head Osteology
4. Axis (C2)
5. Cervical Spine, Posterior View
6. Cervical Spondylosis
7. Vertebral, Artery, Neck
8. Vertebral Artery, Atlas
9. Craniovertebral Ligaments
10. Neck Muscles, Lateral View
11. Neck Muscles, Anterior view
12. Scalene and Prevertebral Muscles
13. Right Subclavian Artery, Origin
14. Carotid Artery System
15. Thryoid Gland
16. Neck, Axial Section at Thyroid Gland
17. Nasal Conchae
18. Nasal Septum, Components
19. Nasal Septum, Hard and Soft Palate
20. Pterygopalatine Fossa
21. Nose and Paranasal Sinuses
22. Olfactory Bulbs
23. Ethmoid Air Cells and Sphenoid Sinus
24. Maxillary Sinus
25. Floor of Mouth
26. Floor of Mouth (Continued)
27. Facial Muscles
28. Temporomandibular Joint
29. Pterygoid Muscles
30. Tongue and Oral Cavity
31. Tongue, Coronal Section
32. Parotid and Submandibular Salivary Glands
33. Submandibular and Sublingual Salivary Glands
34. Pharynx, Median Sagittal Section
35. Carotid Arteries in the Neck
36. Thyroid Gland and Major Neck Vessels
37. Larynx
38. Nasolacrimal Duct
39. Orbit, Coronal Section
40. Orbit, Lateral View
41. Orbit, Superior Oblique Muscle and Tendon
42. Orbit, Superior View
43. Globe of Eye
44. Inner Ear
45. Facial Nerve in Canal
46. Tympanic Cavity (Middle Ear)
47. Bony Labyrinth
48. Superior Sagittal Sinus
49. Cerebral Venous Sinuses
50. Cavernous Sinus
51. Cerebral Venous System
52. Cerebral Cortex and Basal Ganglia, Axial Section
53. Cranial Nerves IX, X, XI
54. Brainstem, Midsaggital View
55. Optic Pathway
56. Vestibulocochlear Nerve (VIII)
57. Hypoglossal Nerve (XII) and Canal
58. Brain, Arterial Supply
59. Basilar and Vertebral arteries
60. Arteries of the Brain
61. Pituitary Gland
Section II: Back and Spinal Cord
62. Thoracic Spine
63. Lumbar Vertebrae
64. Structure of Lumbar Vertebrae
65. Lumbar Spine
66. Sacrum
67. Vertebral Ligaments
68. Ligamentum Flavum
69. Spinal Nerves, Lumbar
70. Spinal Cord, Nerve Roots
71. Conus Medullaris and Cauda Equina
72. Intercostal Vessels and Nerves, Posterior
73. Vertebral Venous Plexuses
74. Back, Lower Paraspinal Muscles
75. Deep Muscles of the Back
76. Semispinalis Capitis
77. Suboccipital Triangle
78. Lumbar Region, Cross Section
Section III: Thorax
79. Breast, Lateral View
80. Lymph Nodes of the Axilla
81. Lymph Nodes of the Axilla (Continued)
82. Anterior Chest Wall
83. Chest Wall Musculature
84. Costovertebral and Costotransverse Joints
85. Internal Thoracic Artery, Anterior Chest Wall
86. Diaphragm
87. Left Lung, Medial View
88. Right Lung, Lateral View
89. Lung, Segmental Bronchi
90. Mediastinum
91. Lung, Lymph Drainage
92. Thoracic Duct
93. Heart Chambers
94. Branches of the Arch of Aorta
95. Heart, Posterior View
96. Coronary Vessels, Anterior View
97. Left Side of the Heart
98. Aortic Valve
99. Umbilical Cord
100. Ductus Ateriosus and Ligamentum Arteriosum
101. Posterior Mediastinum
102. Mediastinum, Right Lateral View
103. Mediastinum, Left Lateral View with Aneurysm
104. Thoracic Esophagus
105. Esophagogastric Junction
106. Azygos and Hemiazygos Veins
107. Pericardium, Mediastinum Section
Section IV: Abdomen
108. Rectus Abdominis
109. Anterior Abdominal Wall Muscles
110. Abdominal Wall, Superficial View
111. Inguinal Region
112. Quadratus Lumborum
113. Psoas Major
114. Kidneys, Normal and Transplanted
115. Abdominal Regions
116. Appendix
117. Abdomen, Upper Viscera
118. Omental Bursa, Oblique Sections
119. Stomach, In Situ
120. Stomach, Mucosa
121. Duodenum and Pancreas
122. Liver, Vascular System
123. Bile and Pancreatic Ducts
124. Spleen, In Situ
125. Gastroepiploic Arteries
126. Porta Hepatis
127. Celiac Trunk, Normal and Variant
128. Arteries of the Small Bowel
129. Marginal Artery (of Drummond)
130. Veins of the Small Bowel
131. Chyle Cistern
132. Mesenteric Lymph Nodes
133. Celiac Plexus
134. Adrenal (Suprarenal) Gland
135. Suprarenal (Adrenal) Glands and Kidneys
136. Kidneys and Abdominal Aorta
137. Renal Arteries, Variation (Multiple)
138. Renal Pelvis
139. Ureter, Pelvis Aspect
140. Kidneys and Ureters
141. Kidneys and Associated Vessels
142. Kidney, Oblique Sagittal Section
143. Right Renal Vasculature
144. Abdominal Viscera, Parasaggital Section
Section V: Pelvis and Perineum
145. Pelvis
146. Female Pelvis, Round Ligament, and Ovary
147. Female Pelvic Viscera, Saggital View
148. Uterine (Fallopian) Tubes
149. Bulb of Penis, Coronal Section
150. Uterus and Uterine Tube
151. Uterus and Adnexa
152. Female Perineum
153. Female Perineum and Deep Perineum
154. Penis, Cross Section
155. Seminal Vesicles
156. Prostate, Coronal View
157. Testis and Epididymis
158. Ischioanal Fossa
159. Anal Sphincters
160. Anal Musculature
161. Male Perineum
162. Ureters
163. Common, Internal and External Iliac Arteries
164. Inguinal Lymph Nodes
165. Preaortic, Iliac, and Inguinal Lymph Nodes
Section VI: Upper Limb
166. Anterior View of the Shoulder Girdle
167. Shoulder Joint, Glenoid Fossa
168. Sternoclavicular Joint
169. Shoulder Joint, Supraspinatus Muscle
170. Shoulder Joint, Supraspinatus Muscle (Continued)
171. Shoulder Joint, Biceps Tendon
172. Shoulder Joint, Anterior and Sagittal Views
173. Quadrangular and Triangular Spaces
174. Subscapularis Muscle
175. Axillary Artery
176. Axillary Region
177. Pectoralis Major
178. Brachial Plexus
179. Biceps and Brachialis Insertions
180. Elbow, Anterior Perspective
181. Elbow, Lateral View
182. Elbow, Ulnar Nerve
183. Elbow, Cubital Tunnel
184. Bones of Forearm
185. Radius and Ulna
186. Forearm, Lateral Musculature
187. Forearm, Medial Musculature
188. Extensor Muscles of the Wrist
189. Flexor Muscles of the Wrist
190. Carpal Bones
191. Wrist, Osteology and Joint
192. Wrist, Palmar Ligaments
193. Wrist, Dorsal Ligaments
194. Wrist, Carpal Tunnel
195. Wrist, Carpal Tunnel (Continued)
196. Wrist, Ulnar Nerve
197. Bones of the Hand and Wrist
198. Metacarpophalangeal Joints
199. Hand, Axial Section
200. Interphalangeal Joints
201. Interphalangeal Joints (Continued)
Section VII: Lower Limb
202. Saphenous Veins
203. Arteries of the Lower Limb
204. Hip Joint
205. Vasculature of the Femoral Head
206. Illiopectineal Bursa
207. Quadriceps Femoris Muscle Group
208. Deep Anterior Thigh Region
209. Deep Hip Muscles
210. Sciatic Nerve
211. Sciatic Nerve, Gluteal Region
212. Gluteal Region
213. Thigh, Axial Sections
214. Knee Joint, Superior View
215. Knee Joint, Anterior View
216. Knee Joint, Lateral View
217. Cruciate Ligaments
218. Calcaneal (Achilles) Tendon
219. Common Fibular (Peroneal) Nerve
220. Foot Osteology, Lateral View
221. Foot Osteology, Medial View
222. Calcaneus
223. Ankle Joint Muscles, Lateral View
224. Tarsal Tunnel
225. Fibular (Peroneus) Tendons at Ankle
226. Fibular (Peroneus) Tendons at Ankle (Continued
227. Deltoid Ligament
228. Deltoid Ligament (Continued
229. Fibularis (Peroneus) Brevis Tendon
230. Plantar Aponeurosis
231. Muscles of the Plantar Foot, Second Layer
Description
Designed to make learning more interesting and clinically meaningful, Netter's Concise Radiologic Anatomy, 2nd Edition matches radiologic images—from MR and ultrasound to CT and advanced imaging reconstructions—to the exquisite artwork of master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD. As a companion to the bestselling Netter's Atlas of Human Anatomy, this updated medical textbook begins with the anatomy and matches radiologic images to the anatomic images; the result is a concise, visual guide that shows how advanced diagnostic imaging is an amazing "dissection tool" for viewing human anatomy in the living patient!
"Overall I feel that this textbook is a good overview of radiology, and perfectly adequate for medical students as we are not expected to have a very in depth knowledge of radiology past chest and abdominal x rays. It may well prove valuable for the Netter-collectors out there, and provides an excellent quick guide to radiology." Reviewed by: TheMedicalStudent.co.uk Date: July 2014
Key Features
- Quickly review key information with a concise, user-friendly format that is organized and color-coded to be in-line with Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, 6th Edition.
- View direct, at-a-glance comparisons between idealized anatomic illustrations and real-life medicine with side-by-side radiology examples of normal anatomy and common variants with corresponding anatomy illustrations.
- Improve upon your knowledge with a brief background in basic radiology, including reconstructions and a list of common abbreviations for the images presented.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 27th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221474
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323312431
Reviews
"The Netter diagrams are superb. The quality of the matching radiological images is also quite superb…fulfils its mission of correlating high quality radiological images with Netter anatomy drawings. It provides the reader with a modern high quality radiological atlas, which would be of interest to medical students, allied health professionals, surgical and radiology residents and indeed most hospital based practicing doctors." - M.J. Lee, Surgeon journal
About the Authors
Edward Weber Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiologist, The Imaging Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana Consultant, Medical Clinic of Big Sky, Big Sky, Montana Adjunct Professor of Anatomy & Cell Biology Volunteer Clinical Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences Indiana University School of Medicine Fort Wayne, Indiana
Joel Vilensky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology Indiana University School of Medicine Fort Wayne, Indiana
Stephen Carmichael Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Anatomy and Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Kenneth Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology Director, Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Medical Director, Translational Imaging University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health Madison, Wisconsin