Netter's Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1 Basic Science, 1
2 Spine, 29
3 Shoulder, 75
4 Arm, 109
5 Forearm, 139
6 Hand, 183
7 Pelvis, 219
8 Thigh/Hip, 249
9 Leg/Knee, 285
10 Foot/Ankle, 337
Description
Netter’s Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy is a best-selling, portable, full-color resource excellent to have on hand during your orthopaedic rotation, residency, or as a quick look-up in practice. Jon C. Thompson presents the latest data in thoroughly updated diagnostic and treatment algorithms for all conditions while preserving the popular at-a-glance table format from the previous edition. You’ll get even more art from the Netter Collection as well as new radiologic images that visually demonstrate the key clinical correlations and applications of anatomical imaging. For a fast, memorable review of orthopaedic anatomy, this is a must-have.
Key Features
- Maintains the popular at-a-glance table format that makes finding essential information quick and convenient.
- Contains useful clinical information on disorders, trauma, history, physical exam, radiology, surgical approaches, and minor procedures in every chapter.
- Lists key information on bones, joints, muscles, and nerves in tables correlate to each Netter image.
- Highlights key material in different colors—pearls in green and warnings in red—for easy reference.
Jon Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, USA
