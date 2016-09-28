Netter's Concise Neuroanatomy Updated Edition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Bony Coverings of the Brain and Spinal Cord
2 Gross Anatomy of the Brain and Spinal Cord
3 Blood Vessels of the Brain and Spinal Cord
4 Cerebrospinal Fluid and Coverings of the Brain
5 Medulla Oblongata
6 Pons
7 Midbrain (Mesencephalon)
8 Thalamus
9 Basal Ganglia
10 Cerebellum
11 Cerebral Cortex
12 Hypothalamus
13 Limbic System
14 Cranial Nerves I-XII
15 Major Sensory and Motor Pathways
16 Reticular Formation
17 Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System: Upper Extremity
18 Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System: Lower Extremity
19 Autonomic Nervous System
Index
Description
This unique, comprehensive book provides rich visual guidance on all aspects of neuroanatomy, as only artwork by master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD can. Concise tables highlight important aspects of each structure, equipping you with the essential knowledge you need to master this complex discipline.
This "updated" first edition includes an eBook with the print. The ExpertConsult eBook includes test-yourself images, and notes and highlighting capabilities. All other content is the same as the 2007 1st edition.
Key Features
- See every nuance of nervous system anatomy with hundreds of unparalleled Netter diagrams.
- Better understand the functional importance and clinical significance of each anatomical structure, thanks to clear tabular summaries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482035
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482028
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323481991
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482011
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323480918
About the Authors
Michael Rubin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Neurology, Director, Neuromuscular Service and EMG Laboratory, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
Joseph Safdieh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience Weill Medical College of Cornell University