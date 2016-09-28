Netter's Concise Neuroanatomy Updated Edition

This unique, comprehensive book provides rich visual guidance on all aspects of neuroanatomy, as only artwork by master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD can. Concise tables highlight important aspects of each structure, equipping you with the essential knowledge you need to master this complex discipline.

This "updated" first edition includes an eBook with the print. The ExpertConsult eBook includes test-yourself images, and notes and highlighting capabilities. All other content is the same as the 2007 1st edition.