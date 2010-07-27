Netter's Cardiology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
1. History and Physical Examination
Marschall S. Runge, E. Magnus Ohman, and George A. Stouffer
2. Coronary Atherosclerosis
Cam Patterson and Marschall S. Runge
3. Use of Diagnostic Testing
Tom Burchell, Anthony Mathur, and Peter Mills
4. Electrocardiography
Leonard S. Gettes
5. Chest Radiography
Andrew O. Zurick III and Park W. Willis IV
6. Echocardiography
Andrew O. Zurick III and Park W. Willis IV
7. Stress Testing and Nuclear Imaging
Arif Sheikh and Luis A.Tamara
8. CT and MRI
Andrew O. Zurick and Larry Klein
9. Diagnostic Coronary Angiography
George A. Stouffer
10. Left and Right Heart Catheterization
Allison Dupont, Mark E. Boulware and George A. Stouffer
11. Screening for Heart Disease
John P. Vavalle and Marschall S. Runge
SECTION II: CORONARY HEART DISEASE
12. Chronic Coronary Artery Disease
Venu Menon and Jay D. Sengupta
13. Non-STE Myocardial Infarction
Eric H. Yang and Steven R. Steinhubl
14. ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction
Martin Moser, Markus Frey and Christoph Bode
15. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
Bruce R. Brodie and Tift Mann
16. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
Michael E. Bowdish, Sharon Ben-Or, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan
17. Cardiogenic Shock after Myocardial Infarction
Venu Menon and Jay Sengupta
SECTION III: MYOCARDIAL DISEASES AND CARDIOMYOPATHY
18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Patricia P. Chang
19. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Parag Kale and Richard A. Walsh
20. Restrictive Cardiomyopathy
Thomas M. Bashore
21. Hereditary Cardiomyopathies
José Ortiz and Richard A. Walsh
22. Myocarditis
Daniel J. Lenihan
23. Management of Heart Failure
Carla S. Dupree
24. Cardiac Transplantation
Michael E. Bowdish, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan
25. Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy Christopher D. Chiles and Charles Baggett
SECTION IV: CARDIAC RHYTHM ABNORMALITIES
26. Bradyarrhythmias
Fong T. Leong J. Paul Mounsey
27. Supraventricular Tachycardia
Emily E. Hass and J. Paul Mounsey
28. Atrial Fibrillation
Anil Gehi and J. Paul Mounsey
29. Ventricular Tachycardia
Eugene Chung, Richard G. Sheahan and
J. Paul Mounsey
30. Sudden Cardiac Death
Eugene Chung and J. Paul Mounsey
31. Cardiac Syncope
Kimberly A. Selzman and Richard G. Sheahan
32. Cardiac Pacemakers and Defibrillators
Anil Gehi and J. Paul Mounsey
33. Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Fong T. Leong and J. Paul Mounsey
SECTION V: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE
34. Aortic Stenosis
Timothy A. Mixon
35. Aortic Regurgitation
Timothy A. Mixon and Gregory J. Dehmer
36. Mitral Valve Disease
Thomas R. Griggs
37. Mitral Valve Prolapse
Lee R. Goldberg and Park W. Willis IV
38. Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valve Disease
David A. Tate
39. Infective Endocarditis
Kristine B. Patterson and Cam Patterson
40. Percutaneous Treatment of Valvular Disease
Thomas M. Bashore
41. Surgical Treatment for Valvular Heart Disease
Michael E. Bowdish, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan
SECTION VI: PERICARDIAL DISEASES
42. Pericardial Disease: Clinical Features and Treatment
Christopher D. Chiles and George A. Stouffer
43. Pericardial Disease: Diagnosis and Hemodynamics
Thomas M. Bashore
SECTION VII: VASCULAR DISEASES
44. Angiogenesis and Atherosclerosis
Cam Patterson
45. Diagnostic Techniques in Vascular Disease
Joseph Stavas
46. Hypertension
Alan L. Hinderliter and Romulo E. Colindres
47. Renal Artery Stenosis
George A. Stouffer and Walter A. Tan
48. Interventional Approaches for Peripheral Arterial Disease
Robert R. Mendes and Matthew A. Mauro
49. Surgery for Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Robert Mendes, Mark A. Farber, and Blair A. Keagy
SECTION VIII: CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE
50. An Approach to Children with Suspected Congenital Heart Disease
G. William Henry and Frédérique Bailliard
51. Echocardiography in Congenital Heart Disease
John L. Cotton
52. Cardiac Catheter Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease
Elman G. Frantz
53. Surgical Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease
Robert Stewart, G. William Henry, and Michael R. Mill
54. Arrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease
Scott H. Buck
55. Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing in Children with Congenital Heart Disease
James P. Loehr
56. Kawasaki Disease
Blair V. Robinson
57. Congenital Coronary Anomalies
Sharon Ben-Or, Michael Bowdish, Brett C. Sheridan and Michael R. Mill
SECTION IX: Cardiac Considerations in Systemic Diseases and Special Circumstances
58. Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy
Patricia P. Chang and Eileen A. Kelly
59. Aging and the Cardiovascular System
Walter A. Tan
60. Neuromuscular Diseases and
the Heart
Ajmal Masood Gilani and Nizar Chahin
61. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Endocrine Diseases
David R. Clemmons
62. Connective Tissue Diseases and the Heart
Mary Anne Dooley
63. Cardiac Tumors
Hanna K. Sanoff and Mark A. Socinski
64. Pulmonary Hypertension and Thromboembolic Disease
Timothy C. Nichols and Thomas R. Griggs
65. Substance Abuse and the Heart
David A. Tate
66. HIV and the Heart
Kristine B. Patterson and Joseph J. Eron
67. Sleep Disorders and the Heart
Elizabeth Boger Foreman and Bradley V. Vaughn
68. Cardiovascular Toxicity of Non-cardiac Medications
Eric H. Yang
69. Cardiac Assessment in Athletes
Willis Wu and Marschall S. Runge
SECTION X: Impacting Heart Disease – Future Directions
70. Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Georgeta D. Vaidean
71. Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Special Populations
Paula Miller and Sidney C. Smith, Jr
72. Genetics in Cardiovascular Disease
Marschall S. Runge and Cam Patterson
73. Effects of Exercise on Cardiovascular Health
Gina T. Eubanks, Richard S. Schofield, Eileen M. Handberg, and David S. Sheps
74. Lipid Abnormalities and Risk Factor Reduction
Ross J. Simpson Jr and Sidney C. Smith, Jr
75. Cardiovascular Effects of Air Pollutants
Wayne E. Cascio, Milan J. Hazucha, Susan Lyon Stone and Robert B. Devlin
Description
Netter’s Cardiology, 2nd Edition, by Marschall S. Runge, Cam Patterson, and George Stouffer, uses visually rich Netter artwork to efficiently provide you with a concise overview of cardiovascular anatomy, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management. You'll rapidly access complete introductions to common issues in cardiology, including annotated references of the most important articles, guidelines, and available evidence. Netter - it's how you know.
Key Features
- Efficiently review key details of anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation with detailed, crystal-clear artwork by Frank H. Netter, MD and other illustrators working in the Netter tradition.
- Apply dependable clinical advice from Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, Cam Patterson, MD and George Stouffer, MD and utilize diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms and clinical pathways developed by the many world-renowned chapter contributors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 27th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736502
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706383
About the Authors
Marschall Runge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
George Stouffer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Director, C.V. Richardson Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Director, Interventional Cardiology
Cam Patterson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Cardiology, Ernest and Hazel Craige Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Director of the Carolina Cardiovascular Biology Center, Department of Medicine, Faculty in Pharmacology as well as Cell and Developmental Biology