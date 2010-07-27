Netter's Cardiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437706376, 9781437736502

Netter's Cardiology

2nd Edition

Authors: Marschall Runge George Stouffer Cam Patterson
eBook ISBN: 9781437736502
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706383
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th July 2010
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

1. History and Physical Examination

Marschall S. Runge, E. Magnus Ohman, and George A. Stouffer

2. Coronary Atherosclerosis

Cam Patterson and Marschall S. Runge

3. Use of Diagnostic Testing

Tom Burchell, Anthony Mathur, and Peter Mills

4. Electrocardiography

Leonard S. Gettes

5. Chest Radiography

Andrew O. Zurick III and Park W. Willis IV

6. Echocardiography

Andrew O. Zurick III and Park W. Willis IV

7. Stress Testing and Nuclear Imaging

Arif Sheikh and Luis A.Tamara

8. CT and MRI

Andrew O. Zurick and Larry Klein

9. Diagnostic Coronary Angiography

George A. Stouffer

10. Left and Right Heart Catheterization

Allison Dupont, Mark E. Boulware and George A. Stouffer

11. Screening for Heart Disease

John P. Vavalle and Marschall S. Runge

SECTION II: CORONARY HEART DISEASE

12. Chronic Coronary Artery Disease

Venu Menon and Jay D. Sengupta

13. Non-STE Myocardial Infarction

Eric H. Yang and Steven R. Steinhubl

14. ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Martin Moser, Markus Frey and Christoph Bode

15. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Bruce R. Brodie and Tift Mann

16. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

Michael E. Bowdish, Sharon Ben-Or, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan

17. Cardiogenic Shock after Myocardial Infarction

Venu Menon and Jay Sengupta

SECTION III: MYOCARDIAL DISEASES AND CARDIOMYOPATHY

18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Patricia P. Chang

19. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Parag Kale and Richard A. Walsh

20. Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

Thomas M. Bashore

21. Hereditary Cardiomyopathies

José Ortiz and Richard A. Walsh

22. Myocarditis

Daniel J. Lenihan

23. Management of Heart Failure

Carla S. Dupree

24. Cardiac Transplantation

Michael E. Bowdish, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan

25. Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy Christopher D. Chiles and Charles Baggett

SECTION IV: CARDIAC RHYTHM ABNORMALITIES

26. Bradyarrhythmias

Fong T. Leong J. Paul Mounsey

27. Supraventricular Tachycardia

Emily E. Hass and J. Paul Mounsey

28. Atrial Fibrillation

Anil Gehi and J. Paul Mounsey

29. Ventricular Tachycardia

Eugene Chung, Richard G. Sheahan and

J. Paul Mounsey

30. Sudden Cardiac Death

Eugene Chung and J. Paul Mounsey

31. Cardiac Syncope

Kimberly A. Selzman and Richard G. Sheahan

32. Cardiac Pacemakers and Defibrillators

Anil Gehi and J. Paul Mounsey

33. Catheter Ablation of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Fong T. Leong and J. Paul Mounsey

SECTION V: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE

34. Aortic Stenosis

Timothy A. Mixon

35. Aortic Regurgitation

Timothy A. Mixon and Gregory J. Dehmer

36. Mitral Valve Disease

Thomas R. Griggs

37. Mitral Valve Prolapse

Lee R. Goldberg and Park W. Willis IV

38. Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valve Disease

David A. Tate

39. Infective Endocarditis

Kristine B. Patterson and Cam Patterson

40. Percutaneous Treatment of Valvular Disease

Thomas M. Bashore

41. Surgical Treatment for Valvular Heart Disease

Michael E. Bowdish, Michael R. Mill, and Brett C. Sheridan

SECTION VI: PERICARDIAL DISEASES

42. Pericardial Disease: Clinical Features and Treatment

Christopher D. Chiles and George A. Stouffer

43. Pericardial Disease: Diagnosis and Hemodynamics

Thomas M. Bashore

SECTION VII: VASCULAR DISEASES

44. Angiogenesis and Atherosclerosis

Cam Patterson

45. Diagnostic Techniques in Vascular Disease

Joseph Stavas

46. Hypertension

Alan L. Hinderliter and Romulo E. Colindres

47. Renal Artery Stenosis

George A. Stouffer and Walter A. Tan

48. Interventional Approaches for Peripheral Arterial Disease

Robert R. Mendes and Matthew A. Mauro

49. Surgery for Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Robert Mendes, Mark A. Farber, and Blair A. Keagy

SECTION VIII: CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE

50. An Approach to Children with Suspected Congenital Heart Disease

G. William Henry and Frédérique Bailliard

51. Echocardiography in Congenital Heart Disease

John L. Cotton

52. Cardiac Catheter Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease

Elman G. Frantz

53. Surgical Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease

Robert Stewart, G. William Henry, and Michael R. Mill

54. Arrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease

Scott H. Buck

55. Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing in Children with Congenital Heart Disease

James P. Loehr

56. Kawasaki Disease

Blair V. Robinson

57. Congenital Coronary Anomalies

Sharon Ben-Or, Michael Bowdish, Brett C. Sheridan and Michael R. Mill

SECTION IX: Cardiac Considerations in Systemic Diseases and Special Circumstances

58. Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy

Patricia P. Chang and Eileen A. Kelly

59. Aging and the Cardiovascular System

Walter A. Tan

60. Neuromuscular Diseases and

the Heart

Ajmal Masood Gilani and Nizar Chahin

61. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Endocrine Diseases

David R. Clemmons

62. Connective Tissue Diseases and the Heart

Mary Anne Dooley

63. Cardiac Tumors

Hanna K. Sanoff and Mark A. Socinski

64. Pulmonary Hypertension and Thromboembolic Disease

Timothy C. Nichols and Thomas R. Griggs

65. Substance Abuse and the Heart

David A. Tate

66. HIV and the Heart

Kristine B. Patterson and Joseph J. Eron

67. Sleep Disorders and the Heart

Elizabeth Boger Foreman and Bradley V. Vaughn

68. Cardiovascular Toxicity of Non-cardiac Medications

Eric H. Yang

69. Cardiac Assessment in Athletes

Willis Wu and Marschall S. Runge

SECTION X: Impacting Heart Disease – Future Directions

70. Cardiovascular Epidemiology

Georgeta D. Vaidean

71. Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Special Populations

Paula Miller and Sidney C. Smith, Jr

72. Genetics in Cardiovascular Disease

Marschall S. Runge and Cam Patterson

 

73. Effects of Exercise on Cardiovascular Health

Gina T. Eubanks, Richard S. Schofield, Eileen M. Handberg, and David S. Sheps

74. Lipid Abnormalities and Risk Factor Reduction

Ross J. Simpson Jr and Sidney C. Smith, Jr

75. Cardiovascular Effects of Air Pollutants

Wayne E. Cascio, Milan J. Hazucha, Susan Lyon Stone and Robert B. Devlin

Description

Netter’s Cardiology, 2nd Edition, by Marschall S. Runge, Cam Patterson, and George Stouffer, uses visually rich Netter artwork to efficiently provide you with a concise overview of cardiovascular anatomy, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management. You'll rapidly access complete introductions to common issues in cardiology, including annotated references of the most important articles, guidelines, and available evidence. Netter - it's how you know.

Key Features

  • Efficiently review key details of anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical presentation with detailed, crystal-clear artwork by Frank H. Netter, MD and other illustrators working in the Netter tradition.

  • Apply dependable clinical advice from Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, Cam Patterson, MD and George Stouffer, MD and utilize diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms and clinical pathways developed by the many world-renowned chapter contributors.

About the Authors

Marschall Runge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

George Stouffer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine Director, C.V. Richardson Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Director, Interventional Cardiology

Cam Patterson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Cardiology, Ernest and Hazel Craige Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Director of the Carolina Cardiovascular Biology Center, Department of Medicine, Faculty in Pharmacology as well as Cell and Developmental Biology

