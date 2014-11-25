Filled with Dr. Frank Netter’s world-class illustrations and all the essential information on anatomy and physiology relevant to SLH, Netter’s Atlas of Anatomy for Speech, Swallowing, and Hearing, 2nd Edition uses a unique "read-it, see-it" approach to help you easily connect anatomy and physiology concepts to detailed illustrations. This full-color SLH-specific atlas contains a basic overview of anatomical organization systems, expanded content on swallowing, and updated discussions on the anatomical and functional bases of normal speech, swallowing, and hearing to give you a solid foundation in learning how to diagnose and treat SLH disorders.