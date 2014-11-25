Netter's Atlas of Anatomy for Speech, Swallowing, and Hearing
2nd Edition
Description
Filled with Dr. Frank Netter’s world-class illustrations and all the essential information on anatomy and physiology relevant to SLH, Netter’s Atlas of Anatomy for Speech, Swallowing, and Hearing, 2nd Edition uses a unique "read-it, see-it" approach to help you easily connect anatomy and physiology concepts to detailed illustrations. This full-color SLH-specific atlas contains a basic overview of anatomical organization systems, expanded content on swallowing, and updated discussions on the anatomical and functional bases of normal speech, swallowing, and hearing to give you a solid foundation in learning how to diagnose and treat SLH disorders.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Frank Netter’s medical illustrations and straightforward descriptions clearly present the anatomy and physiology of speech, language, and hearing to help you easily build the foundation necessary to diagnose and treat disorders.
- System musculature summary tables for each section present vital information in a quick, easy, and consistent format for study and reference.
- Evolve student resources include video clips of cadaver dissections, animations, self-test questions and exercises to enhance your understanding of SLH anatomy and physiology.
- A balance of text and illustrations with text on the left hand page and the related image on the right provides both the visual and written information you need to know in a "read-it, see-it" format.
Table of Contents
Introduction
The Respiratory System
1. Skeletal Framework
2. Respiratory Tract
3. The Respiratory Muscles
4. Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
The Phonatory System
5. Larynx
6. Laryngeal Cartilages
7. Hyoid Bone
8. Articulations
9. Ligaments and Membranes
10. Vocal Folds
11. Laryngeal Muscles
12. Intrinsic Muscles
13. Extrinsic Muscles
The Articulatory System
14. Cranial Anatomy
15. Vocal Tract
16. Muscles of Facial Expression
17. Neck Muscle
18. Tongue Muscles
19. Muscles of Mastication
20. Muscles of the Soft Palate
21. Pharyngeal Muscles
22. Velopharyngeal Mechanism
The Auditory System
23. Inner Ear
24. Middle Ear
25. Outer Ear
Neuroanatomy
26. Telencephalon
27. Diencephalon
28. Mesencephalon
29. Pons
30. Medulla Oblongata
31. Spinal Cord
32. Cerebellum
33. Cranial Nerves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239837
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239875
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323239820