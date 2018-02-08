Netter's Anatomy Flash Cards
Description
Learn the essential anatomy you need to know – quickly and easily! Each flash card in this full-color deck features high-quality Netter art (and several new paintings by Dr. Carlos Machado), numbered labels (with hidden answers), and concise comments and clinical notes for the most commonly tested anatomy terms and concepts. Focusing on clinically relevant anatomy, this easy-to-use, portable study tool helps you learn anatomical structures with confidence!
Key Features
- Pre-punched holes make it easy to carry selected groups of cards with you.
- A perfect study aid and complement to Netter’s Clinical Anatomy, 4rd Edition concise textbook and Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, 7th Edition.
About the Authors
John Hansen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurobiology and Anatomy, Associate Dean for Admissions, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York
