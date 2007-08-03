Netter's Advanced Head & Neck Flash Cards
1st Edition
Description
With its many complex structures, the anatomy of the head and neck is one of the most challenging areas of human anatomy to study and master. These 248 flash cards are the perfect streamlined review to help you learn head and neck anatomy as well as common diseases and disorders of this region easily, efficiently, and at your own rate of study. Netter's Advanced Head and Neck Anatomy Flash Cards is your perfect quick resource for a fast and fun review at any stage of your healthcare career.
Key Features
- Test and teach yourself at your own pace.
- Learn visually using many of Netter's famous anatomy and pathology illustrations of the head, neck, and special senses.
- Get clinically relevant knowledge with additional diagnostic images and advanced accompanying text and tables.
- Pre-punched holes make it easy to carry selected groups of cards with you.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 3rd August 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323289689
About the Authors
Neil Norton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Admissions, Professor of Oral Biology, School of Dentistry, Creighton University, Omaha, NE
