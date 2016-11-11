Netter's Advanced Head and Neck Flash Cards

Netter's Advanced Head & Neck Anatomy Flash Cards are the perfect portable study tool for quizzing yourself on key anatomic structures and clinical conditions of the head and neck. They accentuate the clinically relevant anatomy through beautiful Netter illustrations and new artwork in the Netter tradition, making for a fast and fun review at any stage of your healthcare career.

Cards are cross-referenced to the parent text, Netter's Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry, 3rd Edition, and include much of the new art from the textbook.