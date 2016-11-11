Netter's Advanced Head and Neck Flash Cards - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323442794, 9780323481977

Netter's Advanced Head and Neck Flash Cards

3rd Edition

Authors: Neil Norton
ISBN: 9780323442794
eBook ISBN: 9780323481977
eBook ISBN: 9780323481960
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2016
Page Count: 540
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Development

Section 2. Osteology

Section 3. Neuroanatomy

Section 4. Neck

Section 5. Scalp and Face

Section 6. Fossae of the Deep Face

Section 7. Nose, Nasal Cavity, and Paranasal Sinuses

Section 8. Oral Cavity

Section 9. Ear

Section 10. Orbit

Section 11. Imaging

Description

Netter's Advanced Head & Neck Anatomy Flash Cards are the perfect portable study tool for quizzing yourself on key anatomic structures and clinical conditions of the head and neck. They accentuate the clinically relevant anatomy through beautiful Netter illustrations and new artwork in the Netter tradition, making for a fast and fun review at any stage of your healthcare career.

Cards are cross-referenced to the parent text, Netter's Head and Neck Anatomy for Dentistry, 3rd Edition, and include much of the new art from the textbook.

Key Features

  • Beautiful, well-known Netter illustrations accentuate the clinically relevant anatomy.
  • Feature an image and numbered labels on one side, and label answers and comments on clinical and anatomic relevance on the other.
  • Set includes additional Imaging, New Art, and Clinical Correlate cards.
  • Perfect for quick, portable study for head and neck and dental anatomy courses.
  • Allow you to quiz yourself on key anatomy terms and test your knowledge of classic presentations of disease.
  • Pre-punched holes make it easy to carry selected groups of cards with you.

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
ISBN:
9780323442794
eBook ISBN:
9780323481977
eBook ISBN:
9780323481960

About the Authors

Neil Norton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Admissions, Professor of Oral Biology, School of Dentistry, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.