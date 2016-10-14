Netter’s Introduction to Clinical Procedures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323370554, 9780323395113

Netter’s Introduction to Clinical Procedures

1st Edition

Authors: Marios Loukas R. Shane Tubbs Joseph Feldman
eBook ISBN: 9780323395113
eBook ISBN: 9780323395137
eBook ISBN: 9780323395090
eBook ISBN: 9780323370561
Paperback ISBN: 9780323370554
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th October 2016
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Introduction

Section 1, Airway/Breathing

1. Endotracheal intubation

2. Intercostal Nerve block

3. Mask Ventilation

4. Thoracostomy

5. Thoacentesis

6. Tracheostomy, Tracheotomy, Cricothyroidotomy

Section 2, Circulation and Vascular Access

7. Cardiac Pacing

8. Cardioversion and Defibrillation

9. Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage

10. Expanded Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (E-FAST) Examination

11. Fasciotomy

12. Nosebleed Cauterization

13. Pericardiocentesis

14. Central Venous Catherization

15. Peripheral Arterial Line Placement

16. Peripheral Intravenous Cannulation

17. Venous Cutdown

Section 3, Dislocations and Pain Management

18. Dislocated Hip Reduction

19. Dislocated Finger Reduction

20. Dislocated Knee Reduction

21. Dislocated Shoulder Reduction

22. Occipital Nerve block

23. Digital Nerve Block

24. Dental Nerve Blocks

Section 4, Removal of Fluid, Infection, and Foreign Bodies

25. Abdominal Paracentesis

26. Auricular Hematoma Drainage

27. Cerumen Removal

28. Ear and Nose Foreign Body Removal

29. Burr Hole Craniotomy

30. Elbow Joint Aspiration

31. Ingrown Toenail Removal

32. Knee Joint Aspiration

33. Lumbar Puncture

34. Nasogastric Tube Placement

35. Paronychia Incision and Drainage

36. Skin Abscess Incision and Drainage

37. Shoulder Joint Aspiration

38. Transurethral (Foley Catheter) and Suprapubic Urinary Bladder Catheterization

Appendix Answers to Review Questions

Description

Written with the student in mind, Netter's Introduction to Clinical Procedures, by Drs. Marios Loukas, R. Shane Tubbs, and Joseph Feldman, uses the well-known Netter anatomy art as a foundation for reinforcing the relevant clinical anatomy needed to successfully understand and perform basic procedures. Learn the practical application of this knowledge with step-by-step guides incorporating concise text, images, and animation.

Key Features

  • Didactic Netter illustrations provide clear informative visuals for quick understanding of anatomical relationships.

  • Concise explanations enhance understanding of clinical underpinnings and implications.

  • More than 30 common clinical procedures are explained and demonstrated with step-by-step illustrations.

  • Multiple choice questions reinforce key concepts and challenge your knowledge.

  • Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, animation, "test yourself" images, and references from the book.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Marios Loukas Author

Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI

R. Shane Tubbs

R. Shane Tubbs Author

Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.

Joseph Feldman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Emergency Services, Emergency & Trauma Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey

