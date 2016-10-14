Netter’s Introduction to Clinical Procedures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1, Airway/Breathing
1. Endotracheal intubation
2. Intercostal Nerve block
3. Mask Ventilation
4. Thoracostomy
5. Thoacentesis
6. Tracheostomy, Tracheotomy, Cricothyroidotomy
Section 2, Circulation and Vascular Access
7. Cardiac Pacing
8. Cardioversion and Defibrillation
9. Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
10. Expanded Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (E-FAST) Examination
11. Fasciotomy
12. Nosebleed Cauterization
13. Pericardiocentesis
14. Central Venous Catherization
15. Peripheral Arterial Line Placement
16. Peripheral Intravenous Cannulation
17. Venous Cutdown
Section 3, Dislocations and Pain Management
18. Dislocated Hip Reduction
19. Dislocated Finger Reduction
20. Dislocated Knee Reduction
21. Dislocated Shoulder Reduction
22. Occipital Nerve block
23. Digital Nerve Block
24. Dental Nerve Blocks
Section 4, Removal of Fluid, Infection, and Foreign Bodies
25. Abdominal Paracentesis
26. Auricular Hematoma Drainage
27. Cerumen Removal
28. Ear and Nose Foreign Body Removal
29. Burr Hole Craniotomy
30. Elbow Joint Aspiration
31. Ingrown Toenail Removal
32. Knee Joint Aspiration
33. Lumbar Puncture
34. Nasogastric Tube Placement
35. Paronychia Incision and Drainage
36. Skin Abscess Incision and Drainage
37. Shoulder Joint Aspiration
38. Transurethral (Foley Catheter) and Suprapubic Urinary Bladder Catheterization
Appendix Answers to Review Questions
Description
Written with the student in mind, Netter's Introduction to Clinical Procedures, by Drs. Marios Loukas, R. Shane Tubbs, and Joseph Feldman, uses the well-known Netter anatomy art as a foundation for reinforcing the relevant clinical anatomy needed to successfully understand and perform basic procedures. Learn the practical application of this knowledge with step-by-step guides incorporating concise text, images, and animation.
Key Features
- Didactic Netter illustrations provide clear informative visuals for quick understanding of anatomical relationships.
- Concise explanations enhance understanding of clinical underpinnings and implications.
- More than 30 common clinical procedures are explained and demonstrated with step-by-step illustrations.
- Multiple choice questions reinforce key concepts and challenge your knowledge.
- Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, animation, "test yourself" images, and references from the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395113
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395090
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370561
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323370554
About the Authors
Marios Loukas Author
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
R. Shane Tubbs Author
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.
Joseph Feldman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Emergency Services, Emergency & Trauma Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey