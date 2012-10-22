Netter’s Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437736540, 9781455733866

Netter’s Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy

1st Edition

with Online Access

Authors: Drew Torigian Mary Kitazono Hammell
Series Editors: Nancy Major
eBook ISBN: 9781455733866
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 520
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

PART I ABDOMINAL ANATOMY

1 OVERVIEW OF ABDOMEN............................................................... 3

2 ABDOMEN......................................................................................... 13

Axial, 14

Coronal, 38

Sagittal, 72

Maximum Intensity Projection of the Vasculature, 100

3 PERITONEAL CAVITY................................................................... 109

ABDOMEN

Axial, 110

Coronal, 132

Sagittal, 150

PELVIS

Axial, 166

Coronal, 182

Sagittal, 196

4 BILIARY SYSTEM............................................................................ 207

Axial, 208

Coronal, 226

Coronal Maximum Intensity Projection, 230

PART II PELVIC ANATOMY

5 OVERVIEW OF PELVIS.................................................................. 235

6 MALE PELVIS*................................................................................. 243

Axial, 244

Coronal, 270

Sagittal, 290

7 PROSTATE AND SEMINAL TRACT............................................. 305

Axial, 306

Coronal, 330

Sagittal, 342

*For Peritoneal Cavity: Pelvis, see Chapter 3, pp. 166-205

8 SCROTUM AND TESTES.............................................................. 351

Axial, 352

Corona, 368

Sagittal, 378

9 PENIS AND MALE URETHRA....................................................... 389

Axial, 390

Coronal, 402

Sagittal, 422

10 FEMALE PELVIS*............................................................................. 431

Axial, 432

Coronal, 456

Sagittal, 476

Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology!

Visualize normal anatomy of the abdomen and pelvis like never before with Netter's Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy. This outstanding radiology reference from Dr. Drew A. Torigian and Dr. Mary Kitazono Hammell features beautiful and instructive Netter paintings and illustrated cross-sections created in the Netter style, presented side by side with high-quality patient MR images to help you envision and review both gastrointestinal and genitourinary anatomy section by section.

Key Features

  • View organs, vessels, and peritoneal anatomy through MR, MRA, MRV, and MRCP imaging in a variety of planes, complemented with a detailed illustration of each slice done in the instructional and aesthetic Netter style.
  • Find anatomical landmarks quickly and easily through comprehensive labeling and concise text highlighting key points related to the illustration and image pairings.
  • Correlate patient data to idealized normal anatomy, always in the same view with the same labeling system.
  • Access NetterReference.com where you can quickly and simultaneously scroll through the book’s images and illustrations.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733866

About the Authors

Drew Torigian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mary Kitazono Hammell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mary Kitazono Hammell, MD, Princeton Radiology, Princeton, NJ

About the Series Editors

Nancy Major Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.