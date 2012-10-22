Netter’s Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy
1st Edition
with Online Access
Table of Contents
PART I ABDOMINAL ANATOMY
1 OVERVIEW OF ABDOMEN............................................................... 3
2 ABDOMEN......................................................................................... 13
Axial, 14
Coronal, 38
Sagittal, 72
Maximum Intensity Projection of the Vasculature, 100
3 PERITONEAL CAVITY................................................................... 109
ABDOMEN
Axial, 110
Coronal, 132
Sagittal, 150
PELVIS
Axial, 166
Coronal, 182
Sagittal, 196
4 BILIARY SYSTEM............................................................................ 207
Axial, 208
Coronal, 226
Coronal Maximum Intensity Projection, 230
PART II PELVIC ANATOMY
5 OVERVIEW OF PELVIS.................................................................. 235
6 MALE PELVIS*................................................................................. 243
Axial, 244
Coronal, 270
Sagittal, 290
7 PROSTATE AND SEMINAL TRACT............................................. 305
Axial, 306
Coronal, 330
Sagittal, 342
*For Peritoneal Cavity: Pelvis, see Chapter 3, pp. 166-205
8 SCROTUM AND TESTES.............................................................. 351
Axial, 352
Corona, 368
Sagittal, 378
9 PENIS AND MALE URETHRA....................................................... 389
Axial, 390
Coronal, 402
Sagittal, 422
10 FEMALE PELVIS*............................................................................. 431
Axial, 432
Coronal, 456
Sagittal, 476
Description
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology!
Visualize normal anatomy of the abdomen and pelvis like never before with Netter's Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy. This outstanding radiology reference from Dr. Drew A. Torigian and Dr. Mary Kitazono Hammell features beautiful and instructive Netter paintings and illustrated cross-sections created in the Netter style, presented side by side with high-quality patient MR images to help you envision and review both gastrointestinal and genitourinary anatomy section by section.
Key Features
- View organs, vessels, and peritoneal anatomy through MR, MRA, MRV, and MRCP imaging in a variety of planes, complemented with a detailed illustration of each slice done in the instructional and aesthetic Netter style.
- Find anatomical landmarks quickly and easily through comprehensive labeling and concise text highlighting key points related to the illustration and image pairings.
- Correlate patient data to idealized normal anatomy, always in the same view with the same labeling system.
- Access NetterReference.com where you can quickly and simultaneously scroll through the book’s images and illustrations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733866
About the Authors
Drew Torigian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Mary Kitazono Hammell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mary Kitazono Hammell, MD, Princeton Radiology, Princeton, NJ
About the Series Editors
Nancy Major Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado