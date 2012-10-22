2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Radiology!

Visualize normal anatomy of the abdomen and pelvis like never before with Netter's Correlative Imaging: Abdominal and Pelvic Anatomy. This outstanding radiology reference from Dr. Drew A. Torigian and Dr. Mary Kitazono Hammell features beautiful and instructive Netter paintings and illustrated cross-sections created in the Netter style, presented side by side with high-quality patient MR images to help you envision and review both gastrointestinal and genitourinary anatomy section by section.