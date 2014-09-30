Netter’s Anatomy: An Instant Review – First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131238950

Netter’s Anatomy: An Instant Review – First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: John Hansen
Paperback ISBN: 9788131238950
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th September 2014
Page Count: 672
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Head and Neck

Section 2: Back and Spinal Cord

Section 3: Thorax

Section 4: Abdomen

Section 5: Pelvis and Perineum

Section 6: Upper Limb

Section 7: Lower Limb

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131238950

About the Author

John Hansen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurobiology and Anatomy, Associate Dean for Admissions, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.