Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

NETBIOS Report and Reference is essential reading for managers, implementors and serious users of PC local area networks. It covers NETBIOS and related technology issues.

The report beings with a history and conceptual view of NETBIOS, and its relationship to the OSI Reference Model, continues with the command and packet structure of NETBIOS, details the server message block protocols, looks at various NETBIOS products from several vendors, and closes with a chapter on NETBIOS standards efforts.