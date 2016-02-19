NETBIOS Report and Reference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171281, 9781483295640

NETBIOS Report and Reference

1st Edition

1991 Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483295640
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th November 1991
Page Count: 113
Description

NETBIOS Report and Reference is essential reading for managers, implementors and serious users of PC local area networks. It covers NETBIOS and related technology issues.

The report beings with a history and conceptual view of NETBIOS, and its relationship to the OSI Reference Model, continues with the command and packet structure of NETBIOS, details the server message block protocols, looks at various NETBIOS products from several vendors, and closes with a chapter on NETBIOS standards efforts.

Table of Contents

Introduction: History. Protocols. PC network and token–ring. IBM PC LAN program. OSI reference model. Relationship to PC–DOS and applications. NETBIOS implementations. NETBIOS versions. NETBIOS or APPC/PC? Programming: General procedure. Using NETBIOS. Programming NETBIOS. NETBIOS on token–ring. Implementation differences. Protocol driver. PC Network and Token–Ring Frame Formats: PC network. Token–ring. Server Message Block Protocol: Overview. Naming. Establishing a PC–to–server connection. SMB protocols. SMB format. Other Vendor Implementations: Non–IBM implementations of NETBIOS. Protocol analyzers. Microsoft and IBM: Microsoft. IBM. NETBIOS Standards Efforts: TCP/IP. ISO.

