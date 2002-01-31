.NET Mobile Web Developers Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994565, 9780080481838

.NET Mobile Web Developers Guide

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080481838
Paperback ISBN: 9781928994565
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 31st January 2002
Page Count: 520
Description

Introducing Microsoft's flagship wireless development tool The .NET Mobile Web Developer's Guide will provide readers with a solid guide to developing mobile applications using Microsoft technologies. The focus of this book is on using ASP.NET and the .NET mobile SDK. It provides an introduction to the .NET platform and goes into moderate details on ASP.NET to allow readers to start developing ASP.NET applications. In addition, this book will give the readers the insight to use the various Microsoft technologies for developing mobile applications. This book assumes the readers have experience in developing web applications and are familiar with any one of the server-side technologies like ASP, JSP or PHP.

Key Features

  • The first book available on Microsoft's cornerstone wireless development tool
  • Best selling, high profile authors. Wei Meng Lee and Shelley Powers are frequent speakers at all of the major developer conferences have previously authored best selling books for O'Reilly and Associates, Wrox Press, SAMS and Que
  • Comes with wallet-sized CD containing a printable HTML version of the book, all of the source code examples and demos of popular ASP .NET and .NET Mobile programming tools
  • Comprehensive Coverage of the .NET Mobile SDK and ASP.NET for Mobile Web developers

