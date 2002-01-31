.NET Mobile Web Developers Guide
1st Edition
Description
Introducing Microsoft's flagship wireless development tool The .NET Mobile Web Developer's Guide will provide readers with a solid guide to developing mobile applications using Microsoft technologies. The focus of this book is on using ASP.NET and the .NET mobile SDK. It provides an introduction to the .NET platform and goes into moderate details on ASP.NET to allow readers to start developing ASP.NET applications. In addition, this book will give the readers the insight to use the various Microsoft technologies for developing mobile applications. This book assumes the readers have experience in developing web applications and are familiar with any one of the server-side technologies like ASP, JSP or PHP.
Key Features
- The first book available on Microsoft's cornerstone wireless development tool
- Best selling, high profile authors. Wei Meng Lee and Shelley Powers are frequent speakers at all of the major developer conferences have previously authored best selling books for O'Reilly and Associates, Wrox Press, SAMS and Que
- Comes with wallet-sized CD containing a printable HTML version of the book, all of the source code examples and demos of popular ASP .NET and .NET Mobile programming tools
- Comprehensive Coverage of the .NET Mobile SDK and ASP.NET for Mobile Web developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2002
- Published:
- 31st January 2002
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481838
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994565