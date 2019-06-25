Nervous System Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Nervous System Drug Delivery: Principles and Practice helps users understand the nervous system physiology affecting drug delivery, the principles that underlie various drug delivery methods, and the appropriate application of drug delivery methods for drug- and disease-specific treatments. Researchers developing nervous system putative therapeutic agents will use this book to optimize drug delivery during preclinical assessment and to prepare for regulatory advancement of new agents. Clinicians will gain direct insights into pathophysiologic alterations that impact drug delivery and students and trainees will find this a critical resource for understanding and applying nervous system drug delivery techniques.
Key Features
- Offers an up-to-date, comprehensive resource on drug delivery to the nervous system
- Provides a bridge for understanding across nervous system delivery-related physiology, drug delivery principles. and the methodologies that underlie the various methods of drug distribution (with clinical application)
- Written for a broad audience of researchers, clinicians and advanced graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery, pharmacology, radiology and psychiatry
Readership
Basic and clinical neuroscientists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, pharmacists, radiologists, psychiatrists, advanced graduate students in neuroscience and pharmacology, and industry researchers
Table of Contents
Section I. Physiology of Nervous System Drug Delivery
1. Fundamentals of Brain–Barrier Anatomy and Global Functions
2. Blood-Brain Barrier in Disease States
3. Pharmacokinetics of Systemic Drug Delivery
4. Pharmacokinetics of Drug Delivery Past the Blood-Brain Barrier
5. Anatomy and Physiology of Cerebrospinal fluid Dynamics
6. Pharmacokinetics of Polymeric Drug Delivery
7. Pharmacokinetic Models of Convection-Enhanced Drug Delivery
8. Mechanisms and Clinical Applications of Stem Cell Therapy
Section II. Nervous System Drug Delivery Techniques
9. Intravenous and Intravascular Drug Delivery
10. Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption
11. Ultrasonic Methods
12. Nanoparticles for Brain Tumor Delivery
13. Solute Transport in the Cerebrospinal Fluid: Physiology and Practical Implications
14. Drug-impregnated Polymer Delivery
15. Immunomodulatory Methods
16. Convection-Enhanced Drug Delivery in the Central Nervous System
17. Stem Cell Transplantation for Neurological Disease: Technical Considerations and Delivery Devices
18. CRISPR–Cas Gene Editing for Neurological Disease
Section III. Clinical Application of Nervous System Drug Delivery
19. Drug and Disease-Specific Paradigms for Drug Delivery to the Central Nervous System
20. Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Brain Tumors
21. Clinical Methods of Nervous System Drug Delivery for Tumors
22. Delivery Methods for Treatment of Genetic Disorders
23. Direct Convective of Nervous System Drug Delivery for Patients with Neurodegenerative Disorders
24. Central Nervous System Drug Delivery after Ischemic or Hemorrhagic Stroke
25. Intrathecal Drug Delivery for Cancer Pain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 25th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139981
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128139974
About the Editor
Russell Lonser
Dr. Russell R. Lonser is Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at Ohio State University. His research interests include the development of drug delivery paradigms for pathologies of the central nervous system, as well as investigation of tumor pathogenesis and biology. His clinical and surgical interests focus on the treatment of brain, skull base, and spinal cord tumors. He is an author on over 300 scientific and clinical publications. He received the Young Investigator Award in 2001, the Mahaley Clinical Research Award from the Joint Section on Tumors in 2013. He was the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons Section on Tumors Bittner Lecturer, and was the Edward H. Oldfield Lecturer in 2018 for the American Academy of Neurological Surgery. Dr. Lonser is co-inventor on a patent for imaging delivery of therapeutic agents in the nervous system. He has served the Congress of Neurological Surgeons as President, a Member-at-Large of the Executive Committee, Scientific Meeting Chair, Annual Meeting Chair, and Treasurer. He has been actively involved in the mentoring and training of over 40 neurosurgical fellows. He is on the editorial boards for Journal of Neurosurgery, Neurosurgery, and World Neurosurgery. He is an Academic Editor for PLoS One and Science Reports, and is a consulting editor for Neurosurgery Clinics of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Neurological Surgery, Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Malisa Sarntinoranont
Dr. Malisa Sarntinoranont is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at the University of Florida. Her research is driven by a vision to develop translational tools for patient-specific drug therapy. The focus of her laboratory has been the development of image-based computational models that predict flows and 3D drug distributions within the brain, spinal cord, and tumors. Dr. Sarntinoranont has a background in biomechanical engineering, with specific expertise in transport and soft tissue mechanics. She is an author on over 100 journal articles and conference proceedings. She is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and has acted as research advisor for more than 25 graduate students and more than 50 undergraduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, USA
Kristof Bankiewicz
Dr. Krystof Bankiewicz has both industry and academic experience, is an inventor on numerous patents related to drug and gene delivery, and has published more than 200 peer-reviewed research articles. He has considerable experience in supervising multi-investigator translational programs and is a Principal Investigator on several multicenter, multi-investigator grants and clinical trials. He has supervised more than 40 postdoctoral fellows and residents. Throughout his career, Dr. Bankiewicz has maintained a strong focus on the development of translational approaches to gene and drug delivery therapies for the treatment of serious diseases, including brain cancer, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease, Alzheimer disease, pediatric neurotransmitter deficiency, and lysosomal storage disorders. Dr. Bankiewicz developed multiple clinical trials and holds 3 investigational new drug permissions for ongoing trials, using a magnetic resonance-guided convection-enhanced delivery technique. He has developed critical collaborations between academic, government, and industry forces to accelerate development of advanced therapies for the brain and brain tumors. Dr. Bankiewicz co-founded 3 biotechnology companies and holds more than 15 U.S. patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kinetics Foundation Chair in Translational Research and Professor in Residence of Neurological Surgery; Principal Investigator, Brain Tumor Center and the Movement Disorders Research Program at the University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA