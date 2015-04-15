Nerves and Nerve Injuries
1st Edition
Vol 2: Pain, Treatment, Injury, Disease and Future Directions
Nerves and Nerve Injuries is a must-have for clinicians and researchers dealing with the Peripheral Nervous System and neuropathy. An indispensable work for anyone studying the nerves or treating patients with nerve injuries, these books will become the ‘go to’ resource in the field. The nerves are treated in a systematic manner, discussing details such as their anatomy (both macro- and microscopic), physiology, examination (physical and imaging), pathology, and clinical and surgical interventions. The authors contributing their expertise are international experts on the subject. The books cover topics from detailed nerve anatomy and embryology to cutting-edge knowledge related to treatment, disease and mathematical modeling of the nerves.
Nerves and Nerve Injuries Volume 2 focuses on pain, treatment, injury, disease and future directions in the field. This volume also addresses new information regarding neural interfaces, stem cells, medical and surgical treatments, and medical legal issues following nerve injury.
- Most up-to-date comprehensive overview available on nerves and nerve injuries
- Comprehensive coverage of nerve injuries on bones, joints, muscles, and motor function; and offers an approach to the treatment of nerve injuries
- Edited work with chapters authored by leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
- Covers surgical exposure of the nerves including technical aspects of nerve repair and medicinal treatment of nerve injuries
- Discusses the future of our understanding of the nerves including axonal modeling, synthetic interfaces and brain changes following nerve injury
Advanced students, researchers and clinicians; neuroanatomists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pathologists, clinicians dealing with pathology of the PNS
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Part I: Pain Involving the Peripheral Nerves
- Chapter 1: Pathophysiology of Pain in the Peripheral Nervous System
- Abstract
- Pain
- Nociception
- Nociceptors
- Classifying Nociceptors
- C Fibers
- Aδ Fibers
- Generating a Receptor Potential
- Propagation of Action Potentials Along the Axon
- Types of Noxious Stimuli and Their Receptors
- Noxious Stimuli Receptors
- Receptors for Noxious Heat
- Receptors for Noxious Cold
- Receptors for Noxious Mechanical Stimuli
- Chemoreceptors
- Noxious Chemical Detectors
- TRPV1 and Capsaicin
- TRP Channels as Polymodal Receptors
- Genes That Encode for TRP Channels
- Tissue Injury and Inflammation
- Serotonin
- Bradykinin
- ATP
- Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes
- Protons
- Sensitization of PANs by Inflammatory Mediators
- Central Sensitization
- Neurogenic Inflammation
- Nociceptor Interactions With the Immune System
- Neurogenic Inflammation and Peripheral Sensitization in Disease
- Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
- Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Phantom Limb Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Historical Aspects
- Classification
- Phantom Limb Pain
- Phantom Sensations
- Stump Pain
- Mechanisms
- Treatment
- Prevention
- Chapter 3: Occipital Neuralgia and Its Treatment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy
- Etiology
- Epidemiology
- Treatment
- Chapter 4: Peripheral Nerve Surgery for Pain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- General Considerations
- Nonsurgical Management
- Surgery on Peripheral Nerves for Pain Control
- Surgery on the Autonomic Nervous System
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Treatment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History
- Anatomy
- Pharmacological Treatment
- Surgical Management: Extracranial Approaches
- Surgical Management: Intracranial Approaches
- Percutaneous Radiofrequency Thermal Rhizotomy and Pulsed Radiofrequency
- Radiosurgery
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: The Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Medical Management
- Surgical Management
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Postoperative Neuromas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Nerve Anatomy
- Nerve Injury and Axonal Regeneration
- Classification of Peripheral Nerve Injury
- History of Neuromas
- Epidemiology of Postoperative Neuromas
- Pathogenesis of the Neuroma
- Classification of Neuromas
- Evaluation of a Painful Postoperative Neuroma
- Treatment
- Chapter 8: Neuropathic Pain Following Surgery
- Abstract
- Persistent Postsurgical Pain
- Neuropathic PPSP
- Prevention and Treatment of Neuropathic PPSP
- Summary
- Part II: Surgical Exposure of the Peripheral Nerves
- Chapter 9: Surgical Exposures for Nerves of the Upper Limbs
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Surgical Approaches for Nerves of the Upper Limb
- Chapter 10: Surgical Exposures for Nerves of the Lower Limb
- Abstract
- Lumbar Plexus
- Sacral Plexus
- Chapter 11: Surgical Exposure for the Nerves of the Back
- Abstract
- Suboccipital Nerve
- Greater Occipital Nerve
- Suprascapular Nerve
- Thoracic Spinal Nerves
- Lumbar Plexus
- Superior Cluneal Nerves
- Chapter 12: Surgical Exposure/Anatomy of the Lateral Lumbar Spine and Plexus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical Anatomy of the Lateral Lumbar Spine and Lumbar Plexus
- Surgical Approach to the Lateral Lumbar Spine and Plexus
- Anterolateral Retroperitoneal Approach: Open
- Lateral Retroperitoneal Approach: Minimally Invasive Lateral Retroperitoneal Transpsoas
- Complications
- Chapter 13: Surgical Exposure of the Cranial Nerves
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cranial Nerve I (Olfactory)
- Cranial Nerve II (Optic)
- Cranial Nerve III
- Cranial Nerve IV
- Cranial Nerve V
- Cranial Nerve VI (Abducens)
- Cranial Nerve VII/VIII: The Facial and Vestibulocochlear Nerves
- Cranial Nerves IX (Glossopharyngeal), X (Vagus), and XI (Spinal Accessory)
- Cranial Nerve XII: Hypoglossal
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Surgical Exposures for the Nerves of the Neck
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cutaneous Nerves
- Facial Nerve
- Glossopharyngeal Nerve
- Vagus
- Accessory Nerve
- Hypoglossal Nerve
- Lingual Nerve
- Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve and Superior Laryngeal Nerve
- Ansa Cervicalis
- Phrenic Nerve
- Brachial Plexus
- Cervical Sympathetics
- Chapter 15: Surgery of the Sympathetic Nervous System
- Abstract
- History
- Anatomy and Physiology
- Pathophysiology and Sympathectomy
- Part III: Technical Considerations
- Chapter 16: Technical Aspects of Nerve Repair
- Abstract
- Overview
- General Principles of Nerve Repair
- Direct Repair
- Epineurial Repair
- Grouped Fascicular Repair
- Fascicular Repair
- Nerve Autografts
- Nerve Tube Repairs
- End-to-side Repair
- Nerve Glue
- Nerve Allografts
- Nerve Transfers
- Postoperative Management and Possible Complications
- Peripheral Nerve Repair and Clinical Engineering
- Chapter 17: Nerve Grafting Methods
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tension at the Suture Line
- Indications and Timing for Nerve Grafting
- Types of Nerve Grafts
- Donor Nerves
- The Choice of Donor Nerve
- Nerve Grafting Techniques
- Interfascicular Nerve Grafting
- Modified Cable Grafting
- Disadvantages of Nerve Grafting
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 18: Management of Facial Palsy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Importance of Facial Nerve Dysfunction
- Evaluation of Facial Paralysis
- Acute Facial Paralysis
- Neural Techniques
- Chronic Flaccid Facial Paralysis
- Chronic Facial Paralysis Flaccid Face
- Management of the Eye
- Conservative Management
- Surgical Management
- Static Procedures
- Nasolabial fold and oral commissure—static suspension
- Nasolabial fold and oral commissure—Dynamic (Smile rehabilitation)
- Muscle Transfers for Dynamic Restoration of the Smile
- Microvascular Muscle Transfer for Smile Reanimation
- Lower Zone Static and Dynamic Rehabilitation
- Hypertonia and Synkinesis
- Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Nerve Transfers to Improve Upper Extremity Function
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Principles, Indications, and Considerations of Nerve Transfers
- Restoration of Upper Extremity Function with Nerve Transfers
- Nerve Transfers for Brachial Plexus Injury
- Restoration of Elbow Flexion
- Restoration of Shoulder Function
- Restoration of Hand Function
- Nerve Transfers for Isolated Radial, Median and Ulnar Nerve Injuries
- Nerve Coaptation Options: End-to-End Versus End-to-Side Repairs
- Sensory Nerve Transfers
- Nerve Transfers for Spinal Cord Injury
- Conclusion
- Chapter 20: Pediatric Brachial Plexus Repair in Late Presentations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Late Upper Roots Repair
- The Late Complete Palsy
- Discussion
- Chapter 21: Brachial Plexus Injuries in Children
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Etiology
- Background Information
- Clinical Observation
- Evaluation
- Primary Surgical Decision Making
- Primary Nerve Reconstruction
- Secondary Surgery
- Contracture Releases
- Muscle Transfers (Table 21.8)
- Physiotherapy
- Traumatic Cases
- Unclear Cases
- Strategy and Research
- Chapter 22: Nerve Transfers for the Lower Limb
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Indications
- Techniques
- Final Considerations: Lower Versus Upper Limb Nerve Transfer
- Chapter 23: Neural Reconstruction Methods of Restoring Bladder Function: A Critical Review
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Terminology and a Summary of Bladder Innervation
- Surgical Strategies for Bladder Reinnervation
- Conclusion
- Chapter 24: Surgery for Peripheral Nerve Trauma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of Peripheral Nerve Trauma
- Classification of Nerve Injury
- Evaluation of Nerve Injury
- Principles of Surgery
- Chapter 25: Dorsal Rhizotomy for Spasticity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mechanism of Spasticity and History of Rhizotomy
- Rhizotomy Patient Selection
- Surgical Technique
- Nerve Root Stimulation and Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy
- Sacral Rhizotomy
- Outcomes after Rhizotomy
- Complications of Dorsal Rhizotomy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 26: Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evolution of Understanding
- Early Experience
- Surgical Considerations
- Device Options and Costs
- Alternative Utilization for Neuromodulation/VNS
- Summary
- Chapter 27: Pudendal Nerve Stimulation to Treat Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomic Considerations
- Mechanism of Action of PNS
- Procedure
- Clinical Indications of PNS
- Adverse Events
- Conclusion
- Chapter 28: Peripheral Nerve Surgical Procedures for Cervical Dystonia
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History of Surgical Treatment
- Types and Features of Cervical Dystonia
- Innervation of the Cervical Muscles
- Indication of Surgical Treatment
- Anesthesia
- Surgical Procedures
- Postoperative Rehabilitation and Other Related Problems
- Clinical Results
- Other Peripheral Surgical Procedures
- Conclusion
- Part IV: Injuries of the Peripheral Nerves
- Chapter 29: Cellular Aspects of Nerve Injury and Regeneration
- Abstract
- Peripheral Nervous System Injury
- Rodent Models of PNI
- Sciatic Nerve Injury and Repair
- Combinatorial Approaches
- Future Directions
- Chapter 30: Injuries of the Cranial Nerves
- Abstract
- Facial Nerve Injury
- Olfactory Nerve Injury
- Optic Nerve Injury
- Oculomotor, Trochlear, and Abducens Nerve Injuries
- Trigeminal Nerve Injury
- Vestibulocochlear Nerve Injury
- Glossopharyngeal, Vagus, and Spinal Accessory Nerve Injuries
- Hypoglossal Nerve Injury
- Medicolegal Aspects of Injury
- Chapter 31: Posttraumatic Trigeminal Nerve Neuropathy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Impact
- Prevention
- Preoperative Strategies for Prevention of Nerve Injury in Relation to Third Molar Surgery
- Intraoperative Strategies for Prevention of Nerve Injury in Relation to Third Molar Surgery
- Local Anesthetic-Related Injury
- Surgical Methods to Minimize Trigeminal Nerve Injury
- Postoperative Strategies
- Prevention of Implant-Related Nerve Injuries
- Radiographic Assessment
- Assessment of Trigeminal Nerve Injuries
- Assessment/Monitoring
- Examination of the Patient
- Prognosis
- Managing Nerve Injuries Related to Mandibular Implants
- Overall Management of Patients with Iatrogenic Trigeminal Nerve Injury
- Psychological Strategies—Reassurance, Counseling, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Medical Intervention
- Surgical Intervention
- Summary of Possible Management Tools
- Chapter 32: Nerve Injuries of the Neck
- Abstract
- Introduction
- General Anatomy
- The Hypoglossal Nerve
- The Cervical Plexus, Phrenic Nerve, and Ansa Cervicalis
- The Spinal Accessory Nerve
- The Vagus Nerve, the Superior Laryngeal Nerve, and the Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve
- Chapter 33: Peripheral Nerve Injury of the Upper Extremity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Individual Nerves
- Chapter 34: Injuries of the Nerves of the Thorax
- Abstract
- Phrenic Nerve Injury
- Long Thoracic Nerve Injury
- Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Injury
- Thoracodorsal Nerve Injury
- Vagus Nerve Injury
- Intercostal Nerve Injury
- Sympathetic Trunk Injury
- Chapter 35: Injuries to the Nerves of the Abdominopelvic Region
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Lumbar Plexus
- Sacral Plexus
- Chapter 36: Iatrogenic Injuries of the Nerves
- Abstract
- Relevance and Incidence
- Injury Mechanisms
- Regions at Risk for Nerve Damage
- Nerves Frequently Injured
- Management Principles
- Medicolegal Aspects
- Chapter 37: Perioperative Peripheral Nerve Injuries Associated with Surgical Positioning
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- Incidence and Frequency of PPNI
- Etiology and Predisposing Factors
- Surgical Factors
- Patient Factors
- Anesthetic Factors
- Perioperative Factors
- Clinical Presentation of PPNI
- General Considerations in the Prevention of PPNI
- Upper Limb PPNI
- Head and Neck PPNI
- Diagnosis and Management of PPNI
- Conclusion
- Chapter 38: Grading of Nerve Injuries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Classification by Type of Nerve Damage
- Anatomical Classification of Nerve Lesions
- Other Nerve Injury Classifications
- Limits of Classifications and Proposal of a Prognostic Scale
- Chapter 39: Traumatic Injury to Peripheral Nerves
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- The Architecture of PNS Nerves
- Types of Traumatic Injury and How They Affect Repair
- Wallerian Degeneration Controls Repair
- Axon Breakdown
- Myelin Breakdown
- Degenerated Myelin Is Harmful
- Schwann Cells and Macrophages Clear Degenerated Myelin in Wallerian Degeneration
- Macrophages Clear Degenerated Myelin by Phagocytosis but the Mechanism by Which Schwann Cells Do So Is Largely Unknown
- The Phagocytosis of Degenerated Myelin Is Subject to Modulation
- Galectin-3/MAC-2 Is Expressed in Macrophages and Schwann Cells That Clear Degenerated Myelin
- The Cytokine Network of Wallerian Degeneration
- Recruited Macrophages Acquire the M2 Phenotype
- Chemokines, Recruitment of Macrophages, and Wallerian Degeneration
- Immune Inhibitory Receptor SIRPα Inhibits the Phagocytosis of Degenerated Myelin
- Neurotrophic Factors and Wallerian Degeneration
- Neuropathic Pain and Wallerian Degeneration
- Wallerian Degeneration—The Coordination Among Cells, Molecules, and Functions Is Important
- Chapter 40: War and Gunshot Wound Injuries of the Peripheral Nerves
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Nerve Repair
- Lessons from World War II and Later Conflicts
- Nerve Sutures in the United States
- The Close-Range Shotgun Blast
- Vascular Injuries
- Infection
- The First Operation
- Pain Control
- The Nerve Injuries
- Severity of Injury
- Return of Plantar Sensation
- The Lesions
- Conduction Block—Neurapraxia
- Axonotmesis
- Neurotmesis
- Neuropathic Pain
- Pathophysiology
- Treatment
- Causalgia
- Causalgia and the Sympathetic Nerves
- Neurostenalgia
- POSTTRAUMATIC Neuralgia
- Long-Term Rehabilitation
- Chapter 41: Nerve Injuries in Sports
- Abstract
- Upper Extremity Syndromes
- Lower Extremity Syndromes
- Chapter 42: Nerve Entrapments in Musicians
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A Brief History
- Clinical Approach to the Musician-Patient
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
- Neuropathies of the Radial Nerve
- Digital Nerve Compression Neuropathies
- Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- Surgical Considerations for the Musician-Patient with an Entrapment Neuropathy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 43: Stretch and Laceration Nerve Injuries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Stretch and Laceration Injury Mechanics
- Diagnosis of Stretch and Laceration Injuries
- Management of Stretch and Laceration Injuries
- Outcomes in Stretch and Laceration Injuries
- Chapter 44: Brachial Plexus Injuries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Incidence
- Mechanism of Injury
- Grades of Injury to Brachial Plexus Nerves
- Classification and Patterns of Injury
- Clinical Assessment of the Brachial Plexus
- Investigations
- Prognosis
- Nonoperative Management
- The Role of Surgery
- Reconstruction for Common Injury Patterns
- Outcomes of Nerve Reconstruction
- The Role of Amputation
- Late reconstruction
- Chapter 45: Medicolegal Aspects of Peripheral Nerve Injury
- Abstract
- Chapter 46: Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A Brief History of NTOS
- Anatomy of the Thoracic Outlet
- Pathophysiology of NTOS
- Patient Presentation
- Imaging and Special Testing
- Diagnostic Criteria, Classification Scheme
- Current Management of NTOS
- Outcomes
- Conclusions
- Glossary of Terms
- Chapter 47: Nerve Compression/Entrapment Sites of the Upper Limb
- Abstract
- Pathophysiology of Compression Neuropathy
- Median Nerve
- Ulnar Nerve
- Radial Nerve
- Chapter 48: Nerve Compression/Entrapment Sites of the Lower Limb
- Abstract
- Nerves of the Lower Abdomen (Ilioinguinal, Iliohypogastric, and Genitofemoral)
- Femoral Nerve
- Saphenous Nerve
- Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve
- Obturator Nerve
- Fibular (Peroneal) Neuropathy
- Tibial and Plantar Nerve
- Sural Nerve
- Sciatic Nerve
- Superior and Inferior Gluteal Nerves
- Conclusion
- Chapter 49: Nonlimb Nerve Compressions or Entrapments
- Abstract
- Nerve Entrapments of the Neck
- Nerve Entrapments of the Body Wall
- Nerve Entrapments of the Anterior Pelvis
- Nerve Entrapment Syndromes of the Posterior Pelvis
- Part V: Nonsurgical Treatment of Nerve Injuries
- Chapter 50: Rehabilitation of Patients with Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Key Elements of the Medical History
- Key Elements of the Physical Exam
- Electrodiagnosis
- Coordination of Care
- Rehabilitation Goals and Interventions
- Rehabilitation Management of Common Peripheral Nerve Conditions
- Outcome Measures for Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- Conclusion
- Chapter 51: Psychological Treatment for Nerve Injuries
- Abstract
- Neuropathic Pain Assessment
- Psychological Treatment
- Special Topics for Consideration
- Summary
- Part VI: Pathology of the Peripheral Nerves
- Chapter 52: Nerve Tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Reactive and Hyperplastic Lesions
- Benign Lesions
- Malignant Lesions
- Chapter 53: Pediatric Peripheral Nerve Tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genetic Aspects of Nerve Sheath Tumors
- Reactive and Hyperplastic Lesions
- Benign Lesions
- Malignant Lesions
- Summary
- Chapter 54: Perineural Spread of Cancers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy of the Peripheral Nerve
- MRI Technique
- Imaging Differential Diagnosis
- Brachial Plexus
- Lumbosacral Plexus
- Targeted Fascicular Biopsy
- Chapter 55: Peripheral Neuropathies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Focal Mononeuropathies
- Pattern Recognition Approach to Neuropathy and Neuronopathy
- Important Information from the History and Physical—Six Key Questions
- Laboratory Evaluation of PNs
- Treatment of immune-mediated neuropathies
- Management of Neuropathic pain
- Prognosis
- Exercise and Rehabilitation
- Disclosures
- Chapter 56: Vascular Neuropathies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Pathophysiology
- Clinical Presentations
- Classification
- Diagnostic Approach to Vasculitic Neuropathies
- Treatment
- Prognosis
- Chapter 57: Demyelinating Diseases of the Peripheral Nerves
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Guillain-Barré Syndrome
- Nerve Conduction Studies and Electromyography
- Difficulties in Defining Subtypes
- Epidemiology
- Infections
- Vaccinations
- Cerebrospinal Fluid Studies
- Immunology
- Serology Immunology
- Differential Diagnosis
- Subtypes
- Radiology
- Pathology
- Therapy
- Immunotherapy in Other GBS Types
- ICU Care
- Pain
- Prognosis
- Relapsing and Recurrent AIDP
- Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy
- Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
- IgM Paraproteinemic Demyelinating Neuropathy Associated With AntiMyelin-Associated Glycoprotein Antibodies (Anti-MAG)
- Inherited Demyelinating Disease of the Peripheral Nervous System
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (Hereditary and Motor Sensory Neuropathy)
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1 (Hereditary and Motor Sensory Neuropathy Type 1)
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A (CMT1A) (Hereditary and Motor Sensory Neuropathy Type 1A)
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1B (CMT1B) (Hereditary and Motor Sensory Neuropathy Type IB)
- CMT3 (Hereditary and Motor Sensory Neuropathy Type 3) (Dejerine Sottas Disease)
- CMT4
- CMTX
- Hereditary Liability to Pressure Palsies (HNNP); Tomaculous Neuropathy
- Illustrative Case
- Drug, Environmental, and Infectious Demyelinating Neuropathies
- Drug-Induced Demyelinating Neuropathies
- Elemental and Industrial Compounds
- Environmental Toxins
- Infectious Causes of Demyelinating Disease
- Chapter 58: Nerve Cysts and Joint Relationship
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mononeuropathies Due to Extraneural Ganglia
- Mononeuropathies Due to Intraneural Ganglia
- The Unifying Articular (Synovial) Theory
- Peroneal Intraneural Ganglia: An Underrecognized Cause of Foot Drop
- Clinical Presentation of Peroneal Intraneural Ganglia
- Electrophysiologic Presentation of Peroneal Intraneural Ganglia
- Imaging Peroneal Intraneural Ganglia
- Treatment
- Prognosis
- Conclusions
- Part VII: The Future of Peripheral Nerve Injury
- Chapter 59: Stem Cells and Peripheral Nerve
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Injury
- Direction of Research
- Cell-Based Therapy
- Stem Cells and Precursor Cells
- Limitations and Future Developments of Cell-Based and Stem Cell Therapy
- Chapter 60: Tissue-Engineered Peripheral Nerve Guide Fabrication Techniques
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- TENG Requirements
- Biomaterial Considerations
- Fabrication Techniques
- Future Directions and Conclusion
- Chapter 61: The Biology, Limits, and Promotion of Peripheral Nerve Regeneration in Rats and Humans
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- Animal Studies
- Human Studies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 62: Computer Models of Peripheral Nerves
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Neural Membrane, Ions, and Transmembrane Channels
- Types of Neuron Models
- Assembling the Compartments
- Time Considerations
- Extensions of the Single Axon Model: Volume Conductors and Populations of Axons
- Software Packages
- Chapter 63: Peripheral Nerve Interfaces
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Neural Science Fundamentals
- Design Principles for Neural Interface Electrode
- Neural Interface Electrode Examples
- Conclusion
- Chapter 64: Cortical Plasticity After Peripheral Nerve Injury
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic Science
- Clinical Section
- Conclusion
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 1126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 15th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026953
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128026533
R. Shane Tubbs
Dr. Tubbs is lead researcher in Pediatric Neurosurgery. He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Anatomy, is author/editor of multiple books, and is a new editor for the 41st edition of Gray’s Anatomy.
Professor and Chief Scientific Officer, Seattle Science Foundation, Seattle, Washington; Professor, Department of Anatomical Sciences, St. George's University, Grenada, West Indies.
Elias Rizk
Dr. Rizk is a neurosurgeon at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a clinical specialty in pediatric peripheral nerve surgery. He has multiple publications on the PNS and is active in basic science research regarding peripheral nerve regeneration.
Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA
Mohammadali Shoja
Physician and anatomist for the Department of Ophthalmology at the Indiana University School of Medicine who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Children's Hospital of Alabama, Birmingham, AL, USA
Marios Loukas
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
Nicholas Barbaro
IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Robert Spinner
Dr. Robert Spinner is a neurosurgeon in Rochester, Minnesota. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital. He received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School and has been in practice for 25 years. He is one of 17 doctors at Mayo Clinic and one of 13 at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery.
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA