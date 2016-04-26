Nerve Repair and Transfers from Hand to Shoulder, An issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323445191, 9780323445207

Nerve Repair and Transfers from Hand to Shoulder, An issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Amy Moore Susan Mackinnon
eBook ISBN: 9780323445207
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445191
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2016
Description

This issue will include articles on Nerve Repair and Nerve Grafting, Nerve Regeneration, Nerve Transfers to Restore Shoulder Function, Nerve Transfers to Restore Elbow Function, and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323445207
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323445191

About the Authors

Amy Moore Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine

Susan Mackinnon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine

