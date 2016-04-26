Nerve Repair and Transfers from Hand to Shoulder, An issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Authors: Amy Moore Susan Mackinnon
eBook ISBN: 9780323445207
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445191
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2016
This issue will include articles on Nerve Repair and Nerve Grafting, Nerve Regeneration, Nerve Transfers to Restore Shoulder Function, Nerve Transfers to Restore Elbow Function, and many more!
Amy Moore Author
Washington University School of Medicine
Susan Mackinnon Author
Washington University School of Medicine
