Nerve Related Injuries and Treatments for the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 33-2

Nerve-related injuries of the lower extremity are frequently encountered in orthopaedic practice. Proper and timely diagnosis and treatment are the keys to optimizing outcomes. This issue will include articles on: Introduction to Peripheral Nerve Diagnostics, Epidermal Nerve Fiber Density Biopsy, Lower Extremity Focused Neurological Examination, Metabolic Nerve Entrapment, Lower Extremity Compartment Syndromes, Treatment of Recurrent Morton’s Neuroma, Proximal Tibial Nerve Entrapment and Treatment, and many more exciting articles!