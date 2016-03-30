Nerve Related Injuries and Treatments for the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417693, 9780323417709

Nerve Related Injuries and Treatments for the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Barrett
eBook ISBN: 9780323417709
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417693
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2016
Description

Nerve-related injuries of the lower extremity are frequently encountered in orthopaedic practice. Proper and timely diagnosis and treatment are the keys to optimizing outcomes. This issue will include articles on: Introduction to Peripheral Nerve Diagnostics, Epidermal Nerve Fiber Density Biopsy, Lower Extremity Focused Neurological Examination, Metabolic Nerve Entrapment, Lower Extremity Compartment Syndromes, Treatment of Recurrent Morton’s Neuroma, Proximal Tibial Nerve Entrapment and Treatment, and many more exciting articles!

About the Authors

Stephen Barrett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Barrett Foot & Ankle Institute

