Nerve, Organ, and Tissue Regeneration: Research Perspectives presents the proceedings of a symposium held in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on September 21–24, 1982. This book explores the neural and nonneural areas of regeneration, with emphasis on the nervous system. Organized into six parts encompassing 22 chapters, this compilation of papers examines the commitment of the Veterans Administration to deal with the clinical problem of spinal cord injury by establishing 19spinal cord injury treatment and rehabilitation centers throughout the United States. This book then discusses the characteristics of the neuronal response to axon injury, which vary from cellular hypertrophy and heightened metabolism to cell death. Other chapters consider the three phases of axonal regeneration, including sprout formation, elongation, and maturation. The final chapter deals with the structural and functional alterations that developed when the length of the mammalian intestine is shortened by excision or by-pass of a long segment. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, orthopedic surgeons, and neuroscientists.
Table of Contents
Axonal Regeneration
Axon Reaction and Central Nervous System Regeneration
Chromatolysis Reconsidered: A New View of the Reaction of the Nerve Cell Body to Axon Injury
Role of the Axonal Cytoskeleton in the Regenerating Nervous System
Electrophysiology of Conduction in Mammalian Regenerating Nerves
Peripheral Nerve Regeneration through Semi Permeable Tubes
Regulators of Neutrite Growth
Growth Factors in Regeneration of Neural Tissues
Target Regulation of Neuronal Sprouting
Immunologic Considerations in Nervous System Repair
Spinal Cord Regeneration
The Role of Endogenous and Applied Electric Currents in Spinal Regeneration
During Glial Scar Formation and Cavitation Necrosis after Injury, the Spinal Cord Regenerates Neuronal Cell Processes
Loss and Recovery of Locomotor Function after Spinal Cord Lesions in Cats and Monkeys
Neural Plasticity
Different Patterns of Recovery of Motor Function Associated with Different Patterns of Post-Lesion Axonal Growth
Reactive Synaptogenesis in the Adult CNS
Circuit Reorganization in Granuloprival and Transplanted Cerebellar Cultures
Central Nervous System Transplants
Transplantation of the Developing Visual System of the Rat
Intracerebral Grafting of Dissociated CNS Tissue Suspensions
Functional Recovery after Transplantation of Fetal Nervous and Neuroendocrine Tissue into Adult Brain
Limb, Muscle, and Organ Regeneration
Morphogenesis of the Amphibian Limb Regeneration Blastema
Mammalian Limb Regeneration
The Regeneration and Transplantation of Skeletal Muscle
Control of Liver Regeneration: Present Status
Regenerative Lengthening of the Transected Rat Colon
