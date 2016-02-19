Nerve, Organ, and Tissue Regeneration: Research Perspectives presents the proceedings of a symposium held in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on September 21–24, 1982. This book explores the neural and nonneural areas of regeneration, with emphasis on the nervous system. Organized into six parts encompassing 22 chapters, this compilation of papers examines the commitment of the Veterans Administration to deal with the clinical problem of spinal cord injury by establishing 19spinal cord injury treatment and rehabilitation centers throughout the United States. This book then discusses the characteristics of the neuronal response to axon injury, which vary from cellular hypertrophy and heightened metabolism to cell death. Other chapters consider the three phases of axonal regeneration, including sprout formation, elongation, and maturation. The final chapter deals with the structural and functional alterations that developed when the length of the mammalian intestine is shortened by excision or by-pass of a long segment. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, orthopedic surgeons, and neuroscientists.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Axonal Regeneration

Axon Reaction and Central Nervous System Regeneration

Chromatolysis Reconsidered: A New View of the Reaction of the Nerve Cell Body to Axon Injury

Role of the Axonal Cytoskeleton in the Regenerating Nervous System

Electrophysiology of Conduction in Mammalian Regenerating Nerves

Peripheral Nerve Regeneration through Semi Permeable Tubes

Regulators of Neutrite Growth

Growth Factors in Regeneration of Neural Tissues

Target Regulation of Neuronal Sprouting

Immunologic Considerations in Nervous System Repair

Spinal Cord Regeneration

The Role of Endogenous and Applied Electric Currents in Spinal Regeneration

During Glial Scar Formation and Cavitation Necrosis after Injury, the Spinal Cord Regenerates Neuronal Cell Processes

Loss and Recovery of Locomotor Function after Spinal Cord Lesions in Cats and Monkeys

Neural Plasticity

Different Patterns of Recovery of Motor Function Associated with Different Patterns of Post-Lesion Axonal Growth

Reactive Synaptogenesis in the Adult CNS

Circuit Reorganization in Granuloprival and Transplanted Cerebellar Cultures

Central Nervous System Transplants

Transplantation of the Developing Visual System of the Rat

Intracerebral Grafting of Dissociated CNS Tissue Suspensions

Functional Recovery after Transplantation of Fetal Nervous and Neuroendocrine Tissue into Adult Brain

Limb, Muscle, and Organ Regeneration

Morphogenesis of the Amphibian Limb Regeneration Blastema

Mammalian Limb Regeneration

The Regeneration and Transplantation of Skeletal Muscle

Control of Liver Regeneration: Present Status

Regenerative Lengthening of the Transected Rat Colon

Index