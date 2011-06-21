Nephrology Secrets
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Top 100 Secrets
I. PATIENT ASSESSMENT
1. History and Physical Diagnosis
2. Urinalysis
3. Measurement of Glomerular Filtration Rate
4. Renal Imaging Techniques
5. Renal Biopsy
II. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY
6. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury
7. Management Options: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
8. Hepatorenal Syndrome
9. Cardiorenal Syndrome
10. Medications
11. Sepsis and Acute Kidney Injury
12. Rhabdomyolysis
13. Tumor Lysis Syndrome
14. Contrast-Induced Nephropathy
15. Acute Glomerulonephritis and Rapidly Progressive Glomerulonephritis
16. Nephrotic Syndrome
17. Obstructive Uropathy
18. Nephrolithiasis
III. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
19. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Staging of Chronic Kidney Disease
20. Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
21. Renal Osteodeystrophy
22. Cardiovascular Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease
23. Hyperlipidemia
24. Nutrition and Malnutrition
25. Management of the Patient with Progressive Renal Failure
26. Management of the Patient with Resistant Edema
27. Management of the Patient with Congestive Heart Failure
28. Drug Dosing in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
IV. PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS
29. Minimal Change Disease
30. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis
31. Membranous Nephropathy
32. IgA Nephropathy and Henoch-Schönlein Disease
33. Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis
V. SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS
34. Diabetic Nephropathy
35. Lupus Nephritis
36. Dysproteinamias or Light Chain Diseases
37. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Disease and Goodpasture’s Syndrome
38. Vasculitides
39. Thrombotic Microangiopathies
VI. INFECTION-ASSOCIATED GLOMERULONEPHRITIDES
40. Post-Infectious Glomerulonephritis
41. Viral Hepatitis-Associated Glomerulonephritis
42. HIV-Associated Renal Disorders
VII. OTHER RENAL PARENCHYMAL DISEASES
43. Fabry Disease
44. Cystic Diseases of the Kidneys
45. Other Hereditary Renal Diseases
46. Tubulointerstitial Diseases
47. Urinary Tract Infections
48. Renal Neoplasias
VIII. RENAL DISEASES IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS
49. Renal Disease and Hypertension in Pregnancy
50. Sickle Cell Nephropathy
51. Renal Diseases in the Elderly
IX. TREATMENT OPTIONS
52. Hemodialysis
53. Peritoneal Dialysis
54. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)
X. TRANSPLANTATION
55. Epidemiology and Outcomes
56. Donor and Recipient Evaluation
57. Immunosuppression
58. Rejection of the Renal Transplant
59. Post-Transplantation Malignancies
60. Post-Transplantation Infections
61. Primary Care of the Renal Transplant Patient
XI. HYPERTENSION
62. Primary Hypertension
63. Renal Parenchymal Hypertension
64. Renovascular Disease
65. Endocrine Hypertension
66. Other Forms of Secondary Hypertension
67. White Coat Hypertension
68. Isolated Systolic Hypertension
69. Renal Diseases in African Americans
70. Refractory Hypertension
71. Hypertensive Emergencies
72. Pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension
73. Nonpharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension
XII. ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS
74. Volume Disorders
75. Genetic Disorders of Sodium Transport
76. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia
77. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
78. Hypocalcemia and Hypercalcemia
79. Disorders of Phosphorus Metabolism
80. Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism
81. Metabolic Acidosis
82. Metabolic Alkalosis
83. Respiratory Acid-Base Disorders
84. Nephrology Beginnings
Description
Nephrology Secrets, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Edgar V. Lerma and Allen R. Nissenson, gives you the nephrology answers you need to succeed on your rotations and boards.. Its unique, highly practical question-and-answer format, list of the "Top 100 Nephrology Secrets," and user-friendly format make it perfect for quick reference.
Key Features
- Get the most return for your study time with the proven Secrets® format -- concise, easy to read, and highly effective.
- Skim the "Top 100 Secrets" and "Key Points" boxes for a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success on the boards and in practice.
- Enjoy faster, easier review and master the top issues in nephrology with mnemonics, lists, quick-reference tables, and an informal tone that sets this review book apart from the rest.
- Carry it with you in your lab coat pocket for quick reference or review anytime, anywhere.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 21st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081276
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416033622
About the Authors
Edgar Lerma Author
EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois
Allen Nissenson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California; Chief Medical Officer, DaVita, Inc., El Segundo, California