Nephrology Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416033622, 9780323081276

Nephrology Secrets

3rd Edition

Authors: Edgar Lerma Allen Nissenson
eBook ISBN: 9780323081276
Paperback ISBN: 9781416033622
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

Top 100 Secrets

I. PATIENT ASSESSMENT

1. History and Physical Diagnosis

2. Urinalysis

3. Measurement of Glomerular Filtration Rate

4. Renal Imaging Techniques

5. Renal Biopsy

II. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

6. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury

7. Management Options: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

8. Hepatorenal Syndrome

9. Cardiorenal Syndrome

10. Medications

11. Sepsis and Acute Kidney Injury

12. Rhabdomyolysis

13. Tumor Lysis Syndrome

14. Contrast-Induced Nephropathy

15. Acute Glomerulonephritis and Rapidly Progressive Glomerulonephritis

16. Nephrotic Syndrome

17. Obstructive Uropathy

18. Nephrolithiasis

III. CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

19. Epidemiology, Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Staging of Chronic Kidney Disease

20. Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

21. Renal Osteodeystrophy

22. Cardiovascular Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease

23. Hyperlipidemia

24. Nutrition and Malnutrition

25. Management of the Patient with Progressive Renal Failure

26. Management of the Patient with Resistant Edema

27. Management of the Patient with Congestive Heart Failure

28. Drug Dosing in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

IV. PRIMARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS

29. Minimal Change Disease

30. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

31. Membranous Nephropathy

32. IgA Nephropathy and Henoch-Schönlein Disease

33. Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

V. SECONDARY GLOMERULAR DISORDERS

34. Diabetic Nephropathy

35. Lupus Nephritis

36. Dysproteinamias or Light Chain Diseases

37. Anti-Glomerular Basement Membrane Disease and Goodpasture’s Syndrome

38. Vasculitides

39. Thrombotic Microangiopathies

VI. INFECTION-ASSOCIATED GLOMERULONEPHRITIDES

40. Post-Infectious Glomerulonephritis

41. Viral Hepatitis-Associated Glomerulonephritis

42. HIV-Associated Renal Disorders

VII. OTHER RENAL PARENCHYMAL DISEASES

43. Fabry Disease

44. Cystic Diseases of the Kidneys

45. Other Hereditary Renal Diseases

46. Tubulointerstitial Diseases

47. Urinary Tract Infections

48. Renal Neoplasias

VIII. RENAL DISEASES IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS

49. Renal Disease and Hypertension in Pregnancy

50. Sickle Cell Nephropathy

51. Renal Diseases in the Elderly

IX. TREATMENT OPTIONS

52. Hemodialysis

53. Peritoneal Dialysis

54. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Plasmapheresis)

X. TRANSPLANTATION

55. Epidemiology and Outcomes

56. Donor and Recipient Evaluation

57. Immunosuppression

58. Rejection of the Renal Transplant

59. Post-Transplantation Malignancies

60. Post-Transplantation Infections

61. Primary Care of the Renal Transplant Patient

XI. HYPERTENSION

62. Primary Hypertension

63. Renal Parenchymal Hypertension

64. Renovascular Disease

65. Endocrine Hypertension

66. Other Forms of Secondary Hypertension

67. White Coat Hypertension

68. Isolated Systolic Hypertension

69. Renal Diseases in African Americans

70. Refractory Hypertension

71. Hypertensive Emergencies

72. Pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension

73. Nonpharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension

XII. ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS

74. Volume Disorders

75. Genetic Disorders of Sodium Transport

76. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

77. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

78. Hypocalcemia and Hypercalcemia

79. Disorders of Phosphorus Metabolism

80. Disorders of Magnesium Metabolism

81. Metabolic Acidosis

82. Metabolic Alkalosis

83. Respiratory Acid-Base Disorders

84. Nephrology Beginnings

Description

Nephrology Secrets, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Edgar V. Lerma and Allen R. Nissenson, gives you the nephrology answers you need to succeed on your rotations and boards.. Its unique, highly practical question-and-answer format, list of the "Top 100 Nephrology Secrets," and user-friendly format make it perfect for quick reference.

Key Features

  • Get the most return for your study time with the proven Secrets® format -- concise, easy to read, and highly effective.

  • Skim the "Top 100 Secrets" and "Key Points" boxes for a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success on the boards and in practice.

  • Enjoy faster, easier review and master the top issues in nephrology with mnemonics, lists, quick-reference tables, and an informal tone that sets this review book apart from the rest.

  • Carry it with you in your lab coat pocket for quick reference or review anytime, anywhere.

About the Authors

Edgar Lerma Author

EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois

Allen Nissenson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California; Chief Medical Officer, DaVita, Inc., El Segundo, California

