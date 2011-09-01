Nephrology Secrets (Indian Reprint) - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131229026

Nephrology Secrets (Indian Reprint)

3rd Edition

Authors: Edgar Lerma
Paperback ISBN: 9788131229026
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2011
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131229026

About the Author

Edgar Lerma

EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois

