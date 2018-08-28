Nephrology and Fluid/Electrolyte Physiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323533676, 9780323568777

Nephrology and Fluid/Electrolyte Physiology

3rd Edition

Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Authors: William Oh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323533676
eBook ISBN: 9780323568777
eBook ISBN: 9780323568784
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Oh: Nephrology and Fluid/Electrolyte Physiology, 3e

Section 1: Foreword

1. Water Flux and Amniotic Fluid Volume: Understanding Fetal Water Flow

2. Body Composition of Fetus and Newborn

3. Potassium Metabolism

Section B:

4. Renal Aspects of Sodium Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate

5. Perinatal Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

6. Acid–Base Homeostasis in the Fetus　　

Section C

7. Glomerular Filtration Rate in Neonates

Section D:

8. Renal Development and Molecular Pathogenesis of Renal Dysplasia　　

9. The Developing Kidney and the Fetal Origins of Adult Cardiovascular Disease

10. Fluid and Electrolyte Management of High Risk Infants

11. Renal Modulation: The Renin–Angiotensin–Aldosterone System 　　

12. Renal Modulation: Arginine Vasopressin and Atrial Natriuretic Peptide

13. Acute Problems of prematurity: Balancing Fluid Volume and Electrolyte Replacements in Very Low Birth Weight and Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonates

14. Lung Fluid Balance in Developing Lungs and Its Role in Neonatal Transition

15. Use of Diuretics in the Newborn 　　

16. Neonatal Hypertension: Diagnosis and Management

17. Edema

18. Kidney Injury in the Neonate

19. Hereditary Tubulopathies

20. Inherited Disorders of Calcium, Phosphate and Magnesium

Description

Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.

Details

448
Language:
448
Language:
English
© Elsevier 2019
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323533676
eBook ISBN:
9780323568777
eBook ISBN:
9780323568784

About the Authors

William Oh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Alpert School of Medicine, Brown University; Attending Neonatologist, Women and Infants' Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island

