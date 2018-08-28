Nephrology and Fluid/Electrolyte Physiology
3rd Edition
Neonatology Questions and Controversies
Table of Contents
Oh: Nephrology and Fluid/Electrolyte Physiology, 3e
Section 1: Foreword
1. Water Flux and Amniotic Fluid Volume: Understanding Fetal Water Flow
2. Body Composition of Fetus and Newborn
3. Potassium Metabolism
Section B:
4. Renal Aspects of Sodium Metabolism in the Fetus and Neonate
5. Perinatal Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
6. Acid–Base Homeostasis in the Fetus
Section C
7. Glomerular Filtration Rate in Neonates
Section D:
8. Renal Development and Molecular Pathogenesis of Renal Dysplasia
9. The Developing Kidney and the Fetal Origins of Adult Cardiovascular Disease
10. Fluid and Electrolyte Management of High Risk Infants
11. Renal Modulation: The Renin–Angiotensin–Aldosterone System
12. Renal Modulation: Arginine Vasopressin and Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
13. Acute Problems of prematurity: Balancing Fluid Volume and Electrolyte Replacements in Very Low Birth Weight and Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonates
14. Lung Fluid Balance in Developing Lungs and Its Role in Neonatal Transition
15. Use of Diuretics in the Newborn
16. Neonatal Hypertension: Diagnosis and Management
17. Edema
18. Kidney Injury in the Neonate
19. Hereditary Tubulopathies
20. Inherited Disorders of Calcium, Phosphate and Magnesium
Description
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323533676
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568777
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568784
About the Authors
William Oh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Alpert School of Medicine, Brown University; Attending Neonatologist, Women and Infants' Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island