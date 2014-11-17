Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326742, 9780323326759

Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Snyder
eBook ISBN: 9780323326759
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326742
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, devoted to Nephrology, is edited by Dr. Samuel Snyder. Articles in this issue include: Secondary hypertension; Update on ACE/ARB/DRI; Workup of proteinuria; Diagnosis and evaluation of renal cysts; NSAIDs, COX2’s and the kidney; The PCP/nephrologist partnership in advancing CKD; Nosocomial AKI; Geriatric patient with CKD; Hematuria workup; The kidney in obesity; and Renal transplant in the primary care setting.

Details

About the Authors

Samuel Snyder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai Medical Center

