Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-4

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, devoted to Nephrology, is edited by Dr. Samuel Snyder. Articles in this issue include: Secondary hypertension; Update on ACE/ARB/DRI; Workup of proteinuria; Diagnosis and evaluation of renal cysts; NSAIDs, COX2’s and the kidney; The PCP/nephrologist partnership in advancing CKD; Nosocomial AKI; Geriatric patient with CKD; Hematuria workup; The kidney in obesity; and Renal transplant in the primary care setting.