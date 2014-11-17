Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-4
1st Edition
Authors: Samuel Snyder
eBook ISBN: 9780323326759
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326742
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, devoted to Nephrology, is edited by Dr. Samuel Snyder. Articles in this issue include: Secondary hypertension; Update on ACE/ARB/DRI; Workup of proteinuria; Diagnosis and evaluation of renal cysts; NSAIDs, COX2’s and the kidney; The PCP/nephrologist partnership in advancing CKD; Nosocomial AKI; Geriatric patient with CKD; Hematuria workup; The kidney in obesity; and Renal transplant in the primary care setting.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 17th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323326759
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323326742
About the Authors
Samuel Snyder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai Medical Center
