Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-4

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Parvathi Perumareddi, is devoted to Nephrology. Articles in this issue include: Electrolyte Abnormalities, Pre-renal Azotemia, and Fluid Balance, Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Renal Failure, Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritic Syndrome (not urological), Renovascular Hypertension, Diabetic Nephropathy, Nephrolithiasis, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Renal Repercussions of Medications, Care of the Renal Transplant Patient, and more.