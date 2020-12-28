COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323760959

Nephrology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Editor: Parvathi Perumareddi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323760959
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Parvathi Perumareddi, is devoted to Nephrology. Articles in this issue include: Electrolyte Abnormalities, Pre-renal Azotemia, and Fluid Balance, Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Renal Failure, Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritic Syndrome (not urological), Renovascular Hypertension, Diabetic Nephropathy, Nephrolithiasis, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Renal Repercussions of Medications, Care of the Renal Transplant Patient, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323760959

About the Editor

Parvathi Perumareddi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.