Neoplastic Hematopathology, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712261

Neoplastic Hematopathology, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

1st Edition

Authors: Randy Gascoyne
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712261
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description

This issue focuses on neoplastic hematopathology. Thirteen articles written by leading experts in the field cover a number of specific disease entities including the acute leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative diseases, multiple myeloma and the chronic lymphoid leukemias. The spectrum of lymphoid cancers and related disorders is also covered, including articles on reactive and atypical lymphoproliferative disorders, Hodgkin lymphoma, small B cell malignancies, the aggressive B cell lymphomas, as well as Burkitt lymphoma and the entire spectrum of peripheral T cell lymphomas. Finally, two more generic articles cover current issues in bone marrow pathology for lymphoma diagnosis and staging and finally a cutting-edge chapter on molecular diagnostics in hematopathology.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712261

Randy Gascoyne Author

