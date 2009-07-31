Neoplastic Hematopathology, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

This issue focuses on neoplastic hematopathology. Thirteen articles written by leading experts in the field cover a number of specific disease entities including the acute leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative diseases, multiple myeloma and the chronic lymphoid leukemias. The spectrum of lymphoid cancers and related disorders is also covered, including articles on reactive and atypical lymphoproliferative disorders, Hodgkin lymphoma, small B cell malignancies, the aggressive B cell lymphomas, as well as Burkitt lymphoma and the entire spectrum of peripheral T cell lymphomas. Finally, two more generic articles cover current issues in bone marrow pathology for lymphoma diagnosis and staging and finally a cutting-edge chapter on molecular diagnostics in hematopathology.