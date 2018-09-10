Neonatology: Questions and Controversies Series 7-volume Series Package
3rd Edition
Description
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies 7-volume series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 10th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323582889
About the Author
Richard Polin
Affiliations and Expertise
William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York