Lung Development: Biological and Clinical Perspectives, Volume II: Neonatal Respiratory Distress is a collection of papers that addresses the needs of small infants who have respiratory diseases. This volume deals with fetal lung development with emphasis on hyaline membrane disease. This book also presents basic information on pulmonary surfactant in the clinical area, particularly in 1) diagnosis and movement of neonatal respiratory distress; 2) prenatal assessment of fetal lung maturity; and 3) prevention of hyaline membrane disease with corticosteroid therapy. One paper reviews the essential clinical aspects of hyaline membrane disease, while another paper discusses data of the physiology of surfactant from a patient with hyaline membrane disease. Another paper examines the radiology of hyaline membrane disease, transient tachypnea of the newborn, and bronchopulmonary dysplasia; this paper also describes the radiographic techniques to be applied on infants. Other papers cite a treatment using antepartum glucocorticoid, as well as other clinical trials involving antenatal corticosteroid. One paper proposes a design and organization of a multicenter clinical trial that will study the effects of corticosteroid in the development of the human lung. This book can prove useful for pediatricians, specialists in respiratory diseases, and researchers whose work involves cardiovascular medicine and radiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Terminology
Contents of Volume I
I Clinical Aspects of Hyaline Membrane Disease
1 Historical Perspective: Past and Present Approaches to Therapy of Hyaline Membrane Disease
Text
References
2 Clinical Relevance of Pulmonary Surfactant
I. Introduction
II. The Clinical Physiology of Surfactant during Health
III. The History of the Discovery of Pulmonary Surfactant
IV. Hyaline Membrane Disease as a Model for Surfactant Deficiency
V. Lung Stability of Immature Lungs
VI. Role of Surfactant in Lung Liquid Balance
VII. Clinical Function Summary
References
3 Overview of Hyaline Membrane Disease
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Presentation
III. Diagnostic Criteria
IV. Differential Diagnosis
V. Consequences of Hyaline Membrane Disease
VI. Epidemiology
VII. Pathogenesis in Relationship to Pulmonary Surfactant Deficiency
VIII. Summary
References
4 Radiology of Hyaline Membrane Disease, Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn, and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
I. Radiographic Evaluation of the Infant Chest
II. Hyaline Membrane Disease
III. Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn
IV. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
References
5 Pulmonary Function Abnormalities in Hyaline Membrane Disease and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Evaluation of Pulmonary Function
III. Direct Assessment of Pulmonary Function
IV. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Long-Term Pulmonary Function Sequel of HMD
References
6 Therapy of Hyaline Membrane Disease
I. Introduction
II. Supportive Care
III. Respiratory Management
IV. Maintenance and Recovery Phase
V. Perspective
References
7 Long-Term Consequences of Hyaline Membrane Disease
I. Introduction to Follow-Up Studies
II. General Observations
III. Neurologic Sequel
IV. Pulmonary Status of Children Surviving HMD
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
II Prevention of Hyaline Membrane Disease
8 Introduction to the Preventative Approach in Perinatal Care
I. Introduction
II. Need for Prevention of Hyaline Membrane Disease
III. Investigation of the Preventative Approach in Perinatology
References
9 Amniocentesis
I. Introduction
II. Indications
III. Technique
IV. Risks
V. Technical Complications
VI. Ultrasound
References
10 Prenatal Assessment of Fetal Lung Maturation: A Critical Review of Amniotic Fluid Phospholipid Tests
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Clinical Interpretation
IV. Summary and Recommendations
References
11 Hormonal Aspects of Fetal Lung Development
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Administered Hormones
III. Physiologic Role of Endogenous Hormones
IV. Hormone Binding in Lung
References
12 The New Zealand Study of Antepartum Glucocorticoid Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Design
III. Findings
IV. Adverse Effects
V. Conclusions
VI. Implications
References
13 Design and Organization of a Multicenter Clinical Trial for the Study of Corticosteroid Effects on Human Lung Development
I. Background
II. Initiation and Conduct of the Study
III. Quality Control
IV. Summary of Advantages and Disadvantages of the Multicenter Approach
References
14 The NIH Multicenter Study and Miscellaneous Clinical Trials of Antenatal Corticosteroid Administration
I. Introduction and Objectives
II. Clinical Trials Using Antepartum Corticosteroids
III. The NIH Collaborative Study
IV. Summary
References
15 Current Recommendations for Use of Prenatal Corticosteroids Based on Assessment of the Risk-Benefit Relationship
Text
Index
Philip M Farrell
Robert Turell Professor in Medical Leadership Dean, University of Wisconsin Medical School Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs