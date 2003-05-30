Neonatal Nursing Handbook - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416067078

Neonatal Nursing Handbook - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

1st Edition

Authors: Carole Kenner Judy Wright Lott
eBook ISBN: 9781416067078
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th May 2003
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • An accessible, quick reference handbook to assist neonatal nurses in making sound clinical decisions and to think critically.
  • Consistent format presentation that begins with a brief definition of the problem, diagnostic tests and labs, differential diagnosis where appropriate, and concludes with an algorithm to assist in the decision making process.
  • Builds on the strength of content presented in Kenner & Lott's Comprehensive Neonatal Nursing: A Physiologic Perspective, 3e.
  • Chapter 19 focuses on Discharge Planning / Coordination of Home Care to provide the nurse with important patient/family teaching and follow up care considerations for the neonate's condition.
  • Chapter 20 End-of-Life or Palliative Care helps the nurse understand these important and sensitive care considerations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416067078

About the Author

Carole Kenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean School of Nursing, Bouve College of Health Sciences Boston, Massachusettes

Judy Wright Lott

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, Baylor University, Dallas, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.