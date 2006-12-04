Neonatal Neurology
4th Edition
Authors: Gerald Fenichel
eBook ISBN: 9780702036088
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067242
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 288
Description
Completely updated, thoroughly referenced, and well illustrated, the fourth edition of Gerald Fenichel's classic review, Neonatal Neurology walks you through the latest advances in the clinical diagnosis and management of neurological disorders in the newborn.
Table of Contents
- The Neurological Consultation
Terminology
Historical Events
Clinical Examination
The Consultation Note
2. Seizures
Seizure Patterns
Differential Diagnosis
Treatment
3. Hypotonia, Arthrogryposis, and Rigidity
Diagnostic Approach in Hypotonia
Cerebral Hypotonia with Acute Encephalopathy
Motor Neuron Diseases
Cervical Myelopathies
Polyneuropathy
Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission
Congenital Myopathies with Fiber Type Disproportion
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
Metabolic Myopathies
Myotonic Dystrophy
Infantile Myositis
Rigidity
4. Asphyxia
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy
Periventricular Leukomalacia
Periventricular-Intraventricular Hemorrhage
5. Trauma and Vascular Disorders
Injuries to the Skull and Scalp
Intracranial Hemorrhage
Spinal Cord Injuries
Facial Nerve Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Other Nerve Injuries
Cerebral Infarction
Vascular Anomalies
6. Infectious Disease
Bacterial Meningitis
Toxoplasmosis
Rubella Embryopathy
Cytomegalic Inclusion Disease
Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
7. Metabolic Disorders
Disorders of Thyroid Function
Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
Disorders of Amino Acid Metabolism
Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
8. Disorders of Cerebral Morphogenesis
Neurolation
Prosencehalization
Histogenesis
9. Hydrocephalus and Congenital Tumors
Hydrocephalus
Congenital Tumors
Neurocutaneous Syndromes
10. Electroencephalography and Evoked Response
EEG Methodology
Normal EEG Patterns
Abnormal EEG Patterns
Evoked Responses
Somatosensory Evoked Response
About the Author
Gerald Fenichel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, Department of Neurology/Pediatrics, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; Neurologist-in-Chief, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital of Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
