Neonatal Neurology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443067242, 9780702036088

Neonatal Neurology

4th Edition

Authors: Gerald Fenichel
eBook ISBN: 9780702036088
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067242
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 288
Description

Completely updated, thoroughly referenced, and well illustrated, the fourth edition of Gerald Fenichel's classic review, Neonatal Neurology walks you through the latest advances in the clinical diagnosis and management of neurological disorders in the newborn.

Table of Contents

  1. The Neurological Consultation
    Terminology
    Historical Events
    Clinical Examination
    The Consultation Note
    2. Seizures
    Seizure Patterns
    Differential Diagnosis
    Treatment
    3. Hypotonia, Arthrogryposis, and Rigidity
    Diagnostic Approach in Hypotonia
    Cerebral Hypotonia with Acute Encephalopathy
    Motor Neuron Diseases
    Cervical Myelopathies
    Polyneuropathy
    Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission
    Congenital Myopathies with Fiber Type Disproportion
    Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
    Metabolic Myopathies
    Myotonic Dystrophy
    Infantile Myositis
    Rigidity
    4. Asphyxia
    Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy
    Periventricular Leukomalacia
    Periventricular-Intraventricular Hemorrhage
    5. Trauma and Vascular Disorders
    Injuries to the Skull and Scalp
    Intracranial Hemorrhage
    Spinal Cord Injuries
    Facial Nerve Palsy
    Brachial Plexus Palsy
    Other Nerve Injuries
    Cerebral Infarction
    Vascular Anomalies
    6. Infectious Disease
    Bacterial Meningitis
    Toxoplasmosis
    Rubella Embryopathy
    Cytomegalic Inclusion Disease
    Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
    7. Metabolic Disorders
    Disorders of Thyroid Function
    Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
    Disorders of Amino Acid Metabolism
    Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
    8. Disorders of Cerebral Morphogenesis
    Neurolation
    Prosencehalization
    Histogenesis
    9. Hydrocephalus and Congenital Tumors
    Hydrocephalus
    Congenital Tumors
    Neurocutaneous Syndromes
    10. Electroencephalography and Evoked Response
    EEG Methodology
    Normal EEG Patterns
    Abnormal EEG Patterns
    Evoked Responses
    Somatosensory Evoked Response

Details

About the Author

Gerald Fenichel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, Department of Neurology/Pediatrics, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; Neurologist-in-Chief, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital of Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN

