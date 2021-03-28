Neonatal Malignant Disorders, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761666

Neonatal Malignant Disorders, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Editor: Daniel S. Wechsler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761666
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Guest Editor Dr. Daniel Wechsler has assembled expert authors to provide a current update on the diagnosis and treatment of neonatal malignant disorders. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics:  Genetic Predisposition and Neonatal Cancer; Infant Leukemias; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Brain Tumors; Retinoblastoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Kidney Tumors; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Liver Tumors; Neuroblastoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Sarcoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Germ Cell Tumors; Neonatal Histiocytoses; Lymphatic Malformations; and Long-Term Outcomes in Neonatal Cancer Survivors. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in infants with neonatal malignant disorders.

About the Editor

Daniel S. Wechsler

