Neonatal Malignant Disorders, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 48-1
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Guest Editor Dr. Daniel Wechsler has assembled expert authors to provide a current update on the diagnosis and treatment of neonatal malignant disorders. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics: Genetic Predisposition and Neonatal Cancer; Infant Leukemias; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Brain Tumors; Retinoblastoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Kidney Tumors; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Liver Tumors; Neuroblastoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Sarcoma; Neonatal Malignant Disorders: Germ Cell Tumors; Neonatal Histiocytoses; Lymphatic Malformations; and Long-Term Outcomes in Neonatal Cancer Survivors. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in infants with neonatal malignant disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761666
About the Editor
Daniel S. Wechsler
