Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics
1st Edition
Description
Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics covers the significant advances in clinical pharmacology and the principles of neonatal therapeutics. This book is composed of 20 chapters that tackle various neonatal diseases and their corresponding therapeutic options.
The opening chapters review the pharmacological principles and kinetics, placental drug transfer, and drug therapy in pregnancy. The next chapters consider the other aspects of clinical pharmacology, including tocolytics, oxytocin, maternal drug use, neonatal withdrawal, prophylaxis, and the effect of material analgesia and anesthetics on newborn. Considerable chapters are devoted to the treatment options of neonatal diseases, including apnea, pulmonary and systemic disorders, cardiac diseases, jaundice, hypoglycemia, and nutrient deficiencies. The remaining chapters discuss other therapeutic options, such as blood cell component therapy, the use of analgesia and muscle relaxants, and parenteral nutrition.
This book is intended primarily for all doctors who care for newborn babies and clinical pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Pharmacological Principles and Kinetics
2 Placental Transfer of Drugs
3 Drug Therapy in Pregnancy
4 Tocolytics and Oxytocin
5 Maternal Drug Use and Neonatal Withdrawal
6 Prophylaxis for Hyaline Membrane Disease
7 Maternal Analgesia and Anaesthesia and their Effect on the Newborn
8 Treatment of Neonatal Apnoea
9 Prostaglandins and the Perinatal Pulmonary and Systemic Circulation
10 Treatment of Cardiac Disorders in the Neonate
11 Pharmacology of Antibiotics in the Newborn
12 Drugs and Neonatal Jaundice
13 Investigation and Management of Hypoglycaemia
14 Anticonvulsant Drugs
15 Pharmacology of Vitamins A, D, E and K
16 Oxygen Transport by the Blood, Haematinics and Blood Cell Component Therapy in the Neonate
17 Analgesia and Muscle Relaxants
18 Absorption of Drugs through the Skin
19 Parenteral Nutrition
20 Drugs in Breast Milk
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 21st October 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163000
About the Editor
George Rylance
David Harvey
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatrician Department of Paediatrics, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK and Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatal Medicine, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, UK
Jacob Aranda
Affiliations and Expertise
The Children's Hospital and Downstate, Brooklyn, NY