Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics covers the significant advances in clinical pharmacology and the principles of neonatal therapeutics. This book is composed of 20 chapters that tackle various neonatal diseases and their corresponding therapeutic options.

The opening chapters review the pharmacological principles and kinetics, placental drug transfer, and drug therapy in pregnancy. The next chapters consider the other aspects of clinical pharmacology, including tocolytics, oxytocin, maternal drug use, neonatal withdrawal, prophylaxis, and the effect of material analgesia and anesthetics on newborn. Considerable chapters are devoted to the treatment options of neonatal diseases, including apnea, pulmonary and systemic disorders, cardiac diseases, jaundice, hypoglycemia, and nutrient deficiencies. The remaining chapters discuss other therapeutic options, such as blood cell component therapy, the use of analgesia and muscle relaxants, and parenteral nutrition.

This book is intended primarily for all doctors who care for newborn babies and clinical pharmacologists.