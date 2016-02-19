Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750613538, 9781483163000

Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

1st Edition

Editors: George Rylance David Harvey Jacob Aranda
eBook ISBN: 9781483163000
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st October 1991
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neonatal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics covers the significant advances in clinical pharmacology and the principles of neonatal therapeutics. This book is composed of 20 chapters that tackle various neonatal diseases and their corresponding therapeutic options.

The opening chapters review the pharmacological principles and kinetics, placental drug transfer, and drug therapy in pregnancy. The next chapters consider the other aspects of clinical pharmacology, including tocolytics, oxytocin, maternal drug use, neonatal withdrawal, prophylaxis, and the effect of material analgesia and anesthetics on newborn. Considerable chapters are devoted to the treatment options of neonatal diseases, including apnea, pulmonary and systemic disorders, cardiac diseases, jaundice, hypoglycemia, and nutrient deficiencies. The remaining chapters discuss other therapeutic options, such as blood cell component therapy, the use of analgesia and muscle relaxants, and parenteral nutrition.

This book is intended primarily for all doctors who care for newborn babies and clinical pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

1 Pharmacological Principles and Kinetics

2 Placental Transfer of Drugs

3 Drug Therapy in Pregnancy

4 Tocolytics and Oxytocin

5 Maternal Drug Use and Neonatal Withdrawal

6 Prophylaxis for Hyaline Membrane Disease

7 Maternal Analgesia and Anaesthesia and their Effect on the Newborn

8 Treatment of Neonatal Apnoea

9 Prostaglandins and the Perinatal Pulmonary and Systemic Circulation

10 Treatment of Cardiac Disorders in the Neonate

11 Pharmacology of Antibiotics in the Newborn

12 Drugs and Neonatal Jaundice

13 Investigation and Management of Hypoglycaemia

14 Anticonvulsant Drugs

15 Pharmacology of Vitamins A, D, E and K

16 Oxygen Transport by the Blood, Haematinics and Blood Cell Component Therapy in the Neonate

17 Analgesia and Muscle Relaxants

18 Absorption of Drugs through the Skin

19 Parenteral Nutrition

20 Drugs in Breast Milk

Index

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163000

About the Editor

George Rylance

David Harvey

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatrician Department of Paediatrics, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK and Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatal Medicine, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, UK

Jacob Aranda

Affiliations and Expertise

The Children's Hospital and Downstate, Brooklyn, NY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.