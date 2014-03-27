A comprehensive text on respiratory care for neonates, infants, and children, Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care, 4th Edition provides a solid foundation in the assessment and treatment of respiratory care disorders. Clear, full-color coverage emphasizes clinical application of the principles of neonatal/pediatric respiratory care. New to this edition is coverage of the latest advances in clinical practice, a chapter devoted to quality and safety, and summary boxes discussing real-world clinical scenarios. From author Brian Walsh, an experienced educator and respiratory therapist, this text is an excellent study tool for the NBRC’s Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty exam!

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: FETAL DEVELOPMENT, ASSESSMENT, AND DELIVERY

1. Fetal Lung Development

2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation

3. Antenatal Assessment and High Risk Delivery

SECTION 2: ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING OF THE NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC PATIENT

4. Exam and Assessment of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

5. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics

6. Radiographic Assessment

7. Bronchoscopy

8. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring

9. Non-Invasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care

SECTION 3: THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES FOR TREATMENT OF NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS

10. Oxygen Administration

11. Aerosols and Administration of Medication

12. Airway Clearance Techniques and Lung Volume Expansion

13. Airway Management

14. Surfactant Replacement

15. Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation and Continuous Positive Pressure of the Neonate

16. Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Child

17. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

18. Administration of Gas Mixtures

19. Extracorporeal Life Support

20. Pharmacology

21. Thoracic Organ Transplantation

22. Neonatal Complications and Pulmonary Disorders

SECTION 4: NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS: PRESENTATION, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT

23. Congenital and Surgical Disorders that Affect Respiratory Care

24. Congenital Cardiac Defects

25. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sleep Disorders

26. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Pulmonary Infections

27. Asthma

28. Cystic Fibrosis

29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

30. Shock, Sepsis, and Anaphylaxis

31. Pediatric Trauma

32. Disorders of the Pleura

33. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

SECTION 5: NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC TRANSIENT AND AMBULATORY CARE

34. Transport of Infants and Children

35. Home Care

36. Quality and Safety NEW!