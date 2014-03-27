Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
4th Edition
Description
A comprehensive text on respiratory care for neonates, infants, and children, Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care, 4th Edition provides a solid foundation in the assessment and treatment of respiratory care disorders. Clear, full-color coverage emphasizes clinical application of the principles of neonatal/pediatric respiratory care. New to this edition is coverage of the latest advances in clinical practice, a chapter devoted to quality and safety, and summary boxes discussing real-world clinical scenarios. From author Brian Walsh, an experienced educator and respiratory therapist, this text is an excellent study tool for the NBRC’s Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty exam!
Key Features
- A comprehensive, evidence-based approach covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants, and children, including both theory and application.
- Case studies help you master the more difficult areas of care for neonatal and pediatric disorders.
- Logical, streamlined organization makes it easier for students to master the material and prepare for an entry-level BS degree and the national Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty credentialing exam.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter highlight the "take-aways" by breaking down key content into measurable behaviors, criteria, and conditions.
- Complete test preparation is provided through coverage of all the content in the matrix for the NPS exam.
- NBRC exam-style assessment questions test your comprehension of the material in each chapter.
- Answers to assessment and case study questions are provided on the Evolve companion website.
Table of Contents
1. Fetal Lung Development
2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation
3. Antenatal Assessment and High Risk Delivery
SECTION 2: ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING OF THE NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC PATIENT
4. Exam and Assessment of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
5. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics
6. Radiographic Assessment
7. Bronchoscopy
8. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Monitoring
9. Non-Invasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care
SECTION 3: THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES FOR TREATMENT OF NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS
10. Oxygen Administration
11. Aerosols and Administration of Medication
12. Airway Clearance Techniques and Lung Volume Expansion
13. Airway Management
14. Surfactant Replacement
15. Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation and Continuous Positive Pressure of the Neonate
16. Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Child
17. Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
18. Administration of Gas Mixtures
19. Extracorporeal Life Support
20. Pharmacology
21. Thoracic Organ Transplantation
22. Neonatal Complications and Pulmonary Disorders
SECTION 4: NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC DISORDERS: PRESENTATION, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT
23. Congenital and Surgical Disorders that Affect Respiratory Care
24. Congenital Cardiac Defects
25. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sleep Disorders
26. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Pulmonary Infections
27. Asthma
28. Cystic Fibrosis
29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
30. Shock, Sepsis, and Anaphylaxis
31. Pediatric Trauma
32. Disorders of the Pleura
33. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders
SECTION 5: NEONATAL AND PEDIATRIC TRANSIENT AND AMBULATORY CARE
34. Transport of Infants and Children
35. Home Care
36. Quality and Safety NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292832
About the Author
Brian Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA