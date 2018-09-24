Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

Section 1: Fetal Development Assessment, and Delivery

1. Fetal Lung Development

2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation

3. Antenatal Assessment and High-Risk Delivery

Section 2: Assessment and Monitoring of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

4. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

5. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics

6. Radiographic Assessment

7. Pediatric Flexible Bronchoscopy

8. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Cardiovascular Monitoring

9. Noninvasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care

Section 3: Therapeutic Procedures for Treatment of Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders

10. Oxygen Administration

11. Aerosols and Administration of Inhaled Medications

12. Airway Clearance Techniques and Hyperinflation Therapy

13. Airway Management

14. Surfactant Replacement Therapy

15. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation and Continuous Positive Pressure of the Neonate

16. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child

17. Invasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate and Pediatric Patient

18. Administration of Gas Mixtures

19. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

20. Pharmacology

21. Thoracic Organ Transplantation

Section 4: Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Treatment

22. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders

23. Surgical Disorders in Childhood that Affect Respiratory Care

24. Congenital Cardiac Defects

25. Pediatric Sleep-Disordered Breathing

26. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Parenchymal Lung Diseases

27. Asthma

28. Cystic Fibrosis

29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

30. Shock

31. Pediatric Trauma

32. Disorders of the Pleura

33. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

Section 5: Neonatal and Pediatric Transient and Ambulatory Care

34. Transport of Infants and Children

35. Home Care

36. Quality and Safety

Glossary

Index