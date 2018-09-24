Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323479479, 9780323545938

Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

5th Edition

Authors: Brian Walsh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323479479
eBook ISBN: 9780323545938
eBook ISBN: 9780323545945
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2018
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Learn to improve the respiratory care of neonates, infants, and children. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care, 5th Edition gives you a solid foundation in the assessment and treatment of respiratory disorders. Clear, full-color coverage simplifies the principles of respiratory care while emphasizing clinical application. A critical piece in respiratory care’s total curriculum solution, this new edition includes all the changes in current clinical practice and in the education environment. Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter break down key content into measurable behaviors, criteria, and conditions, and self-assessment questions provide an excellent review for the NBRC Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty exam.

Key Features

  • UPDATED! Content reflects the latest developments in the field meeting the needs of AD programs and BS Respiratory Care programs which are growing in this field.
  • NBRC exam-style assessment questions test your comprehension of the material in each chapter.
  • Neonatal and pediatric disorders case studies provide an opportunity to see how content covered in the text applies to the more difficult areas of care for neonatal and pediatric disorders.
  • Comprehensive test preparation is provided through coverage of all the content in the matrix for the NPS exam.
  • Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter highlight what you should learn by breaking down key content into measurable behaviors, criteria, and conditions.
  • Academic and authoritative presentation of content covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants, and children, including both theory and application.
  • Dedicated Quality and Safety chapter addresses quality care for the neonatal/pediatric patient.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Fetal Development Assessment, and Delivery
1. Fetal Lung Development
2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation
3. Antenatal Assessment and High-Risk Delivery

Section 2: Assessment and Monitoring of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
4. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
5. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics
6. Radiographic Assessment
7. Pediatric Flexible Bronchoscopy
8. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Cardiovascular Monitoring
9. Noninvasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care

Section 3: Therapeutic Procedures for Treatment of Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders
10. Oxygen Administration
11. Aerosols and Administration of Inhaled Medications
12. Airway Clearance Techniques and Hyperinflation Therapy
13. Airway Management
14. Surfactant Replacement Therapy
15. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation and Continuous Positive Pressure of the Neonate
16. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child
17. Invasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate and Pediatric Patient
18. Administration of Gas Mixtures
19. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
20. Pharmacology
21. Thoracic Organ Transplantation

Section 4: Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Treatment
22. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders
23. Surgical Disorders in Childhood that Affect Respiratory Care
24. Congenital Cardiac Defects
25. Pediatric Sleep-Disordered Breathing
26. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Parenchymal Lung Diseases
27. Asthma
28. Cystic Fibrosis
29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
30. Shock
31. Pediatric Trauma
32. Disorders of the Pleura
33. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

Section 5: Neonatal and Pediatric Transient and Ambulatory Care
34. Transport of Infants and Children
35. Home Care
36. Quality and Safety

Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323479479
eBook ISBN:
9780323545938
eBook ISBN:
9780323545945

About the Author

Brian Walsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.