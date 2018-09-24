Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
5th Edition
Description
Learn to improve the respiratory care of neonates, infants, and children. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care, 5th Edition gives you a solid foundation in the assessment and treatment of respiratory disorders. Clear, full-color coverage simplifies the principles of respiratory care while emphasizing clinical application. A critical piece in respiratory care’s total curriculum solution, this new edition includes all the changes in current clinical practice and in the education environment. Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter break down key content into measurable behaviors, criteria, and conditions, and self-assessment questions provide an excellent review for the NBRC Neonatal/Pediatric Specialty exam.
Key Features
- UPDATED! Content reflects the latest developments in the field meeting the needs of AD programs and BS Respiratory Care programs which are growing in this field.
- NBRC exam-style assessment questions test your comprehension of the material in each chapter.
- Neonatal and pediatric disorders case studies provide an opportunity to see how content covered in the text applies to the more difficult areas of care for neonatal and pediatric disorders.
- Comprehensive test preparation is provided through coverage of all the content in the matrix for the NPS exam.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter highlight what you should learn by breaking down key content into measurable behaviors, criteria, and conditions.
- Academic and authoritative presentation of content covers all of the major topics of respiratory care for neonates, infants, and children, including both theory and application.
- Dedicated Quality and Safety chapter addresses quality care for the neonatal/pediatric patient.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fetal Development Assessment, and Delivery
1. Fetal Lung Development
2. Fetal Gas Exchange and Circulation
3. Antenatal Assessment and High-Risk Delivery
Section 2: Assessment and Monitoring of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
4. Examination and Assessment of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
5. Pulmonary Function Testing and Bedside Pulmonary Mechanics
6. Radiographic Assessment
7. Pediatric Flexible Bronchoscopy
8. Invasive Blood Gas Analysis and Cardiovascular Monitoring
9. Noninvasive Monitoring in Neonatal and Pediatric Care
Section 3: Therapeutic Procedures for Treatment of Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders
10. Oxygen Administration
11. Aerosols and Administration of Inhaled Medications
12. Airway Clearance Techniques and Hyperinflation Therapy
13. Airway Management
14. Surfactant Replacement Therapy
15. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation and Continuous Positive Pressure of the Neonate
16. Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Infant and Child
17. Invasive Mechanical Ventilation of the Neonate and Pediatric Patient
18. Administration of Gas Mixtures
19. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
20. Pharmacology
21. Thoracic Organ Transplantation
Section 4: Neonatal and Pediatric Disorders: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Treatment
22. Neonatal Pulmonary Disorders
23. Surgical Disorders in Childhood that Affect Respiratory Care
24. Congenital Cardiac Defects
25. Pediatric Sleep-Disordered Breathing
26. Pediatric Airway Disorders and Parenchymal Lung Diseases
27. Asthma
28. Cystic Fibrosis
29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
30. Shock
31. Pediatric Trauma
32. Disorders of the Pleura
33. Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders
Section 5: Neonatal and Pediatric Transient and Ambulatory Care
34. Transport of Infants and Children
35. Home Care
36. Quality and Safety
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 24th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479479
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545938
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545945
About the Author
Brian Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Coordinator Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA