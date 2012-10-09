Neonatal and Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749188, 9781455747382

Neonatal and Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 59-5

1st Edition

Authors: John N van den Anker Max Coppes Gideon Koren
eBook ISBN: 9781455747382
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749188
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

The need for safe and effective use of medicines in children and WHO's initiative "Make Medicines Child Size" have boosted research and educational activities in the area of pediatric clinical drug research. This issue focuses on both general and specific aspects of neonatal and pediatric clinical pharmacology including ethics, pharmacogenomics, metabolomics, adverse drug reactions, pain medication, pulmonary hypertension and several other hot topics. The editors have been able to find outstanding authors for the different parts on neonatal and pediatric pharmacology.

About the Authors

John N van den Anker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology and Physiology GWU School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC

Max Coppes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC

Gideon Koren Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Toronto, Canada

