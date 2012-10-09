Neonatal and Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 59-5
1st Edition
Description
The need for safe and effective use of medicines in children and WHO's initiative "Make Medicines Child Size" have boosted research and educational activities in the area of pediatric clinical drug research. This issue focuses on both general and specific aspects of neonatal and pediatric clinical pharmacology including ethics, pharmacogenomics, metabolomics, adverse drug reactions, pain medication, pulmonary hypertension and several other hot topics. The editors have been able to find outstanding authors for the different parts on neonatal and pediatric pharmacology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 9th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747382
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749188
About the Authors
John N van den Anker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology and Physiology GWU School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC
Max Coppes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC
Gideon Koren Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Toronto, Canada