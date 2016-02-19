Neoglycoconjugates, Part B: Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121821487, 9780080883601

Neoglycoconjugates, Part B: Biomedical Applications, Volume 247

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Y. Lee Reiko Lee
Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080883601
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821487
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1994
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
206.32
175.37
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Oligosaccharide Derivatives and Glycopeptides:

H. Kunz and K. von dem Bruch, Neoglycoproteins from Synthetic Glycopeptides.

K.G. Rice, Preparation of Fluorescent Glycoconjugates for Energy Transfer Studies.

T. Tamura, M.S. Wadhwa, M.H. Chiu, M.L.C. Da Silva, T. McBoom, and K.G. Rice, Preparation of Tyrosinamide-Oligosaccharides as Iodinatable Glycoconjugates.

T. Yoshida, Glycamine Formation via Reductive Amination of Oligosaccharides with Benzylamine.

K. Koizumi, S. Kitahata, and H. Hashimoto, Preparation, Isolation, and Analysis of Heterogeneous Branched Cyclodextrins.

T. Norborg, B. Laning, and J. Tejbrant, Solid-Phase Synthesis of O-Glycopeptides.

Y. Ichikawa, R. Wang, and C.-H. Wong, Regeneration of Sugar Nucleotide for Enzymatic Oligosaccharide Synthesis.

S. Ogawa, Chemical Synthesis of Core Structures of Oligosaccharide Chains of Cell Surface Glycans Containing Carba Sugars.

S. Ogawa and H. Tsunoda, Chemical Synthesis of Glycosylamide and Cerebroside Analogs Composed of Carba Sugars.

J.J. Krepinsky, D.M. Whitfield, S.P. Douglas, N. Lupescu, D. Pulleyblank, and F.L. Moolten, Galactosylation of Nucleosides at 5(- Position of Pentofuranoses.

R. Brossmer and H.J. Gross, Sialic Acid Analogs and Application for Preparation of Neoglycoconjugates.

R. Brossmer and H.J. Gross, Fluorescent and Photoactivatable Sialic Acids.

S. Aoki, H. Kondo, and C.-H. Wong, Glycosyl Phosphites as Glycosylation Reagents.

Enzymatic and Affinity Methods:

M.M. Palcic, M. Pierce, and O. Hindsgaul, Synthetic Neoglycoconjugates in Glycosyltransferase Assay and Purification.

A. Kobata, N. Kochibe, and T. Endo, Affinity Chromatography of Oligosaccharides on Psathyrella velutina Lectin Column.

S. Sabesan, J.C. Paulson, and J. Weinstein, Separation of Galb1, 4G1cNAc a-2,6- and Galb1,3(4)GlcNAc a-2,3-Sialyltransferases by Affinity Chromatography.

E. Altman and D.R. Bundle, Polysaccharide Affinity Columns for Purification of Lipopolysaccharide-Specific Murine Monoclonal Antibodies.

M.-C. Shao and C.Q.C. Chin, Streptavidin-Biotinylglycopeptide-Lectin Complex in Detection of Glycopeptides and Determination of Lectin Specificity.

Binding Site Characterization:

J. Lehmann and M. Schmidt-Schuchardt, Spacer-Modified Oligosaccharides as Photoaffinity Probes for Porcine Pancreatic (-Amylase.

D.R. Bundle and B.W. Sigurskjold, Determination of Accurate Thermodynamics of Binding by Titration Microcalorimetry.

C.P.J. Glaudemans, P. Kovac, and E.M. Nashed, Mapping of Hydrogen Bonding between Saccharides and Proteins in Solution.

Biomedical Applications:

T. Toyokuni and S.-I. Hakomori, Carbohydrate(Lysyllysine Conjugates as Cell Antiadhesion Agents.

M.A. Findeis, C.H. Wu, and G.Y. Wu, Ligand-Based Carrier Systems for Delivery of DNA to Hepatocytes.

R. Roy, C.A. Laferriore, R.A. Pon, and A. Gamian, Introduction of Rabbit Immunoglobulin G Antibodies against Synthetic Sialylated Neoglycoproteins.

N. Sugiura and K. Kimata, Syntheses and Functions of Neoproteoglycans: Lipid-Derivatized Chondroitin Sulfate with Antiadhesion Activity.

M. Kudo, D.R. Vera, and R.C. Stadalnik, In Vivo Quantification of Asialoglycoprotein Receptor.

M. Kudo, K. Washino, Y. Yamamichi, and K. Ikekubo, Synthesis and Radiolabeling of Galactosyl Human Serum Albumin.

D.R. Vera, S.J. Topcu, and R.C. Stadalnik, In Vitro Quantification of Asialoglycoprotein Receptor Density from Human Hepatic Microsamples.

D.R. Vera, R.C. Stadalnik, M. Kudo, and K.A. Krohn, Radiopharmaceutical Preparation of Technetium-99m-Labeled Galactosyl-Neoglycoalbumin.

K. Kobayashi, A. Kobayashi, and T. Akaike, Culturing Hepatocytes on Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene Layer via Asialoglycoprotein Receptor-Mediated Interactions. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Neoglycoconjugates are not only useful for the basic understanding of protein-carbohydrate interactions, but they have many practical applications as well. They are powerful reagents in many cell biology studies and excellent tools for the isolation and characterization of animal and plant lectins, separation of cells, as well as for the targeting of drugs, artificial vaccines, and diagnostic reagents. Volume 247 and its companion Volume 242 contain many practical methods on how to prepare and use neoglycoconjugates. Volume 242 deals with synthesis and 247 with biomedical applications.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell and developmental biologists, oncologists, pharmacologists, members of the complex carbohydrate society, and analytical chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080883601
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121821487

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Y. Lee Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Reiko Lee Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.