Neoglycoconjugates, Part B: Biomedical Applications, Volume 247
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Oligosaccharide Derivatives and Glycopeptides:
H. Kunz and K. von dem Bruch, Neoglycoproteins from Synthetic Glycopeptides.
K.G. Rice, Preparation of Fluorescent Glycoconjugates for Energy Transfer Studies.
T. Tamura, M.S. Wadhwa, M.H. Chiu, M.L.C. Da Silva, T. McBoom, and K.G. Rice, Preparation of Tyrosinamide-Oligosaccharides as Iodinatable Glycoconjugates.
T. Yoshida, Glycamine Formation via Reductive Amination of Oligosaccharides with Benzylamine.
K. Koizumi, S. Kitahata, and H. Hashimoto, Preparation, Isolation, and Analysis of Heterogeneous Branched Cyclodextrins.
T. Norborg, B. Laning, and J. Tejbrant, Solid-Phase Synthesis of O-Glycopeptides.
Y. Ichikawa, R. Wang, and C.-H. Wong, Regeneration of Sugar Nucleotide for Enzymatic Oligosaccharide Synthesis.
S. Ogawa, Chemical Synthesis of Core Structures of Oligosaccharide Chains of Cell Surface Glycans Containing Carba Sugars.
S. Ogawa and H. Tsunoda, Chemical Synthesis of Glycosylamide and Cerebroside Analogs Composed of Carba Sugars.
J.J. Krepinsky, D.M. Whitfield, S.P. Douglas, N. Lupescu, D. Pulleyblank, and F.L. Moolten, Galactosylation of Nucleosides at 5(- Position of Pentofuranoses.
R. Brossmer and H.J. Gross, Sialic Acid Analogs and Application for Preparation of Neoglycoconjugates.
R. Brossmer and H.J. Gross, Fluorescent and Photoactivatable Sialic Acids.
S. Aoki, H. Kondo, and C.-H. Wong, Glycosyl Phosphites as Glycosylation Reagents.
Enzymatic and Affinity Methods:
M.M. Palcic, M. Pierce, and O. Hindsgaul, Synthetic Neoglycoconjugates in Glycosyltransferase Assay and Purification.
A. Kobata, N. Kochibe, and T. Endo, Affinity Chromatography of Oligosaccharides on Psathyrella velutina Lectin Column.
S. Sabesan, J.C. Paulson, and J. Weinstein, Separation of Galb1, 4G1cNAc a-2,6- and Galb1,3(4)GlcNAc a-2,3-Sialyltransferases by Affinity Chromatography.
E. Altman and D.R. Bundle, Polysaccharide Affinity Columns for Purification of Lipopolysaccharide-Specific Murine Monoclonal Antibodies.
M.-C. Shao and C.Q.C. Chin, Streptavidin-Biotinylglycopeptide-Lectin Complex in Detection of Glycopeptides and Determination of Lectin Specificity.
Binding Site Characterization:
J. Lehmann and M. Schmidt-Schuchardt, Spacer-Modified Oligosaccharides as Photoaffinity Probes for Porcine Pancreatic (-Amylase.
D.R. Bundle and B.W. Sigurskjold, Determination of Accurate Thermodynamics of Binding by Titration Microcalorimetry.
C.P.J. Glaudemans, P. Kovac, and E.M. Nashed, Mapping of Hydrogen Bonding between Saccharides and Proteins in Solution.
Biomedical Applications:
T. Toyokuni and S.-I. Hakomori, Carbohydrate(Lysyllysine Conjugates as Cell Antiadhesion Agents.
M.A. Findeis, C.H. Wu, and G.Y. Wu, Ligand-Based Carrier Systems for Delivery of DNA to Hepatocytes.
R. Roy, C.A. Laferriore, R.A. Pon, and A. Gamian, Introduction of Rabbit Immunoglobulin G Antibodies against Synthetic Sialylated Neoglycoproteins.
N. Sugiura and K. Kimata, Syntheses and Functions of Neoproteoglycans: Lipid-Derivatized Chondroitin Sulfate with Antiadhesion Activity.
M. Kudo, D.R. Vera, and R.C. Stadalnik, In Vivo Quantification of Asialoglycoprotein Receptor.
M. Kudo, K. Washino, Y. Yamamichi, and K. Ikekubo, Synthesis and Radiolabeling of Galactosyl Human Serum Albumin.
D.R. Vera, S.J. Topcu, and R.C. Stadalnik, In Vitro Quantification of Asialoglycoprotein Receptor Density from Human Hepatic Microsamples.
D.R. Vera, R.C. Stadalnik, M. Kudo, and K.A. Krohn, Radiopharmaceutical Preparation of Technetium-99m-Labeled Galactosyl-Neoglycoalbumin.
K. Kobayashi, A. Kobayashi, and T. Akaike, Culturing Hepatocytes on Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene Layer via Asialoglycoprotein Receptor-Mediated Interactions. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Neoglycoconjugates are not only useful for the basic understanding of protein-carbohydrate interactions, but they have many practical applications as well. They are powerful reagents in many cell biology studies and excellent tools for the isolation and characterization of animal and plant lectins, separation of cells, as well as for the targeting of drugs, artificial vaccines, and diagnostic reagents. Volume 247 and its companion Volume 242 contain many practical methods on how to prepare and use neoglycoconjugates. Volume 242 deals with synthesis and 247 with biomedical applications.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell and developmental biologists, oncologists, pharmacologists, members of the complex carbohydrate society, and analytical chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 5th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821487
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883601
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Y. Lee Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Reiko Lee Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.