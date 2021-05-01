COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nematode Models of Development and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161777

Nematode Models of Development and Disease, Volume 144

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Benjamin Podbilewicz Sophie Jarriault
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128161777
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
293.59
150.00
145.00
210.00
157.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Transgenerational inheritance
Oded Rechavi
2. Oscillatory expression and function
Helge Grosshans
3. Concepts and functions of small RNA pathways in C. elegans
Luisa Cochella
4. Exploring the nuclear lamina in health and pathology using C. elegans
Yosef Gruenbaum and Chayki Charar
5. Cellular Plasticity
Richard Poole
6. Morphogenesis, Tubulogenesis, Organogenesis forces
Dan Shaye and Martha Soto
7. Programmed cell fusion in development and homeostasis
Benjamin Podbilewicz
8. One template, two outcomes: how does the sex-shared nervous system generate sex-specific behaviors?
Meital Oren-Suissa
9. Metabolic Cellular Coordination of Gene-Environment Interactions
Filipe Cabreiro
10. Chemical and physical cues and micro-evolution in early embryogenesis
Marie Delattre
11. Innate immunity
Nathalie Pujol
12. Sex and Death
Coleen T. Murphy
13. Dendrites maturation, axonal growth and extracellular glycoproteins
Hannes E. Buelow
14. Autophagocytosis
Alicia Melendez
15. Spermatogenesis
Gillian Stanfield
16. The developmental and physiological roles of phagocytosis in Caenorhabditis elegans
Piya Ghose

Description

Nematode Models of Development and Disease, Volume 144 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters surrounding Transgenerational inheritance, Oscillatory expression and function, Concepts and functions of small RNA pathways in C. elegans, Exploring the nuclear lamina in health and pathology using C. elegans, Cellular Plasticity, Morphogenesis, Tubulogenesis, Organogenesis forces, Programmed cell fusion in development and homeostasis, One template, two outcomes: how does the sex-shared nervous system generate sex-specific behaviors?, Metabolic Cellular Coordination of Gene-Environment Interactions, and much more.

Other chapters cover Chemical and physical cues and micro-evolution in early embryogenesis, Innate immunity, Sex and Death, Dendrites maturation, axonal growth and extracellular glycoproteins, Autophagocytosis, Spermatogenesis, and the developmental and physiological roles of phagocytosis in Caenorhabditis elegans.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128161777

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Benjamin Podbilewicz

Benjamin Podbilewicz is at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Israel

Affiliations and Expertise

Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Israel

Sophie Jarriault

Sophie Jarriault is at the Université de Strasbourg, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite de Strasbourg, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.