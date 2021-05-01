Nematode Models of Development and Disease, Volume 144
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Transgenerational inheritance
Oded Rechavi
2. Oscillatory expression and function
Helge Grosshans
3. Concepts and functions of small RNA pathways in C. elegans
Luisa Cochella
4. Exploring the nuclear lamina in health and pathology using C. elegans
Yosef Gruenbaum and Chayki Charar
5. Cellular Plasticity
Richard Poole
6. Morphogenesis, Tubulogenesis, Organogenesis forces
Dan Shaye and Martha Soto
7. Programmed cell fusion in development and homeostasis
Benjamin Podbilewicz
8. One template, two outcomes: how does the sex-shared nervous system generate sex-specific behaviors?
Meital Oren-Suissa
9. Metabolic Cellular Coordination of Gene-Environment Interactions
Filipe Cabreiro
10. Chemical and physical cues and micro-evolution in early embryogenesis
Marie Delattre
11. Innate immunity
Nathalie Pujol
12. Sex and Death
Coleen T. Murphy
13. Dendrites maturation, axonal growth and extracellular glycoproteins
Hannes E. Buelow
14. Autophagocytosis
Alicia Melendez
15. Spermatogenesis
Gillian Stanfield
16. The developmental and physiological roles of phagocytosis in Caenorhabditis elegans
Piya Ghose
Description
Nematode Models of Development and Disease, Volume 144 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters surrounding Transgenerational inheritance, Oscillatory expression and function, Concepts and functions of small RNA pathways in C. elegans, Exploring the nuclear lamina in health and pathology using C. elegans, Cellular Plasticity, Morphogenesis, Tubulogenesis, Organogenesis forces, Programmed cell fusion in development and homeostasis, One template, two outcomes: how does the sex-shared nervous system generate sex-specific behaviors?, Metabolic Cellular Coordination of Gene-Environment Interactions, and much more.
Other chapters cover Chemical and physical cues and micro-evolution in early embryogenesis, Innate immunity, Sex and Death, Dendrites maturation, axonal growth and extracellular glycoproteins, Autophagocytosis, Spermatogenesis, and the developmental and physiological roles of phagocytosis in Caenorhabditis elegans.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128161777
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Benjamin Podbilewicz
Benjamin Podbilewicz is at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
Affiliations and Expertise
Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
Sophie Jarriault
Sophie Jarriault is at the Université de Strasbourg, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Strasbourg, France
