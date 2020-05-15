Nelson. Tratado de pediatría
21st Edition
Description
- La 21.ª edición de Nelson. Tratado de pediatría continúa con su tradición de constituirse en una fuente de información esencial para los pediatras generalistas y los subespecialistas pediátricos a la hora de diagnosticar y tratar a los niños y adolescentes de todo el mundo. <?xml:namespace prefix = "o" /><o:p></o:p>
- En esta nueva edición se ha revisado, actualizado y elaborado minuciosamente para incluir los grandes avances en la asistencia clínica derivados de las investigaciones básicas, clínicas y basadas en poblaciones. Así, se abarcan tanto los nuevos avances científicos como las prácticas pediátricas más consolidadas a nivel internacional. <o:p></o:p>
- Esta edición se ha reorganizado respecto a la anterior incorporando muchas enfermedades y capítulos nuevos y ampliando considerablemente otros. Igualmente se han añadido numerosas tablas, fotografías, pruebas de imagen e ilustraciones nuevas, así como referencias bibliográficas actualizadas. <o:p></o:p>
- Se han incorporado cuatro nuevos editores asociados que aportan una gran experiencia clínica. De la misma manera, esta nueva edición cuenta con la colaboración de numerosos especialistas en las áreas más relevantes. <o:p></o:p>
- El objetivo de los editores es ofrecer la información esencial que necesitan los médicos de familia, los pediatras hospitalarios, los estudiantes de Medicina y todos los demás profesionales que intervienen en la salud pediátrica para ayudarles a entender y a abordar con eficacia los problemas sanitarios que afectan a la población pediátrica. <o:p></o:p>
- <o:p></o:p>
Table of Contents
VOLUMEN 1. PARTE I. EL CAMPO DE LA PEDIATRÍA. PARTE II. CRECIMIENTO, DESARROLLO Y CONDUCTA. PARTE III. TRASTORNOS PSIQUIÁTRICOS Y DEL COMPORTAMIENTO. PARTE IV. TRASTORNOS DEL APRENDIZAJE Y DEL DESARROLLO. PARTE V. NUTRICIÓN. PARTE VI. TRASTORNOS HIDROELECTROLÍTICOS. PARTE VII. FARMACOTERAPIA PEDIÁTRICA. PARTE VIII. MEDICINA DE URGENCIAS Y CUIDADOS CRÍTICOS. PARTE IX. GENÉTICA HUMANA. PARTE X. TRASTORNOS METABÓLICOS. PARTE XI. EL FETO Y EL RECIÉN NACIDO. PARTE XII. MEDICINA DEL ADOLESCENTE. PARTE XIII. INMUNOLOGÍA. PARTE XIV. TRASTORNOS ALÉRGICOS. PARTE XV.ENFERMEDADES REUMÁTICAS EN LA INFANCIA. PARTE XVI. ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS. VOLUMEN 2. PARTE XVII. SISTEMA DIGESTIVO. PARTE XVIII. APARATO RESPIRATORIO. PARTE XIX. SISTEMA CARDIOVASCULAR. PARTE XX. ENFERMEDADES DE LA SANGRE. PARTE XXI. CÁNCER Y TUMORES BENIGNOS. PARTE XXII. NEFROLOGÍA. PARTE XXIII. TRASTORNOS UROLÓGICOS EN LACTANTES Y NIÑOS. PARTE XXIV. PROBLEMAS GINECOLÓGICOS DE LA INFANCIA. PARTE XXV. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO. PARTE XXVI. EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO. PARTE XXVII. ENFERMEDADES NEUROMUSCULARES. PARTE XXVIII. ENFERMEDADES OCULARES. PARTE XXIX. EL OÍDO. PARTE XXX. LA PIEL. PARTE XXXI. ENFERMEDADES DE LOS HUESOS Y ARTICULACIONES. PARTE XXXII. MEDICINA DE REHABILITACIÓN. PARTE XXXIII. SALUD AMBIENTAL. PARTE XXXIV. MEDICINA DE LABORATORIO.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4336
- Language:
- Spanish
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788491138211
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788491136842
About the Editor
Robert Kliegman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Joseph St. Geme
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Physician-in-Chief, Leonard and Madlyn Abramson Endowed Chair in Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nathan Blum
Affiliations and Expertise
1
Samir Shah
Robert C. Tasker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatric Intensivist
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.