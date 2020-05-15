COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Nelson. Tratado de pediatría - 21st Edition - ISBN: 9788491136842, 9788491138211

Nelson. Tratado de pediatría

21st Edition

Editors: Robert Kliegman Joseph St. Geme Nathan Blum Samir Shah Robert C. Tasker
eBook ISBN: 9788491138211
Hardcover ISBN: 9788491136842
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th May 2020
Page Count: 4336
Description

  • La 21.ª edición de Nelson. Tratado de pediatría continúa con su tradición de constituirse en una fuente de información esencial para los pediatras generalistas y los subespecialistas pediátricos a la hora de diagnosticar y tratar a los niños y adolescentes de todo el mundo. <?xml:namespace prefix = "o" /><o:p></o:p>
  • En esta nueva edición se ha revisado, actualizado y elaborado minuciosamente para incluir los grandes avances en la asistencia clínica derivados de las investigaciones básicas, clínicas y basadas en poblaciones. Así, se abarcan tanto los nuevos avances científicos como las prácticas pediátricas más consolidadas a nivel internacional. <o:p></o:p>
  • Esta edición se ha reorganizado respecto a la anterior incorporando muchas enfermedades y capítulos nuevos y ampliando considerablemente otros. Igualmente se han añadido numerosas tablas, fotografías, pruebas de imagen e ilustraciones nuevas, así como referencias bibliográficas actualizadas. <o:p></o:p>
  • Se han incorporado cuatro nuevos editores asociados que aportan una gran experiencia clínica. De la misma manera, esta nueva edición cuenta con la colaboración de numerosos especialistas en las áreas más relevantes. <o:p></o:p>
  • El objetivo de los editores es ofrecer la información esencial que necesitan los médicos de familia, los pediatras hospitalarios, los estudiantes de Medicina y todos los demás profesionales que intervienen en la salud pediátrica para ayudarles a entender y a abordar con eficacia los problemas sanitarios que afectan a la población pediátrica. <o:p></o:p>
    <o:p></o:p>

Table of Contents

VOLUMEN 1. PARTE I. EL CAMPO DE LA PEDIATRÍA. PARTE II. CRECIMIENTO, DESARROLLO Y CONDUCTA. PARTE III. TRASTORNOS PSIQUIÁTRICOS Y DEL COMPORTAMIENTO. PARTE IV. TRASTORNOS DEL APRENDIZAJE Y DEL DESARROLLO. PARTE V. NUTRICIÓN. PARTE VI. TRASTORNOS HIDROELECTROLÍTICOS. PARTE VII. FARMACOTERAPIA PEDIÁTRICA. PARTE VIII. MEDICINA DE URGENCIAS Y CUIDADOS CRÍTICOS. PARTE IX. GENÉTICA HUMANA. PARTE X. TRASTORNOS METABÓLICOS. PARTE XI. EL FETO Y EL RECIÉN NACIDO. PARTE XII. MEDICINA DEL ADOLESCENTE. PARTE XIII. INMUNOLOGÍA. PARTE XIV. TRASTORNOS ALÉRGICOS. PARTE XV.ENFERMEDADES REUMÁTICAS EN LA INFANCIA. PARTE XVI. ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS. VOLUMEN 2. PARTE XVII. SISTEMA DIGESTIVO. PARTE XVIII. APARATO RESPIRATORIO. PARTE XIX. SISTEMA CARDIOVASCULAR. PARTE XX. ENFERMEDADES DE LA SANGRE. PARTE XXI. CÁNCER Y TUMORES BENIGNOS. PARTE XXII. NEFROLOGÍA. PARTE XXIII. TRASTORNOS UROLÓGICOS EN LACTANTES Y NIÑOS. PARTE XXIV. PROBLEMAS GINECOLÓGICOS DE LA INFANCIA. PARTE XXV. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO. PARTE XXVI. EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO. PARTE XXVII. ENFERMEDADES NEUROMUSCULARES. PARTE XXVIII. ENFERMEDADES OCULARES. PARTE XXIX. EL OÍDO. PARTE XXX. LA PIEL. PARTE XXXI. ENFERMEDADES DE LOS HUESOS Y ARTICULACIONES. PARTE XXXII. MEDICINA DE REHABILITACIÓN. PARTE XXXIII. SALUD AMBIENTAL. PARTE XXXIV. MEDICINA DE LABORATORIO.

Details

No. of pages:
4336
Language:
Spanish
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
15th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9788491138211
Hardcover ISBN:
9788491136842

About the Editor

Robert Kliegman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Joseph St. Geme

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Physician-in-Chief, Leonard and Madlyn Abramson Endowed Chair in Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nathan Blum

Affiliations and Expertise

Samir Shah

Robert C. Tasker

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatric Intensivist

