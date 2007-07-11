Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics
18th Edition
Description
For nearly three quarters of a century, Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics has been the world's most trusted resource for best approaches to pediatric care. Now in full color for easier referencing, this New Edition continues the tradition, incorporating a wealth of exciting updates and changes—ensuring you have access to today's authoritative knowledge to best diagnose and treat every pediatric patient you see. Whether you're treating patients in the office or in the hospital, or preparing for the boards, Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 18th Edition is your comprehensive guide to providing the best possible care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 11th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721805
About the Author
Robert Kliegman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Richard Behrman
Affiliations and Expertise
Nonprofit Healthcare and Educational, Consultants to Medical Institutions, Santa Barbara, California
Hal Jenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Director, Center for Pediatric Research, and Senior Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Eastern Virginia Medical School and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk, VA
Bonita Stanton
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Dean of Research, Professor of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan