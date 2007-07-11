Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics - 18th Edition - ISBN: 9781416024507, 9781437721805

Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics

18th Edition

Authors: Robert Kliegman Richard Behrman Hal Jenson Bonita Stanton
eBook ISBN: 9781437721805
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th July 2007
Page Count: 3200
Description

For nearly three quarters of a century, Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics has been the world's most trusted resource for best approaches to pediatric care. Now in full color for easier referencing, this New Edition continues the tradition, incorporating a wealth of exciting updates and changes—ensuring you have access to today's authoritative knowledge to best diagnose and treat every pediatric patient you see. Whether you're treating patients in the office or in the hospital, or preparing for the boards, Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 18th Edition is your comprehensive guide to providing the best possible care.

About the Author

Robert Kliegman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Richard Behrman

Affiliations and Expertise

Nonprofit Healthcare and Educational, Consultants to Medical Institutions, Santa Barbara, California

Hal Jenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Director, Center for Pediatric Research, and Senior Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Eastern Virginia Medical School and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk, VA

Bonita Stanton

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-Dean of Research, Professor of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan

