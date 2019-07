Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 2-Volume Set

ChapTitle

Overview of Pediatrics

Child Health Disparities

Racism

Global Health

Quality and Value in Healthcare for Children

Safety in Healthcare for Children

Ethics in Pediatric Care

Pediatric Palliative Care

Domestic and International Adoption

Foster and Kinship Care

Medical Evaluation of the Foreign-Born Child

Cultural Issues in Pediatric Care

Maximizing Children’s Health: Screening, Anticipatory Guidance, and Counseling

Injury Control

Impact of Violence on Children

Bullying, Cyberbullying, and School Violence

Media Violence

Effects of War on Children

Child Trafficking

Abused and Neglected Children

Sexual Abuse

Medical Child Abuse (Factitious Disorder by Proxy, Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy)

Strategies for Health Behavior Change

Developmental and Behavioral Theories

Positive Parenting and Support

Assessment of Fetal Growth and Development

The Newborn

The First Year

Infant Crying and Colic

The Second Year

The Preschool Years

Middle Childhood

Adolescence

Assessment of Growth

Developmental and Behavioral Screening and Surveillance

Childcare

Loss, Separation, and Bereavement

Sleep Medicine

Psychosocial Assessment and Interviewing

Psychopharmacology

Psychotherapy and Psychiatric Hospitalization

Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

Rumination and Pica

Rumination Disorder

Pica

Motor Disorders and Habits

Tic Disorders

Stereotypic Movement Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Mood Disorders

Major and Other Depressive Disorders

Bipolar and Related Disorders

Suicide and Attempted Suicide

Eating Disorders

Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders

Tantrums and Breath-holding spells

Lying, Stealing and Truancy

Aggression

Self-injurious behavior

Childhood Psychoses

Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

Psychosis Associated with Epilepsy

Catatonia in Children and Adolescents

Acute Phobic Hallucinations of Childhood

Neurodevelopmental and Executive Function and Dysfunction

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Dyslexia

Math and Writing Disabilities

Math Disabilities

Writing Disabilities

Language Development and Communication Disorders

Child-Onset Fluency Disorder

Developmental Delay and Intellectual Disability

Intellectual Disability with Regression

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Nutritional Requirements

Feeding Healthy Infants, Children, and Adolescents

Nutrition, Food Security, and Health

Refeeding Syndrome

Failure to Thrive

Overweight and Obesity

Rapid-Onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD)

Vitamin A Deficiencies and Excess

Vitamin B Complex Deficiencies and Excess

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Biotin

Folate

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Vitamin D Deficiency (Rickets) and Excess

Vitamin E Deficiency

Vitamin K Deficiency

Micronutrient Mineral Deficiencies

Electrolyte and Acid-Base Disorders

Composition of Body Fluids

Regulation of Osmolality and Volume

Sodium

Potassium

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Acid-Base Balance

Maintenance and Replacement Therapy

Deficit Therapy

Fluid and Electrolyte Treatment of Specific Disorders

Pediatric Pharmacogenetics, Pharmacogenomics, and Pharmacoproteomics

Principles of Drug Therapy

Anesthesia and Perioperative Care

Anesthetic Neurotoxicity

Sedation and Procedural Pain

Pediatric Pain Management

Poisoning

Complementary Therapies, and Integrative Medicine

Emergency Medical Services for Children

Interfacility Transport of the Seriously Ill or Injured Pediatric Patient

Outcomes and Risk-Adjustment

Principles Applicable to the Developing World

Triage of the Acutely Ill Child

Resuscitation

Acute Care of the Victim of Multiple Trauma

Spinal Cord Injuries in Children

Care of Abrasions and Minor Lacerations

Neurologic Emergencies and Stabilization

Brain Death

Syncope

POTS

Shock

Respiratory Distress and Failure

Mechanical Ventilation

Long-term Mechanical Ventilation

Altitude-associated Illness in Children (Acute Mountain Sickness)

Drowning and Submersion Injury

Burn injuries

Cold Injuries

Integration of Genetics into Pediatric Practice

Genetic Counseling

Management and Treatment of Genetic Disorders

The Genetic Approach in Pediatric Medicine

The Human Genome

Patterns of Genetic Transmission

Cytogenetics

Methods of Chromosome Analysis

Down Syndrome and Other Abnormalities of Chromosome Number

Abnormalities of Chromosome Structure

Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy

Fragile Chromosome Sites

Mosaicism

Chromosome Instability Syndromes

Uniparental Disomy and Imprinting

Genetics of Common Disorders

Major Genetic Approaches to the Study of Common Pediatric Disorders

Epigenome-Wide Association Studies and Disease

Genetic Approaches to Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases

An Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Defects in Metabolism of Amino Acids

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Methionine

Cysteine/Cystine

Tryptophan

Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, and Related Organic Acidemias

Glycine

Serine

Proline

Glutamic Acid

Genetic Disorders of Neurotransmitters

Urea Cycle and Hyperammonemia (Arginine, Citrulline, Ornithine)

Histidine

Lysine

N-Acetylaspartic Acid (Canavan Disease)

Defects in Metabolism of Lipids

Disorders of Mitochondrial Fatty Acid ß-Oxidation

Disorders of Very Long Chain Fatty Acids

Disorders of Lipoprotein Metabolism and Transport

Lipidoses (Lysosomal Storage Disorders)

Mucolipidoses

Defects in Metabolism of Carbohydrates

Glycogen Storage Diseases

Defects in Galactose Metabolism

Defects in Fructose Metabolism

Defects in Intermediary Carbohydrate Metabolism Associated with Lactic Acidosis

Defects in Pentose Metabolism

Disorders of Glycoprotein Degradation

Congenital Disorders of Glycosolation

Approach to Mitochondrial Disorders

Mucopolysaccharidoses

Disorders of Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism

Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome

The Porphyrias

Hypoglycemia

Overview of Mortality and Morbidity

The Newborn Infant

History in Neonatal Pediatrics

Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant

Routine Newborn Care

Circumcision

Parent-Infant Bonding

High-Risk Pregnancies

The Fetus

Fetal Growth and Maturity

Fetal Distress

Maternal Disease and the Fetus

Maternal Medication and Toxin Exposure and the Fetus

Teratogens

Radiation

Intrauterine Diagnosis of Fetal Disease

Treatment and Prevention of Fetal Disease

Fetal Intervention and Surgery

The High-Risk Infant

Multiple Gestation Pregnancies

Extreme and Very Preterm Infants

Moderate and Late Pre-Term Infants

Term and Post-Term Infants

Follow-up of High-Risk Infants after Discharge

Infant Transport

Clinical Manifestations of Diseases in the Newborn Period

Hyperthermia

Neontal Cold Injury

Edema

Hypocalcemia (Tetany)

Hypermanganazemia

Nervous System Disorders

The Cranium

Traumatic, Epidural, Subdural, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracranial-Intraventricular Hemorrhage and Periventricular Leukomalacia

Hypoxia-Ischemic Encephalopathy

Spine and Spinal Cord

Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Neonatal Resuscitation and Delivery Room Emergencies

Respiratory Tract Disorders

Transition to Pulmonary Respiration

Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Hyaline Membrane Disease)

BPD

PDA

Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn

Aspiration of Foreign Material (Fetal Aspiration Syndrome, Aspiration Pneumonia)

Meconium Aspiration

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn (Persistent Fetal Circulation)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Foramen of Morgagni Hernia

Paraesophageal Hernia

Eventration

Extrapulmonary Air Leaks (Pneumothorax, Pneumomediastinum, Pulmonary Interstitial Emphysema, Pneumopericardium)

Pulmonary Hemorrhage

Digestive System Disorders

Meconium Ileus, Peritonitis, and Intestinal Obstruction

Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Jaundice and Hyperbilirubinemia in the Newborn

Kernicterus

Blood Disorders

Anemia in the Newborn Infant

Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (Erythroblastosis Fetalis)

Plethora in the Newborn Infant (Polycythemia)

Hemorrhage in the Newborn Infant

The Umbilicus

Abstinence Syndromes

Neonatal Abstinence (Withdrawal)

Maternal Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors and Neonatal Behavioral Syndromes

Fetal Alcohol Exposure

The Endocrine System

Infants of Diabetic Mothers

Dysmorphology

Epidemiology of Infections

Healthcare−Associated Infections (HAI)

Congenital Infections

Adolescent Physical and Social Development

Gender and Sexual Identity

Gay, Lesbian & Bisexual Adolescents

Transgender Care

The Epidemiology of Adolescent Health Problems

Delivery of Health Care to Adolescents

Legal Issues

Screening Procedures

Transitioning to Adult Care

Violent Behavior

Substance Abuse

Alcohol

Tobacco and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems

Marijuana

Inhalants

Hallucinogens

Cocaine

Amphetamines

Stimulant Abuse and Diversion

Opiates

Bath salts and other drugs of abuse

The Breast

Menstrual Problems

Amenorrhea

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Dysmenorrhea

Premenstrual Syndrome and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Contraception

Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC)

Other Progestin-only Methods

Combined Hormonal Contraceptives

Emergency Contraception (EC)

Dual Protection

Other Barrier Methods

Other Methods

Adolescent Pregnancy

Adolescent Sexual Assault

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Chronic Overlapping Pain Syndromes

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Systemic Exertion Intolerance Disease

Evaluation of Suspected Immunodeficiency

Lymphocyte Development and Function

Primary Defects of Antibody Production

Treatment of B-Cell Defects

Primary Defects of Cellular Immunity

Immune Deficiencies Affecting Multiple Cell Types

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

Combined Immunodeficiency

Defects of Innate Immunity

Treatment of Cellular or Combined Immunodeficiency

Immune Dysregulation with Autoimmunity or Lymphoproliferation

Neutrophils

Monocytes, Macrophages, and Dendritic Cells

Eosinophils

Disorders of Phagocyte Function

Leukopenia

Leukocytosis

The Complement System

Disorders of the Complement System

Evaluation of the Complement System

Genetic Deficiencies of Complement Components

Deficiencies of Plasma, Membrane, or Serosal Complement Control Proteins

Secondary Disorders of Complement

Treatment of Complement Disorders

Principles and Clinical Indications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation from Alternative Sources and Donors

Graft-Versus-Host Disease, Rejection, and Veno-occlusive Disease

Infectious Complications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Late Effects of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Allergy and the Immunologic Basis of Atopic Disease

Diagnosis of Allergic Disease

Allergic Rhinitis

Childhood Asthma

Atopic Dermatitis (Atopic Eczema)

Insect Allergy

Ocular Allergies

Urticaria (Hives) and Angioedema

Anaphylaxis

Serum Sickness

Food Allergy and Adverse Reactions to Foods

Adverse Reactions to Drugs

Evaluation of Suspected Rheumatic Disease

Treatment of Rheumatic Diseases

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis and Other Spondyloarthritides

Reactive and Post-Infectious Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Neonatal Lupus

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

Scleroderma and Raynaud Phenomenon

Behçet Disease

Sjögren Syndrome

The Hereditary Periodic Fever Syndromes and Other Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases

Amyloidosis

Sarcoidosis

Kawasaki Disease

Vasculitis Syndromes

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura

Takayasu Arteritis

Polyarteritis Nodosa and Cutaneous Polyarteritis Nodosa

ANCA-associated vasculitis

Other Vasculitic Syndromes

Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes

Growing Pains

Small Fiber Polyneuropathy

Fibromyalgia

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Erythromelalgia

Miscellaneous Conditions Associated With Arthritis

Diagnostic Microbiology

The Microbiome and Pediatric Health

Immunization Practices

International Immunization Practices

Infection Prevention and Control

Childcare and Communicable Diseases

Health Advice for Children Traveling Internationally

Fever

Fever Without a Focus in the Neonate (0-2 mos)

Fever in the Older Child

Fever of Unknown Origin

Infections in Immunocompromised Persons

Infections Occurring with Primary Immunodeficiencies

Infections Occuring with Acquired Immunodeficiencies

Prevention of Infection in Immunocompromised Persons

Infection Associated with Medical Devices

Principles of Antibacterial Therapy

Staphylococcus

Staphylococcus aureus

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci

Streptococcus pneumoniae (Pneumococcus)

Group A Streptococcus

Rheumatic Fever

Group B Streptococcus

Non-Group A or B Streptococci

Enterococcus

Diphtheria (Corynebacterium diphtheriae)

Listeria monocytogenes

Actinomyces

Nocardia

Neisseria meningitidis (Meningococcus)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (Gonococcus)

Kingella kingae

Haemophilus influenzae

Chancroid (Haemophilus ducreyi)

Moraxella catarrhalis

Pertussis (Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis)

Salmonella

Nontyphoidal Salmonellosis

Enteric Fever (Typhoid Fever)

Shigella

Escherichia coli

Cholera

Campylobacter

Yersinia

Yersinia enterocolitica

Yersinia pseudotuberculosis

Plague (Yersinia pestis)

Aeromonas and Plesiomonas

Aeromonas

Plesiomonas shigelloides

Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Stenotrophomonas

Pseudomonas

Burkholderia Cepacia Complex

Stenotrophomonas

Tularemia (Francisella tularensis)

Brucella

Legionella

Bartonella

Cat Scratch Disease (Bartonella henselae)

Bartonellosis (Bartonella bacilliformis)

Trench Fever (Bartonella quintana)

Bacillary Angiomatosis and Bacillary Peliosis Hepatis (Bartonella henselae and Bartonella quintana)

Botulism (Clostridium botulinum)

Tetanus (Clostridium tetani)

Clostridium difficile Infection

Other Anaerobic Infections

Principles of Antimycobacterial Therapy

Tuberculosis (Mycobacterium tuberculosis)

Hansen Disease (Mycobacterium leprae)

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

Syphilis (Treponema pallidum)

Nonvenereal Treponemal Infections

Yaws (Treponema pertenue)

Bejel (Endemic Syphilis: Treponema pallidum endemicum)

Pinta (Treponema carateum)

Leptospira

Relapsing Fever (Borrelia)

Lyme Disease (Borrelia burgdorferi)

Mycoplasma pneumoniae

Genital Mycoplasmas (Mycoplasma hominis, Mycoplasma genitalium, and Ureaplasma urealyticum)

Chlamydia (Chlamydophila) pneumoniae

Chlamydia trachomatis

Trachoma

Genital Tract Infections

Conjunctivitis and Pneumonia in Newborns

Lymphogranuloma Venereum

Psittacosis (Chlamydia psittaci)

Spotted Fever Group Rickettsioses

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (Rickettsia rickettsii)

Mediterranean Spotted Fever or Boutonneuse Fever (Rickettsia conorii)

Rickettsialpox (Rickettsia akari)

Scrub Typhus (Orientia tsutsugamushi)

Typhus Group Rickettsioses

Murine (endemic or flea-borne) Typhus (Rickettsia typhi)

Epidemic (louse-borne) Typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii)

Ehrlichioses and Anaplasmosis

Q Fever (Coxiella burnetii)

Principles of Antifungal Therapy

Candida

Neonatal Infections

Infections in Immunocompetent Children and Adolescents

Infections in Immunocompromised Children and Adolescents

Cryptococcus neoformans

Malassezia

Aspergillus

Allergic Disease (Hypersensitivity Syndromes)

Saprophytic (Noninvasive) Syndromes

Invasive Disease

Histoplasmosis (Histoplasma capsulatum)

Blastomycosis (Blastomyces dermatitidis)

Coccidioidomycosis (Coccidioides Species)

Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

Sporotrichosis (Sporothrix schenckii)

Zygomycosis (Mucormycosis)

Pneumocystis Jirovecii

Principles of Antiviral Therapy

Measles

Rubella

Mumps

Polioviruses

Nonpolio Enteroviruses

Parvoviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections

Epstein-Barr Virus

Cytomegalovirus

Roseola (Human Herpesviruses 6 and 7)

Human Herpesvirus 8

Influenza Viruses

Parainfluenza Viruses

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Human Metapneumovirus

Adenoviruses

Rhinoviruses

Coronaviruses

Rotaviruses, Calicivirus, and Astrovirus

Human Papillomaviruses

Arboviral Infections

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Western Equine Encephalitis

St. Louis Encephalitis

West Nile Encephalitis

Powassan Encephalitis

LaCrosse and California Encephalitis

Colorado Tick Fever

Chikungunya Fever

Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis

Japanese Encephalitis

Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Zika Virus

Dengue Fever and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Yellow Fever

Other Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus (LCMV)

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome

Rabies

Polyomaviruses

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Human T-Lymphotropic Viruses (1 and 2)

Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies

Principles of Antiparasitic Therapy

Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis

Amebiasis

Giardiasis and Balantidiasis

Giardia lamblia

Balantidiasis

Cryptosporidium, Isospora, Cyclospora, and Microsporidia

Trichomoniasis (Trichomonas vaginalis)

Leishmaniasis (Leishmania)

African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness; Trypanosoma brucei complex)

American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas Disease; Trypanosoma cruzi)

Malaria (Plasmodium)

Babesiosis (Babesia)

Toxoplasmosis (Toxoplasma gondii)

Ascariasis (Ascaris lumbricoides)

Hookworms (Necator americanus and Ancylostoma spp.)

Cutaneous Larva Migrans

Trichuriasis (Trichuris trichuria)

Enterobiasis (Enterobius vermicularis)

Strongyloidiasis (Strongyloides stercoralis)

Lymphatic Filariasis (Brugia malayi, Brugia timori, and Wuchereria bancrofti)

Other Tissue Nematodes

Toxocariasis (Visceral and Ocular Larva Migrans)

Trichinellosis (Trichinella spiralis)

Schistosomiasis (Schistosoma)

Flukes (Liver, Lung, and Intestinal)

Adult Tapeworm Infections

Cysticercosis

Echinococcosis (Echinococcus granulosus and Echinococcus multilocularis)

Normal Digestive Tract Phenomena

Major Symptoms and Signs of Digestive Tract Disorders

Development and Developmental Anomalies of the Teeth

Disorders of the Oral Cavity Associated with Other Conditions

Malocclusion

Cleft Lip and Palate

Syndromes with Oral Manifestations

Dental Caries

Periodontal Diseases

Dental Trauma

Common Lesions of the Oral Soft Tissues

Diseases of the Salivary Glands and Jaws

Diagnostic Radiology in Dental Assessment

Embryology, Anatomy, and Function of the Esophagus

Common Clinical Manifestations and Diagnostic Aids

Congenital Anomalies

Esophageal Atresia and Tracheoesophageal Fistula

Laryngotracheoesophageal Clefts

Obstructing and Motility Disorders of the Esophagus

Dysmotility

Hiatal Hernia

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Complications of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Non-GERD Esophagitis

Esophageal Perforation

Esophageal Varices

Ingestions

Foreign Bodies in the Esophagus

Caustic Ingestions

Normal Development, Structure, and Function

Pyloric Stenosis and Other Congenital Anomalies of the Stomach

Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis

Congenital Gastric Outlet Obstruction

Gastric Duplication

Gastric Volvulus

Hypertrophic Gastropathy

Intestinal Atresia, Stenosis, and Malrotation

Duodenal Obstruction

Jejunal and Ileal Atresia and Obstruction

Malrotation

Intestinal Duplications, Meckel Diverticulum, and Other Remnants of the Omphalomesenteric Duct

Intestinal Duplication

Meckel Diverticulum and Other Remnants of the Omphalomesenteric Duct

Motility Disorders and Hirschsprung Disease

Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy

Encopresis and Functional Constipation

Congenital Aganglionic Megacolon (Hirschsprung Disease)

Intestinal Neuronal Dysplasia

Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome (Wilkie Syndrome, Cast Syndrome, Arteriomesenteric Duodenal Compression Syndrome)

Ileus, Adhesions, Intussusception, and Closed-Loop Obstructions

Ileus

Adhesions

Intussusception

Closed-Loop Obstructions

Foreign Bodies and Bezoars

Foreign Bodies in the Stomach and Intestine

Bezoars

Peptic Ulcer Disease in Children

Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn Disease (Regional Enteritis, Regional lleitis, Granulomatous Colitis)

Very Early Onset IBD

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Disorders of Malabsorption

Evaluation of Children with Suspected Intestinal Malabsorption

Celiac Disease (Gluten-Sensitive Enteropathy)

Other Malabsorptive Syndromes

Intestinal Infections and Infestations Associated with Malabsorption

Immunodeficiency Disorders

Immunoproliferative Small Intestinal Disease

Short Bowel Syndrome

Chronic Malnutrition

Enzyme Deficiencies

Liver and Biliary Disorders Causing Malabsorption

Rare Inborn Defects Causing Malabsorption

Malabsorption in Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Malabsorption in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Intestinal Transplantation in Children with Intestinal Failure

Acute Gastroenteritis in Children

Traveler's Diarrhea

Chronic Diarrhea

Diarrhea from Neuroendocrine Tumors

Functional Abdominal pain (Nonorganic Chronic Abdominal pain)

Cyclic vomiting and abdominal migraine

Acute Appendicitis

Surgical Conditions of the Anus and Rectum

Anorectal Malformations

Anal Fissure

Perianal Abscess and Fistula

Hemorrhoids

Rectal Mucosal Prolapse

Pilonidal Sinus and Abscess

Tumors of the Digestive Tract

Inguinal Hernias

Embryology, Anatomy, and Physiology

Anatomic Abnormalities

Physiology

Pancreatic Function Tests

Disorders of the Exocrine Pancreas

Treatment of Pancreatic Insufficiency

Pancreatitis

Acute Pancreatitis

Chronic Pancreatitis

Pseudocyst of the Pancreas

Pancreatic Tumors

Morphogenesis of the Liver and Biliary System

Manifestations of Liver Disease

Evaluation of Patients with Possible Liver Dysfunction

Cholestasis

Neonatal Cholestasis

Cholestasis in the Older Child

Metabolic Diseases of the Liver

Inherited Deficient Conjugation of Bilirubin (Familial Nonhemolytic Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinemia)

Wilson Disease

Indian Childhood Cirrhosis

Neonatal Iron Storage Disease

Miscellaneous Metabolic Diseases of the Liver

Viral Hepatitis

Liver Abscess

Liver Disease Associated with Systemic Disorders

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Mitochondrial Hepatopathies

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Drug- and Toxin-Induced Liver Injury

Fulminant Hepatic Failure

Cystic Diseases of the Biliary Tract and Liver

Diseases of the Gallbladder

Portal Hypertension and Varices

Liver Transplantation

Malformations

Ascites

Chylous Ascites

Peritonitis

Acute Primary Peritonitis

Acute Secondary Peritonitis

Acute Secondary Localized Peritonitis (Peritoneal Abscess)

Epigastric Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Diagnostic Approach to Respiratory Disease

Chronic or Recurrent Respiratory Symptoms

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden Unexpected Postnatal Collapse (SUPC)

BRUE / ALTE

Congenital Disorders of the Nose

Acquired Disorders of the Nose

Foreign Body

Epistaxis

Nasal Polyps

The Common Cold

Sinusitis

Acute Pharyngitis

Retropharyngeal Abscess, Lateral Pharyngeal (Parapharyngeal) Abscess, and Peritonsillar Cellulitis/Abscess

Tonsils and Adenoids

Acute Inflammatory Upper Airway Obstruction (Croup, Epiglottitis, Laryngitis, and Bacterial Tracheitis)

Infectious Upper Airway Obstruction

Bacterial Tracheitis

Congenital Anomalies of the Larynx, Trachea, and Bronchi

Laryngomalacia

Congenital Subglottic Stenosis

Vocal Cord Paralysis

Congenital Laryngeal Webs and Atresia

Congenital Subglottic Hemangioma

Laryngoceles and Saccular Cysts

Posterior Laryngeal Cleft and Laryngotracheoesophageal Cleft

Vascular and Cardiac Anomalies

Tracheal Stenoses, Webs, and Atresia

Foregut Cysts

Tracheomalacia and Bronchomalacia

Foreign Bodies of the Airway

Laryngeal Foreign Bodies

Tracheal Foreign Bodies

Bronchial Foreign Bodies

Laryngotracheal Stenosis and Subglottic Stenosis

Congenital Subglottic Stenosis

Acquired Laryngotracheal Stenosis

Bronchomalacia and Tracheomalacia

Neoplasms of the Larynx, Trachea, and Bronchi

Vocal Nodules

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Congenital Subglottic Hemangioma

Vascular Anomalies

Other Laryngeal Neoplasms

Tracheal Neoplasms

Bronchial Tumors

Wheezing, Bronchiolitis, and Bronchitis

Wheezing in Infants: Bronchiolitis

Bronchitis

Plastic Bronchitis

Emphysema and Overinflation

α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency and Emphysema

Other Distal Airway Diseases

Bronciolitis Obliterans

Follicular Bronchitis

Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis

Congenital Disorders of the Lung

Pulmonary Agenesis and Aplasia

Pulmonary Hypoplasia

Congenital Cystic Malformation

Pulmonary Sequestration

Bronchogenic Cysts

Congenital Pulmonary Lymphangiectasia

Lung Hernia

Other Congenital Malformations of the Lung

Pulmonary Edema

Aspiration Syndromes

Chronic Recurrent Aspiration

Immune and Inflammatory Lung Disease

Hypersensitivity Pneumonia

Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease

Granulomatous Lung Disease

Eosinophilic Lung Disease

Interstitial Lung Diseases

Neuroendocrine cell hyperplasia of infancy

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Community-Acquired Pneumonia

Pleural Effusion and Empyema

Dry or Plastic Pleural Effusion

Serofibrinous or Serosanguineous Pleural Effusion

Empyema

Bronchiectasis

Pulmonary Abscess

Cystic Fibrosis

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (Immotile Cilia Syndrome, Kartagener Syndrome)

Diffuse Lung Diseases in Childhood

Inherited Disorders of Surfactant Metabolism

Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Pulmonary Hemosiderosis

Pulmonary Embolism, Infarction, and Hemorrhage

Pulmonary Embolus and Infarction

Pulmonary Hemorrhage and Hemoptysis

Atelectasis

Pulmonary Tumors

Pneumothorax

Pneumomediastinum

Hydrothorax

Hemothorax

Chylothorax

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Skeletal Diseases Influencing Pulmonary Function

Pectus Excavatum (Funnel Chest)

Pectus Carinatum and Sternal Clefts

Asphyxiating Thoracic Dystrophy (Thoracic-Pelvic-Phalangeal Dystrophy)

Achondroplasia

Kyphoscoliosis: Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis and Congential Scoliosis

Congenital Rib Anomalies

Chronic Respiratory Insufficiency

Neuromuscular Diseases

Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome

Other Conditions

Long-Term Mechanical Ventilation

Cardiac Development

Early Cardiac Morphogenesis

Cardiac Looping

Cardiac Septation

Aortic Arch Development

Cardiac Differentiation

Developmental Changes in Cardiac Function

The Fetal to Neonatal Circulatory Transition

The Fetal Circulation

The Transitional Circulation

The Neonatal Circulation

History and Physical Examination

Laboratory Evaluation

Radiologic Assessment

Electrocardiography

Hematologic Data

Echocardiography

Exercise Testing

MRI, MRA, CT, and Radionuclide Studies

Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiac Catheterization

Epidemiology and Genetic Basis of Congenital Heart Disease

Evaluation and Screening of the Infant or Child with Congenital Heart Disease

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: The Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions

Atrial Septal Defect

Ostium Secundum Defect

Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect

Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

Atrioventricular Septal Defects (Ostium Primum and Atrioventricular Canal or Endocardial Cushion Defects)

Ventricular Septal Defect

Supracristal Ventricular Septal Defect with Aortic Insufficiency

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Aortopulmonary Window Defect

Coronary Artery Fistula

Ruptured Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysm

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: The Obstructive Lesions

Pulmonary Valve Stenosis with Intact Ventricular Septum

Infundibular Pulmonary Stenosis and Double-Chamber Right Ventricle

Pulmonary Stenosis in Combination with an Intracardiac Shunt

Peripheral Pulmonary Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis

Coarctation of the Aorta

Coarctation with Ventricular Septal Defect

Coarctation with Other Cardiac Anomalies and Interrupted Aortic Arch

Congenital Mitral Stenosis

Pulmonary Venous Hypertension

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Regurgitant Lesions

Pulmonary Valvular Insufficiency and Congenital Absence of the Pulmonary Valve

Congenital Mitral Insufficiency

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Tricuspid Regurgitation

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Evaluation of the Critically Ill Neonate with Cyanosis and Respiratory Distress

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Lesions: Lesions Associated with Decreased Pulmonary Blood Flow

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetraology of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum

Tricuspid Atresia

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle

Transposition of the Great Arteries with Ventricular Septal Defect and Pulmonary Stenosis

Ebstein Anomaly of the Tricuspid Valve

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Lesions Associated with Increased Pulmonary Blood Flow

D-Transposition of the Great Arteries

D-Transposition of the Great Arteries with Intact Ventricular Septum

Transposition of the Great Arteries with Ventricular Septal Defect

L-Transposition of the Great Arteries (Corrected Transposition)

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle Without Pulmonary Stenosis

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle with Malposition of the Great Arteries (Taussig-Bing Anomaly)

Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

Truncus Arteriosus

Single Ventricle (Double-Inlet Ventricle, Univentricular Heart)

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

Abnormal Positions of the Heart and the Heterotaxy Syndromes (Asplenia, Polysplenia)

Other Congenital Heart and Vascular Malformations

Anomalies of the Aortic Arch

Anomalous Origin of the Coronary Arteries

Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula

Ectopia Cordis

Diverticulum of the Left Ventricle

Pulmonary Hypertension

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary Vascular Disease (Eisenmenger Syndrome)

General Principles of Treatment of Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

Disturbances of Rate and Rhythm of the Heart

Principles of Antiarrhythmic Therapy

Sinus Arrhythmias and Extrasystoles

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias

Long Q-T Syndromes

Sinus Node Dysfunction

AV Blcok

Sudden Death

Infective Endocarditis

Rheumatic Heart Disease

Diseases of the Myocardium

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

Left Ventricular Noncompaction, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy, and Endocardial Fibroelastosis

Myocarditis

Diseases of the Pericardium

Acute Pericarditis

Constrictive Pericarditis

Tumors of the Heart

Heart Failure

Cardiogenic Shock

Pediatric Heart and Heart-Lung Transplantation

Pediatric Heart Transplantation

Heart-Lung and Lung Transplantation

Diseases of the Blood Vessels (Aneurysms and Fistulas)

Kawasaki Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Infantile Calcifications (GACI, IIAC, and ACDC)

Systemic Hypertension

Development of the Hematopoietic System

The Anemias

Congenital Hypoplastic Anemia (Diamond-Blackfan Anemia )

Pearson's Syndrome

Acquired Pure Red Blood Cell Anemia

Anemia of Chronic Disease and Renal Disease

Anemia of Chronic Disease (ACD)

Anemia of Renal Disease

Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemias

Physiologic Anemia of Infancy

Megaloblastic Anemias

Folic Acid Deficiency

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency

Other Rare Megaloblastic Anemias

Iron-Deficiency Anemia

Iron-Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia

Other Microcytic Anemias

Definitions and Classification of Hemolytic Anemias

Hereditary Spherocytosis

Hereditary Elliptocytosis

Hereditary Stomatocytosis

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria and Acanthocytosis

Hemoglobinopathies

Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Trait (Hemoglobin AS)

Other Hemoglobinopathies

Unstable Hemoglobin Disorders

Abnormal Hemoglobins with Increased Oxygen Affinity

Abnormal Hemoglobins Causing Cyanosis

Hereditary Methemoglobinemia

Hereditary Methemoglobinemia with Deficiency of NADH Cytochrome B5 Reductase

Syndromes of Hereditary Persistence of Fetal Hemoglobin (HPFH)

Thalassemia Syndromes

Enzymatic Defects

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Other Glycolytic Enzyme Deficiencies

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency and Related Deficiencies

Hemolytic Anemias Resulting from Extracellular Factors- Immune Hemolytic Anemias

Hemolytic Anemias Secondary to Other Extracellular Factors

Polycythemia

Non-Clonal Polycythemia

The Inherited Pancytopenias

The Acquired Pancytopenias

Red Blood Cell Transfusions and Erythropoietin Therapy

Platelet Transfusions

Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions

Plasma Transfusions

Risks of Blood Transfusions

Hemostasis

The Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis

Hereditary Clotting Factor Deficiencies (Bleeding Disorders)

Factor VIII or Factor IX Deficiency (Hemophilia A or B)

Factor XI Deficiency (Hemophilia C)

Deficiencies of the Contact Factors (Nonbleeding Disorders)

Factor VII Deficiency

Factor X Deficiency

Prothrombin (Factor II) Deficiency

Factor V Deficiency

Combined Deficiency of Factors V and VIII

Fibrinogen Deficiency (Factor I)

Factor XIII Deficiency (Fibrin-Stabilizing Factor or Transglutaminase Deficiency)

Antiplasmin or Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Deficiency

von Willebrand Disease

Hereditary Predisposition to Thrombosis

Thrombotic Disorders in Children

Anticoagulant and Thrombolytic Therapy

Postneonatal Vitamin K Deficiency

Liver Disease

Acquired Inhibitors of Coagulation

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Platelet and Blood Vessel Disorders

Idiopathic (Autoimmune) Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Drug-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Nonimmune Platelet Destruction

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Kasabach-Merritt Syndrome

Sequestration

Congenital Thrombocytopenic Syndromes

Neonatal Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia Due to Acquired Disorders Causing Decreased Production

Platelet Function Disorders

Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function

Congenital Abnormalities of Platelet Function

Disorders of the Blood Vessels

Anatomy and Function of the Spleen

Splenomegaly

Hyposplenism, Splenic Trauma, and Splenectomy

Anatomy and Function of the Lymphatic System

Abnormalities of Lymphatic vessels

Lymphadenopathy

Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease (Histiocytic Necrotizing Lymphadenitis)

Sinus Histiocytosis with Massive Lymphadenopathy (Rosai-Dorfman Disease)

Castleman Disease

Epidemiology of Childhood and Adolescent Cancer

Molecular and Cellular Biology of Cancer

Principles of Cancer Diagnosis

Principles of Cancer Treatment

The Leukemias

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

Down Syndrome and Acute Leukemia and Transient Myeloproliferative Disorder

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Infant Leukemia

Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Late Effects in Children and Adolescents with Lymphoma

Brain Tumors in Childhood

Neuroblastoma

Neoplasms of the Kidney

Wilms Tumor

Other Pediatric Renal Tumors

Soft Tissue Sarcomas

Neoplasms of Bone

Malignant Tumors of Bone

Benign Tumors and Tumor-like Processes of Bone

Retinoblastoma

Gonadal and Germ Cell Neoplasms

Neoplasms of the Liver

Benign Vascular Tumors

Hemangiomas

Lymphangiomas and Cystic Hygromas

Rare Tumors

Thyroid Tumors

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma of the Colon and Rectum

Adrenal Tumors

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor

Histiocytosis Syndromes of Childhood

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Other Histiocytoses

Introduction to Glomerular Diseases

Anatomy of the Glomerulus

Glomerular Filtration

Glomerular Diseases

Clinical Evaluation of the Child with Hematuria

Isolated Renal Disease Associated with Hematuria

Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (Berger Nephropathy)

Alport Syndrome

Thin Basement Membrane Disease

Acute Poststreptococcal Glomerulonephritis

Membranous Nephropathy

Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Rapidly Progressive (Crescentic) Glomerulonephritis

Multisystem Disease Associated with Hematuria

Chronic Infections

Glomerulonephritis Associated With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura Nephritis

Goodpasture Disease

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

Toxic Nephropathy

Cortical Necrosis

Coagulopathies and Thrombocytopenia

Tubulointerstitial Disease Associated with Hematuria

Pyelonephritis

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

Papillary Necrosis

Acute Tubular Necrosis

Vascular Disease Associated with Hematuria

Vascular Abnormalities

Renal Vein Thrombosis

Sickle Cell Nephropathy

Idiopathic Hypercalciuria

Nephrocalcinosis

Anatomic Abnormalities Associated with Hematuria

Congenital Anomalies

Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney disease

Trauma

Renal Tumors

Lower Urinary Tract Causes of Hematuria

Infectious Causes of Cystitis and Urethritis

Hemorrhagic Cystitis

Vigorous Exercise

Clinical evaluation of the Child with Proteinuria

Conditions Associated with Proteinuria

Transient Proteinuria

Orthostatic (Postural) Proteinuria

Fixed Proteinuria

Nephrotic Syndrome

Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome

Secondary Nephrotic Syndrome

Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome

Tubular Function

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Proximal (Type II) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Distal (Type I) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Hyperkalemic (Type IV) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Rickets Associated with Renal Tubular Acidosis

Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus

Inherited Tubular Transport Abnormalities

Bartter Syndrome

Gitelman Syndrome

Other Inherited Tubular Transport Abnormalities

Renal Failure

Acute Kidney Injury

Chronic Kidney Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease

Renal Transplantation

Congenital Anomalies and Dysgenesis of the Kidneys

Urinary Tract Infections

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Obstruction of the Urinary Tract

Anomalies of the Bladder

Neuropathic Bladder

Enuresis and Voiding Dysfunction

Anomalies of the Penis and Urethra

Disorders and Anomalies of the Scrotal Contents

Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

Urinary Lithiasis

Gynecologic History and Physical Examination

Vulvovaginitis

Vaginal Bleeding in the Prepubertal Child

Breast Concerns

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Hirsutism

Neoplasms and Adolescent Prevention Methods for Human Papillomavirus

Vulvovaginal and Müllerian Anomalies

Gynecologic Care for Girls with Special Needs

Female Genital Mutilation

Hormones of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary

Hypopituitarism

Diabetes Insipidus

Other Abnormalities of Arginine Vasopressin Metabolism and Action

Hyperpituitarism, Tall Stature, and Overgrowth Syndromes

Physiology of Puberty

Disorders of Pubertal Development

Central Precocious Puberty

Precocious Puberty Resulting from Organic Brain Lesions

Precocious Puberty Following Irradiation of the Brain

Syndrome of Precocious Puberty and Hypothyroidism

Chorionic Gonadotropin-Secreting Tumors

McCune-Albright Syndrome (Precocious Puberty with Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia and Abnormal Pigmentation)

Familial Male Gonadotropin-Independent Precocious Puberty

Incomplete (Partial) Precocious Development

Medicational Precocity

Thyroid Development and Physiology

Thyroid Hormone Studies

Defects of Thyroxine-Binding Globulin

Hypothyroidism

Thyroiditis

Goiter

Congenital Goiter

Intratracheal Goiter

Endemic Goiter and Cretinism

Acquired Goiter

Thyrotoxicosis

Graves Disease

Congenital Hyperthyroidism

Carcinoma of the Thyroid

Solitary Thyroid Nodule

Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

Autoimmune Polyglandular Syndromes

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndrome

Hormones and Peptides of Calcium Homeostasis and Bone Metabolism

Hypoparathyroidism

Pseudohypoparathyroidism (Albright Hereditary Osteodystrophy)

Hyperparathyroidism

Other Causes of Hypercalcemia

Physiology of the Adrenal Gland

Histology and Embryology

Adrenal Steroid Biosynthesis

Regulation of the Adrenal Cortex

Adrenal Steroid Hormone Actions

Adrenal Medulla

Adrenocortical Insufficiency

Primary Adrenal Insufficiency

Secondary and Tertiary Adrenal Insufficiency

Adrenal Insufficiency in the Critical Care Setting

Altered End-Organ Sensitivity to Corticosteroids

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Related Disorders

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 11β-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 3β-Hydroxysteriod Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 17-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Lipoid Adrenal Hyperplasia

Deficiency of P450 Oxidoreductase (Antley-Bixler Syndrome)

Aldosterone Synthase Deficiency

Glucocorticoid-Suppressible Hyperaldosteronism

Adrenocortical Tumors and Masses

Adrenal Carcinoma

Adrenal Incidentaloma

Adrenal Calcification

Virilizing and Feminizing Adrenal Tumors

Cushing Syndrome

Primary Aldosteronism

Pheochromocytoma

Development and Function of the Gonads

Hypofunction of the Testes

Hypergonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Male (Primary Hypogonadism)

Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Male (Secondary Hypogonadism)

Pseudoprecocity Resulting from Tumors of the Testes

Gynecomastia

Hypofunction of the Ovaries

Hypergonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Female (Primary Hypogonadism)

Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Female (Secondary Hypogonadism)

Pseudoprecocity Due to Lesions of the Ovary

Disorders of Sex Development

46,XX DSD

46,XY DSD

Ovotesticular DSD

Diabetes Mellitus

Classification

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (Immune Mediated)

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Other Specific Types of Diabetes

Neurologic Evaluation

Congenital Anomalies of the Central Nervous System

Neural Tube Defects

Spina Bifida Occulta (Occult Spinal Dysraphism)

Meningocele

Myelomeningocele

Encephalocele

Anencephaly

Disorders of Neuronal Migration

Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum

Agenesis of the Cranial Nerves and Dysgenesis of the Posterior Fossa

Microcephaly

Hydrocephalus

Craniosynostosis

Deformational Plagiocephaly

Seizures in Childhood

Febrile Seizures

Unprovoked Seizures

"Partial Seizures and Related Epilepsy Syndromes

"

Generalized Seizures and Related Epilepsy Syndromes

Mechanisms of Seizures

Treatment of Seizures and Epilepsy

Neonatal Seizures

Status Epilepticus

Reflex Seizures (Stimulus Precipitated Seizures)

Nodding Syndrome

Conditions that Mimic Seizures

Headaches

Migraine

Secondary Headaches

Tension-Type Headaches

Neurocutaneous Syndromes

Neurofibromatosis

Tuberous Sclerosis

Sturge-Weber Symdrome (SWS)

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease

Linear Nevus Syndrome

PHACE Syndrome

Incontinentia Pigmenti

Movement Disorders

Ataxias

Chorea, Athetosis, Tremor

Myoclonus

Dystonia

Encephalopathies

Cerebral Palsy

Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathies

Other Encephalopathies

Autoimmune Encephalitis

Neurodegenerative Disorders of Childhood

Sphingolipidoses

Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinoses

Adrenoleukodystrophy

Sialidosis

Miscellaneous Disorders

Demyelinating Disorders of the CNS

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Neuromyelitis Optica

Transverse Myelitis

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

Pediatric Stroke

Arterial Ischemic Stroke (AIS)

Cerebral Sinovenous Thrombosis (CSVT)

Spinal Cord Lesions Associated with Vascular Processes

Hemorrhagic Stroke (HS)

Differential Diagnosis of Stroke-Like Events

CNS Vasculitis

Central Nervous System Infections

Acute Bacterial Meningitis Beyond the Neonatal Period

Viral Meningoencephalitis

Eosinophilic Meningitis

Brain Abscess

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension / Pseudotumor Cerebri

Spinal Cord Disorders

Tethered Cord

Diastematomyelia

Syringomyelia

Spinal Cord Tumors

Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations

Evaluation and Investigation

Developmental Disorders of Muscle

Myotubular Myopathy (Centrionuclear Myopathy)

Congenital Muscle Fiber-Type Disproportion

Nemaline Rod Myopathy

Core Myopathies

Myofibrillar Myopathies

Brain Malformations and Muscle Development

Amyoplasia

Muscular Dysgenesis (Proteus Syndrome Myopathy)

Benign Congenital Hypotonia

Arthrogryposis

Muscular Dystrophies

Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy/Laminopathies

Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy

Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Congenital Muscular Dystrophies

Endocrine and Toxic Myopathies

Metabolic Myopathies

Periodic Paralyses (Potassium-Related) and other Muscle Channelopathies

Malignant Hyperthermia

Glycogenoses

Mitochondrial Myopathies

Lipid Myopathies

Vitamin E Deficiency Myopathy

Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission and of Motor Neurons

Myasthenia Gravis

Spinal Muscular Atrophies

Other Motor Neuron Diseases

Hereditary Motor-Sensory Neuropathies

Peroneal Muscular Atrophy (Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, HMSN Type IIa)

Peroneal Muscular Atrophy (Axonal Type)

Congenital Hypomyelinating Neuropathy and Déjerine-Sottas Disease (HMSN Type III)

Roussy-Lévy Syndrome

Refsum Disease (Hereditary Sensory Neuropathy,Type IV) and Infantile Refsum Disease

Fabry Disease

Giant Axonal Neuropathy

Tomaculous (Hypermyelinating) Neuropathy; Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsies

Leukodystrophies

Toxic Neuropathies

Autonomic Neuropathies

Familial Dysautonomia

Other Autonomic Neuropathies

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Bell Palsy

Growth and Development of the Eye

Examination of the Eye

Abnormalities of Refraction and Accommodation

Disorders of Vision

Abnormalities of Pupil and Iris

Disorders of Eye Movement and Alignment

Abnormalities of the Lids

Disorders of the Lacrimal System

Disorders of the Conjunctiva

Abnormalities of the Cornea

Abnormalities of the Lens

Disorders of the Uveal Tract

Disorders of the Retina and Vitreous

Abnormalities of the Optic Nerve

Childhood Glaucoma

Orbital Abnormalities

Orbital Infections

Injuries to the Eye

General Considerations and Evaluation of the Ear

Hearing Loss

Congenital Malformations of the Ear

External Otitis (Otitis Externa)

Otitis Media

Acute Mastoiditis

The Inner Ear and Diseases of the Bony Labyrinth

Traumatic Injuries of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Tumors of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Morphology of the Skin

Dermatologic Evaluation of the Patient

Cutaenous Manifestations of Systemic Disease

Multisystemic Medication Reactions

Principles of Dermatologic Therapy

Dermatologic Diseases of the Neonate

Cutaneous Defects

Ectodermal Dysplasias

Vascular Disorders

Cutaneous Nevi

Hyperpigmented Lesions

Hypopigmented Lesions

Vesiculobullous Disorders

Erythema Multiforme

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

Mechanobullous Disorders

Pemphigus

Dermatitis Herpetiformis

Linear Immunoglobulin A Dermatosis (Chronic Bullous Dermatosis of Childhood)

Eczematous Disorders

Contact Dermatitis

Nummular Eczema

Pityriasis Alba

Lichen Simplex Chronicus

Acute Palmoplantar Eczema (Dyshidrotic Eczema, Dyshidrosis, Pompholyx)

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Photosensitivity

Diseases of the Epidermis

Psoriasis

Pityriasis Lichenoides

Keratosis Pilaris

Lichen Spinulosus

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris

Darier Disease (Keratosis Follicularis)

Lichen Nitidus

Lichen Striatus

Lichen Planus

Porokeratosis

Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome (Papular Acrodermatitis)

Acanthosis Nigricans

Disorders of Keratinization

Diseases of the Dermis

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Diseases of Subcutaneous Tissue

Panniculitis and Erythema Nodosum

Lipodystrophy

Disorders of the Sweat Glands

Disorders of Hair

Disorders of the Nails

Disorders of the Mucous Membranes

Cutaneous Bacterial Infections

Impetigo

Subcutaneous Tissue Infections

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (Ritter Disease)

Ecthyma

Other Cutaneous Bacterial Infections

Cutaneous Fungal Infections

Cutaneous Viral Infections

Arthropod Bites and Infestations

Arthropod Bites

Scabies

Pediculosis

Seabather's Eruption

Acne

Tumors of the Skin

Nutritional Dermatoses

Growth and Development

Evaluation of the Child

The Foot and Toes

Metatarsus Adductus

Calcaneovalgus Feet

Talipes Equinovarus (Clubfoot)

Congenital Vertical Talus

Hypermobile Pes Planus (Flexible Flatfeet)

Tarsal Coalition

Cavus Feet

Osteochondroses/Apophysitis

Puncture Wounds of the Foot

Toe Deformities

Painful Foot

Shoes

Torsional and Angular Deformities

Normal Limb Development

Evaluation

Torsional Deformities

Coronal Plane Deformities

Congenital Angular Deformities of the Tibia and Fibula

Leg-Length Discrepancy

The Knee

Discoid Lateral Meniscus

Popliteal Cysts (Baker Cysts)

Osteochondritis Dissecans

Osgood-Schlatter Disease and Sinding-Larsen-Johansson Syndrome

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

Patellofemoral Instability

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Rupture

The Hip

Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Transient Monoarticular Synovitis (Toxic Synovitis)

Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease

Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

The Spine

Idiopathic Scoliosis

Congenital Scoliosis

Neuromuscular Scoliosis, Genetic Syndromes, and Compensatory Scoliosis

Kyphosis (Round-Back)

Back Pain in Children

Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis

Spine Infection

Intervertebral Disk Herniation/Slipped Vertebral Apophysis

Tumors

The Neck

Torticollis

Klippel-Feil Syndrome

Cervical Anomalies and Instabilities

The Upper Limb

Arthrogryposis

Common Fractures

Unique Characteristics of Pediatric Fractures

Pediatric Fracture Patterns

Upper Extremity Fractures

Fractures of the Lower Extremity

Operative Treatment

Complications of Fractures in Children

Osteomyelitis

Septic Arthritis

Epidemiology and Prevention of Injuries

Management of Musculoskeletal Injury

Growth Plate Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Elbow Injuries

Low Back Injuries

Hip and Pelvis Injuries

Knee Injuries

Lower Leg Pain: Shin Splints, Stress Fractures, and Chronic Compartent Syndrome

Ankle Injuries

Foot Injuries

Sports-Related Traumatic Brain Injury (Concussion)

Cervical Spine Injuries

Heat Injuries

Female Athletes: Menstrual Problems and the Risk of Osteopenia

Performance-Enhancing Aids

Specific Sports and Associated Injuries

General Considerations

Disorders Involving Cartilage Matrix Proteins

Disorders Involving Transmembrane Receptors

Disorders Involving Ion Transporters

Disorders Involving Transcription Factors

Disorders Involving Defective Bone Resorption

Disorders for Which Defects Are Poorly Understood or Unknown

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Marfan Syndrome

Bone Structure, Growth, and Hormonal Regulation

Hypophosphatasia

Hyperphosphatasia

Osteoporosis

Evaluation of the Child for Rehabilitative Services

Rehabilitation for Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

Spinal Cord Injury and Autonomic Crisis Management

Spasticity

Birth Brachial Plexus Palsy

Meningomyelocele (Spina Bifida)

Ambulation Assistance

Health and Wellness for Children with Disabilities

Home Mechanical Ventilation and Technology Dependence

Overview of Environmental Health and Children

Biologic Effects of Radiation on Children

Chemical Pollutants

Tobacco

Heavy Metal Intoxication

Lead Poisoning

Nonbacterial Food Poisoning

Mushroom Poisoning

Solanine Poisoning

Seafood Poisoning

Melamine Poisoning

Biologic and Chemical Terrorism

Mass Psychogenic Illness

Animal and Human Bites

Rat Bite Fever

Monkeypox

Envenomations

Laboratory Testing in Infants and Children

Reference Intervals for Laboratory Tests

ChapTitle

Overview of Pediatrics

Child Health Disparities

Racism

Global Health

Quality and Value in Healthcare for Children

Safety in Healthcare for Children

Ethics in Pediatric Care

Pediatric Palliative Care

Domestic and International Adoption

Foster and Kinship Care

Medical Evaluation of the Foreign-Born Child

Cultural Issues in Pediatric Care

Maximizing Children’s Health: Screening, Anticipatory Guidance, and Counseling

Injury Control

Impact of Violence on Children

Bullying, Cyberbullying, and School Violence

Media Violence

Effects of War on Children

Child Trafficking

Abused and Neglected Children

Sexual Abuse

Medical Child Abuse (Factitious Disorder by Proxy, Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy)

Strategies for Health Behavior Change

Developmental and Behavioral Theories

Positive Parenting and Support

Assessment of Fetal Growth and Development

The Newborn

The First Year

Infant Crying and Colic

The Second Year

The Preschool Years

Middle Childhood

Adolescence

Assessment of Growth

Developmental and Behavioral Screening and Surveillance

Childcare

Loss, Separation, and Bereavement

Sleep Medicine

Psychosocial Assessment and Interviewing

Psychopharmacology

Psychotherapy and Psychiatric Hospitalization

Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

Rumination and Pica

Rumination Disorder

Pica

Motor Disorders and Habits

Tic Disorders

Stereotypic Movement Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Mood Disorders

Major and Other Depressive Disorders

Bipolar and Related Disorders

Suicide and Attempted Suicide

Eating Disorders

Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders

Tantrums and Breath-holding spells

Lying, Stealing and Truancy

Aggression

Self-injurious behavior

Childhood Psychoses

Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

Psychosis Associated with Epilepsy

Catatonia in Children and Adolescents

Acute Phobic Hallucinations of Childhood

Neurodevelopmental and Executive Function and Dysfunction

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Dyslexia

Math and Writing Disabilities

Math Disabilities

Writing Disabilities

Language Development and Communication Disorders

Child-Onset Fluency Disorder

Developmental Delay and Intellectual Disability

Intellectual Disability with Regression

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Nutritional Requirements

Feeding Healthy Infants, Children, and Adolescents

Nutrition, Food Security, and Health

Refeeding Syndrome

Failure to Thrive

Overweight and Obesity

Rapid-Onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD)

Vitamin A Deficiencies and Excess

Vitamin B Complex Deficiencies and Excess

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Biotin

Folate

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Vitamin D Deficiency (Rickets) and Excess

Vitamin E Deficiency

Vitamin K Deficiency

Micronutrient Mineral Deficiencies

Electrolyte and Acid-Base Disorders

Composition of Body Fluids

Regulation of Osmolality and Volume

Sodium

Potassium

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Acid-Base Balance

Maintenance and Replacement Therapy

Deficit Therapy

Fluid and Electrolyte Treatment of Specific Disorders

Pediatric Pharmacogenetics, Pharmacogenomics, and Pharmacoproteomics

Principles of Drug Therapy

Anesthesia and Perioperative Care

Anesthetic Neurotoxicity

Sedation and Procedural Pain

Pediatric Pain Management

Poisoning

Complementary Therapies, and Integrative Medicine

Emergency Medical Services for Children

Interfacility Transport of the Seriously Ill or Injured Pediatric Patient

Outcomes and Risk-Adjustment

Principles Applicable to the Developing World

Triage of the Acutely Ill Child

Resuscitation

Acute Care of the Victim of Multiple Trauma

Spinal Cord Injuries in Children

Care of Abrasions and Minor Lacerations

Neurologic Emergencies and Stabilization

Brain Death

Syncope

POTS

Shock

Respiratory Distress and Failure

Mechanical Ventilation

Long-term Mechanical Ventilation

Altitude-associated Illness in Children (Acute Mountain Sickness)

Drowning and Submersion Injury

Burn injuries

Cold Injuries

Integration of Genetics into Pediatric Practice

Genetic Counseling

Management and Treatment of Genetic Disorders

The Genetic Approach in Pediatric Medicine

The Human Genome

Patterns of Genetic Transmission

Cytogenetics

Methods of Chromosome Analysis

Down Syndrome and Other Abnormalities of Chromosome Number

Abnormalities of Chromosome Structure

Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy

Fragile Chromosome Sites

Mosaicism

Chromosome Instability Syndromes

Uniparental Disomy and Imprinting

Genetics of Common Disorders

Major Genetic Approaches to the Study of Common Pediatric Disorders

Epigenome-Wide Association Studies and Disease

Genetic Approaches to Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases

An Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Defects in Metabolism of Amino Acids

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Methionine

Cysteine/Cystine

Tryptophan

Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine, and Related Organic Acidemias

Glycine

Serine

Proline

Glutamic Acid

Genetic Disorders of Neurotransmitters

Urea Cycle and Hyperammonemia (Arginine, Citrulline, Ornithine)

Histidine

Lysine

N-Acetylaspartic Acid (Canavan Disease)

Defects in Metabolism of Lipids

Disorders of Mitochondrial Fatty Acid ß-Oxidation

Disorders of Very Long Chain Fatty Acids

Disorders of Lipoprotein Metabolism and Transport

Lipidoses (Lysosomal Storage Disorders)

Mucolipidoses

Defects in Metabolism of Carbohydrates

Glycogen Storage Diseases

Defects in Galactose Metabolism

Defects in Fructose Metabolism

Defects in Intermediary Carbohydrate Metabolism Associated with Lactic Acidosis

Defects in Pentose Metabolism

Disorders of Glycoprotein Degradation

Congenital Disorders of Glycosolation

Approach to Mitochondrial Disorders

Mucopolysaccharidoses

Disorders of Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism

Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome

The Porphyrias

Hypoglycemia

Overview of Mortality and Morbidity

The Newborn Infant

History in Neonatal Pediatrics

Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant

Routine Newborn Care

Circumcision

Parent-Infant Bonding

High-Risk Pregnancies

The Fetus

Fetal Growth and Maturity

Fetal Distress

Maternal Disease and the Fetus

Maternal Medication and Toxin Exposure and the Fetus

Teratogens

Radiation

Intrauterine Diagnosis of Fetal Disease

Treatment and Prevention of Fetal Disease

Fetal Intervention and Surgery

The High-Risk Infant

Multiple Gestation Pregnancies

Extreme and Very Preterm Infants

Moderate and Late Pre-Term Infants

Term and Post-Term Infants

Follow-up of High-Risk Infants after Discharge

Infant Transport

Clinical Manifestations of Diseases in the Newborn Period

Hyperthermia

Neontal Cold Injury

Edema

Hypocalcemia (Tetany)

Hypermanganazemia

Nervous System Disorders

The Cranium

Traumatic, Epidural, Subdural, and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracranial-Intraventricular Hemorrhage and Periventricular Leukomalacia

Hypoxia-Ischemic Encephalopathy

Spine and Spinal Cord

Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Neonatal Resuscitation and Delivery Room Emergencies

Respiratory Tract Disorders

Transition to Pulmonary Respiration

Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (Hyaline Membrane Disease)

BPD

PDA

Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn

Aspiration of Foreign Material (Fetal Aspiration Syndrome, Aspiration Pneumonia)

Meconium Aspiration

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn (Persistent Fetal Circulation)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Foramen of Morgagni Hernia

Paraesophageal Hernia

Eventration

Extrapulmonary Air Leaks (Pneumothorax, Pneumomediastinum, Pulmonary Interstitial Emphysema, Pneumopericardium)

Pulmonary Hemorrhage

Digestive System Disorders

Meconium Ileus, Peritonitis, and Intestinal Obstruction

Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Jaundice and Hyperbilirubinemia in the Newborn

Kernicterus

Blood Disorders

Anemia in the Newborn Infant

Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (Erythroblastosis Fetalis)

Plethora in the Newborn Infant (Polycythemia)

Hemorrhage in the Newborn Infant

The Umbilicus

Abstinence Syndromes

Neonatal Abstinence (Withdrawal)

Maternal Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors and Neonatal Behavioral Syndromes

Fetal Alcohol Exposure

The Endocrine System

Infants of Diabetic Mothers

Dysmorphology

Epidemiology of Infections

Healthcare−Associated Infections (HAI)

Congenital Infections

Adolescent Physical and Social Development

Gender and Sexual Identity

Gay, Lesbian & Bisexual Adolescents

Transgender Care

The Epidemiology of Adolescent Health Problems

Delivery of Health Care to Adolescents

Legal Issues

Screening Procedures

Transitioning to Adult Care

Violent Behavior

Substance Abuse

Alcohol

Tobacco and Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems

Marijuana

Inhalants

Hallucinogens

Cocaine

Amphetamines

Stimulant Abuse and Diversion

Opiates

Bath salts and other drugs of abuse

The Breast

Menstrual Problems

Amenorrhea

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Dysmenorrhea

Premenstrual Syndrome and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Contraception

Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC)

Other Progestin-only Methods

Combined Hormonal Contraceptives

Emergency Contraception (EC)

Dual Protection

Other Barrier Methods

Other Methods

Adolescent Pregnancy

Adolescent Sexual Assault

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Chronic Overlapping Pain Syndromes

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Systemic Exertion Intolerance Disease

Evaluation of Suspected Immunodeficiency

Lymphocyte Development and Function

Primary Defects of Antibody Production

Treatment of B-Cell Defects

Primary Defects of Cellular Immunity

Immune Deficiencies Affecting Multiple Cell Types

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

Combined Immunodeficiency

Defects of Innate Immunity

Treatment of Cellular or Combined Immunodeficiency

Immune Dysregulation with Autoimmunity or Lymphoproliferation

Neutrophils

Monocytes, Macrophages, and Dendritic Cells

Eosinophils

Disorders of Phagocyte Function

Leukopenia

Leukocytosis

The Complement System

Disorders of the Complement System

Evaluation of the Complement System

Genetic Deficiencies of Complement Components

Deficiencies of Plasma, Membrane, or Serosal Complement Control Proteins

Secondary Disorders of Complement

Treatment of Complement Disorders

Principles and Clinical Indications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation from Alternative Sources and Donors

Graft-Versus-Host Disease, Rejection, and Veno-occlusive Disease

Infectious Complications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Late Effects of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Allergy and the Immunologic Basis of Atopic Disease

Diagnosis of Allergic Disease

Allergic Rhinitis

Childhood Asthma

Atopic Dermatitis (Atopic Eczema)

Insect Allergy

Ocular Allergies

Urticaria (Hives) and Angioedema

Anaphylaxis

Serum Sickness

Food Allergy and Adverse Reactions to Foods

Adverse Reactions to Drugs

Evaluation of Suspected Rheumatic Disease

Treatment of Rheumatic Diseases

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis and Other Spondyloarthritides

Reactive and Post-Infectious Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Neonatal Lupus

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

Scleroderma and Raynaud Phenomenon

Behçet Disease

Sjögren Syndrome

The Hereditary Periodic Fever Syndromes and Other Systemic Autoinflammatory Diseases

Amyloidosis

Sarcoidosis

Kawasaki Disease

Vasculitis Syndromes

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura

Takayasu Arteritis

Polyarteritis Nodosa and Cutaneous Polyarteritis Nodosa

ANCA-associated vasculitis

Other Vasculitic Syndromes

Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes

Growing Pains

Small Fiber Polyneuropathy

Fibromyalgia

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Erythromelalgia

Miscellaneous Conditions Associated With Arthritis

Diagnostic Microbiology

The Microbiome and Pediatric Health

Immunization Practices

International Immunization Practices

Infection Prevention and Control

Childcare and Communicable Diseases

Health Advice for Children Traveling Internationally

Fever

Fever Without a Focus in the Neonate (0-2 mos)

Fever in the Older Child

Fever of Unknown Origin

Infections in Immunocompromised Persons

Infections Occurring with Primary Immunodeficiencies

Infections Occuring with Acquired Immunodeficiencies

Prevention of Infection in Immunocompromised Persons

Infection Associated with Medical Devices

Principles of Antibacterial Therapy

Staphylococcus

Staphylococcus aureus

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci

Streptococcus pneumoniae (Pneumococcus)

Group A Streptococcus

Rheumatic Fever

Group B Streptococcus

Non-Group A or B Streptococci

Enterococcus

Diphtheria (Corynebacterium diphtheriae)

Listeria monocytogenes

Actinomyces

Nocardia

Neisseria meningitidis (Meningococcus)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (Gonococcus)

Kingella kingae

Haemophilus influenzae

Chancroid (Haemophilus ducreyi)

Moraxella catarrhalis

Pertussis (Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis)

Salmonella

Nontyphoidal Salmonellosis

Enteric Fever (Typhoid Fever)

Shigella

Escherichia coli

Cholera

Campylobacter

Yersinia

Yersinia enterocolitica

Yersinia pseudotuberculosis

Plague (Yersinia pestis)

Aeromonas and Plesiomonas

Aeromonas

Plesiomonas shigelloides

Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Stenotrophomonas

Pseudomonas

Burkholderia Cepacia Complex

Stenotrophomonas

Tularemia (Francisella tularensis)

Brucella

Legionella

Bartonella

Cat Scratch Disease (Bartonella henselae)

Bartonellosis (Bartonella bacilliformis)

Trench Fever (Bartonella quintana)

Bacillary Angiomatosis and Bacillary Peliosis Hepatis (Bartonella henselae and Bartonella quintana)

Botulism (Clostridium botulinum)

Tetanus (Clostridium tetani)

Clostridium difficile Infection

Other Anaerobic Infections

Principles of Antimycobacterial Therapy

Tuberculosis (Mycobacterium tuberculosis)

Hansen Disease (Mycobacterium leprae)

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

Syphilis (Treponema pallidum)

Nonvenereal Treponemal Infections

Yaws (Treponema pertenue)

Bejel (Endemic Syphilis: Treponema pallidum endemicum)

Pinta (Treponema carateum)

Leptospira

Relapsing Fever (Borrelia)

Lyme Disease (Borrelia burgdorferi)

Mycoplasma pneumoniae

Genital Mycoplasmas (Mycoplasma hominis, Mycoplasma genitalium, and Ureaplasma urealyticum)

Chlamydia (Chlamydophila) pneumoniae

Chlamydia trachomatis

Trachoma

Genital Tract Infections

Conjunctivitis and Pneumonia in Newborns

Lymphogranuloma Venereum

Psittacosis (Chlamydia psittaci)

Spotted Fever Group Rickettsioses

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (Rickettsia rickettsii)

Mediterranean Spotted Fever or Boutonneuse Fever (Rickettsia conorii)

Rickettsialpox (Rickettsia akari)

Scrub Typhus (Orientia tsutsugamushi)

Typhus Group Rickettsioses

Murine (endemic or flea-borne) Typhus (Rickettsia typhi)

Epidemic (louse-borne) Typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii)

Ehrlichioses and Anaplasmosis

Q Fever (Coxiella burnetii)

Principles of Antifungal Therapy

Candida

Neonatal Infections

Infections in Immunocompetent Children and Adolescents

Infections in Immunocompromised Children and Adolescents

Cryptococcus neoformans

Malassezia

Aspergillus

Allergic Disease (Hypersensitivity Syndromes)

Saprophytic (Noninvasive) Syndromes

Invasive Disease

Histoplasmosis (Histoplasma capsulatum)

Blastomycosis (Blastomyces dermatitidis)

Coccidioidomycosis (Coccidioides Species)

Paracoccidioides brasiliensis

Sporotrichosis (Sporothrix schenckii)

Zygomycosis (Mucormycosis)

Pneumocystis Jirovecii

Principles of Antiviral Therapy

Measles

Rubella

Mumps

Polioviruses

Nonpolio Enteroviruses

Parvoviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Varicella-Zoster Virus Infections

Epstein-Barr Virus

Cytomegalovirus

Roseola (Human Herpesviruses 6 and 7)

Human Herpesvirus 8

Influenza Viruses

Parainfluenza Viruses

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Human Metapneumovirus

Adenoviruses

Rhinoviruses

Coronaviruses

Rotaviruses, Calicivirus, and Astrovirus

Human Papillomaviruses

Arboviral Infections

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Western Equine Encephalitis

St. Louis Encephalitis

West Nile Encephalitis

Powassan Encephalitis

LaCrosse and California Encephalitis

Colorado Tick Fever

Chikungunya Fever

Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis

Japanese Encephalitis

Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Zika Virus

Dengue Fever and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Yellow Fever

Other Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus (LCMV)

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome

Rabies

Polyomaviruses

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Human T-Lymphotropic Viruses (1 and 2)

Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies

Principles of Antiparasitic Therapy

Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis

Amebiasis

Giardiasis and Balantidiasis

Giardia lamblia

Balantidiasis

Cryptosporidium, Isospora, Cyclospora, and Microsporidia

Trichomoniasis (Trichomonas vaginalis)

Leishmaniasis (Leishmania)

African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness; Trypanosoma brucei complex)

American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas Disease; Trypanosoma cruzi)

Malaria (Plasmodium)

Babesiosis (Babesia)

Toxoplasmosis (Toxoplasma gondii)

Ascariasis (Ascaris lumbricoides)

Hookworms (Necator americanus and Ancylostoma spp.)

Cutaneous Larva Migrans

Trichuriasis (Trichuris trichuria)

Enterobiasis (Enterobius vermicularis)

Strongyloidiasis (Strongyloides stercoralis)

Lymphatic Filariasis (Brugia malayi, Brugia timori, and Wuchereria bancrofti)

Other Tissue Nematodes

Toxocariasis (Visceral and Ocular Larva Migrans)

Trichinellosis (Trichinella spiralis)

Schistosomiasis (Schistosoma)

Flukes (Liver, Lung, and Intestinal)

Adult Tapeworm Infections

Cysticercosis

Echinococcosis (Echinococcus granulosus and Echinococcus multilocularis)

Normal Digestive Tract Phenomena

Major Symptoms and Signs of Digestive Tract Disorders

Development and Developmental Anomalies of the Teeth

Disorders of the Oral Cavity Associated with Other Conditions

Malocclusion

Cleft Lip and Palate

Syndromes with Oral Manifestations

Dental Caries

Periodontal Diseases

Dental Trauma

Common Lesions of the Oral Soft Tissues

Diseases of the Salivary Glands and Jaws

Diagnostic Radiology in Dental Assessment

Embryology, Anatomy, and Function of the Esophagus

Common Clinical Manifestations and Diagnostic Aids

Congenital Anomalies

Esophageal Atresia and Tracheoesophageal Fistula

Laryngotracheoesophageal Clefts

Obstructing and Motility Disorders of the Esophagus

Dysmotility

Hiatal Hernia

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Complications of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Non-GERD Esophagitis

Esophageal Perforation

Esophageal Varices

Ingestions

Foreign Bodies in the Esophagus

Caustic Ingestions

Normal Development, Structure, and Function

Pyloric Stenosis and Other Congenital Anomalies of the Stomach

Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis

Congenital Gastric Outlet Obstruction

Gastric Duplication

Gastric Volvulus

Hypertrophic Gastropathy

Intestinal Atresia, Stenosis, and Malrotation

Duodenal Obstruction

Jejunal and Ileal Atresia and Obstruction

Malrotation

Intestinal Duplications, Meckel Diverticulum, and Other Remnants of the Omphalomesenteric Duct

Intestinal Duplication

Meckel Diverticulum and Other Remnants of the Omphalomesenteric Duct

Motility Disorders and Hirschsprung Disease

Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy

Encopresis and Functional Constipation

Congenital Aganglionic Megacolon (Hirschsprung Disease)

Intestinal Neuronal Dysplasia

Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome (Wilkie Syndrome, Cast Syndrome, Arteriomesenteric Duodenal Compression Syndrome)

Ileus, Adhesions, Intussusception, and Closed-Loop Obstructions

Ileus

Adhesions

Intussusception

Closed-Loop Obstructions

Foreign Bodies and Bezoars

Foreign Bodies in the Stomach and Intestine

Bezoars

Peptic Ulcer Disease in Children

Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn Disease (Regional Enteritis, Regional lleitis, Granulomatous Colitis)

Very Early Onset IBD

Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Disorders of Malabsorption

Evaluation of Children with Suspected Intestinal Malabsorption

Celiac Disease (Gluten-Sensitive Enteropathy)

Other Malabsorptive Syndromes

Intestinal Infections and Infestations Associated with Malabsorption

Immunodeficiency Disorders

Immunoproliferative Small Intestinal Disease

Short Bowel Syndrome

Chronic Malnutrition

Enzyme Deficiencies

Liver and Biliary Disorders Causing Malabsorption

Rare Inborn Defects Causing Malabsorption

Malabsorption in Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Malabsorption in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Intestinal Transplantation in Children with Intestinal Failure

Acute Gastroenteritis in Children

Traveler's Diarrhea

Chronic Diarrhea

Diarrhea from Neuroendocrine Tumors

Functional Abdominal pain (Nonorganic Chronic Abdominal pain)

Cyclic vomiting and abdominal migraine

Acute Appendicitis

Surgical Conditions of the Anus and Rectum

Anorectal Malformations

Anal Fissure

Perianal Abscess and Fistula

Hemorrhoids

Rectal Mucosal Prolapse

Pilonidal Sinus and Abscess

Tumors of the Digestive Tract

Inguinal Hernias

Embryology, Anatomy, and Physiology

Anatomic Abnormalities

Physiology

Pancreatic Function Tests

Disorders of the Exocrine Pancreas

Treatment of Pancreatic Insufficiency

Pancreatitis

Acute Pancreatitis

Chronic Pancreatitis

Pseudocyst of the Pancreas

Pancreatic Tumors

Morphogenesis of the Liver and Biliary System

Manifestations of Liver Disease

Evaluation of Patients with Possible Liver Dysfunction

Cholestasis

Neonatal Cholestasis

Cholestasis in the Older Child

Metabolic Diseases of the Liver

Inherited Deficient Conjugation of Bilirubin (Familial Nonhemolytic Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinemia)

Wilson Disease

Indian Childhood Cirrhosis

Neonatal Iron Storage Disease

Miscellaneous Metabolic Diseases of the Liver

Viral Hepatitis

Liver Abscess

Liver Disease Associated with Systemic Disorders

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Mitochondrial Hepatopathies

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Drug- and Toxin-Induced Liver Injury

Fulminant Hepatic Failure

Cystic Diseases of the Biliary Tract and Liver

Diseases of the Gallbladder

Portal Hypertension and Varices

Liver Transplantation

Malformations

Ascites

Chylous Ascites

Peritonitis

Acute Primary Peritonitis

Acute Secondary Peritonitis

Acute Secondary Localized Peritonitis (Peritoneal Abscess)

Epigastric Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Diagnostic Approach to Respiratory Disease

Chronic or Recurrent Respiratory Symptoms

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden Unexpected Postnatal Collapse (SUPC)

BRUE / ALTE

Congenital Disorders of the Nose

Acquired Disorders of the Nose

Foreign Body

Epistaxis

Nasal Polyps

The Common Cold

Sinusitis

Acute Pharyngitis

Retropharyngeal Abscess, Lateral Pharyngeal (Parapharyngeal) Abscess, and Peritonsillar Cellulitis/Abscess

Tonsils and Adenoids

Acute Inflammatory Upper Airway Obstruction (Croup, Epiglottitis, Laryngitis, and Bacterial Tracheitis)

Infectious Upper Airway Obstruction

Bacterial Tracheitis

Congenital Anomalies of the Larynx, Trachea, and Bronchi

Laryngomalacia

Congenital Subglottic Stenosis

Vocal Cord Paralysis

Congenital Laryngeal Webs and Atresia

Congenital Subglottic Hemangioma

Laryngoceles and Saccular Cysts

Posterior Laryngeal Cleft and Laryngotracheoesophageal Cleft

Vascular and Cardiac Anomalies

Tracheal Stenoses, Webs, and Atresia

Foregut Cysts

Tracheomalacia and Bronchomalacia

Foreign Bodies of the Airway

Laryngeal Foreign Bodies

Tracheal Foreign Bodies

Bronchial Foreign Bodies

Laryngotracheal Stenosis and Subglottic Stenosis

Congenital Subglottic Stenosis

Acquired Laryngotracheal Stenosis

Bronchomalacia and Tracheomalacia

Neoplasms of the Larynx, Trachea, and Bronchi

Vocal Nodules

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Congenital Subglottic Hemangioma

Vascular Anomalies

Other Laryngeal Neoplasms

Tracheal Neoplasms

Bronchial Tumors

Wheezing, Bronchiolitis, and Bronchitis

Wheezing in Infants: Bronchiolitis

Bronchitis

Plastic Bronchitis

Emphysema and Overinflation

α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency and Emphysema

Other Distal Airway Diseases

Bronciolitis Obliterans

Follicular Bronchitis

Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis

Congenital Disorders of the Lung

Pulmonary Agenesis and Aplasia

Pulmonary Hypoplasia

Congenital Cystic Malformation

Pulmonary Sequestration

Bronchogenic Cysts

Congenital Pulmonary Lymphangiectasia

Lung Hernia

Other Congenital Malformations of the Lung

Pulmonary Edema

Aspiration Syndromes

Chronic Recurrent Aspiration

Immune and Inflammatory Lung Disease

Hypersensitivity Pneumonia

Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease

Granulomatous Lung Disease

Eosinophilic Lung Disease

Interstitial Lung Diseases

Neuroendocrine cell hyperplasia of infancy

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Community-Acquired Pneumonia

Pleural Effusion and Empyema

Dry or Plastic Pleural Effusion

Serofibrinous or Serosanguineous Pleural Effusion

Empyema

Bronchiectasis

Pulmonary Abscess

Cystic Fibrosis

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (Immotile Cilia Syndrome, Kartagener Syndrome)

Diffuse Lung Diseases in Childhood

Inherited Disorders of Surfactant Metabolism

Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Pulmonary Hemosiderosis

Pulmonary Embolism, Infarction, and Hemorrhage

Pulmonary Embolus and Infarction

Pulmonary Hemorrhage and Hemoptysis

Atelectasis

Pulmonary Tumors

Pneumothorax

Pneumomediastinum

Hydrothorax

Hemothorax

Chylothorax

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Skeletal Diseases Influencing Pulmonary Function

Pectus Excavatum (Funnel Chest)

Pectus Carinatum and Sternal Clefts

Asphyxiating Thoracic Dystrophy (Thoracic-Pelvic-Phalangeal Dystrophy)

Achondroplasia

Kyphoscoliosis: Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis and Congential Scoliosis

Congenital Rib Anomalies

Chronic Respiratory Insufficiency

Neuromuscular Diseases

Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome

Other Conditions

Long-Term Mechanical Ventilation

Cardiac Development

Early Cardiac Morphogenesis

Cardiac Looping

Cardiac Septation

Aortic Arch Development

Cardiac Differentiation

Developmental Changes in Cardiac Function

The Fetal to Neonatal Circulatory Transition

The Fetal Circulation

The Transitional Circulation

The Neonatal Circulation

History and Physical Examination

Laboratory Evaluation

Radiologic Assessment

Electrocardiography

Hematologic Data

Echocardiography

Exercise Testing

MRI, MRA, CT, and Radionuclide Studies

Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiac Catheterization

Epidemiology and Genetic Basis of Congenital Heart Disease

Evaluation and Screening of the Infant or Child with Congenital Heart Disease

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: The Left-to-Right Shunt Lesions

Atrial Septal Defect

Ostium Secundum Defect

Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect

Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

Atrioventricular Septal Defects (Ostium Primum and Atrioventricular Canal or Endocardial Cushion Defects)

Ventricular Septal Defect

Supracristal Ventricular Septal Defect with Aortic Insufficiency

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Aortopulmonary Window Defect

Coronary Artery Fistula

Ruptured Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysm

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: The Obstructive Lesions

Pulmonary Valve Stenosis with Intact Ventricular Septum

Infundibular Pulmonary Stenosis and Double-Chamber Right Ventricle

Pulmonary Stenosis in Combination with an Intracardiac Shunt

Peripheral Pulmonary Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis

Coarctation of the Aorta

Coarctation with Ventricular Septal Defect

Coarctation with Other Cardiac Anomalies and Interrupted Aortic Arch

Congenital Mitral Stenosis

Pulmonary Venous Hypertension

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Regurgitant Lesions

Pulmonary Valvular Insufficiency and Congenital Absence of the Pulmonary Valve

Congenital Mitral Insufficiency

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Tricuspid Regurgitation

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Evaluation of the Critically Ill Neonate with Cyanosis and Respiratory Distress

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Lesions: Lesions Associated with Decreased Pulmonary Blood Flow

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetraology of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum

Tricuspid Atresia

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle

Transposition of the Great Arteries with Ventricular Septal Defect and Pulmonary Stenosis

Ebstein Anomaly of the Tricuspid Valve

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease: Lesions Associated with Increased Pulmonary Blood Flow

D-Transposition of the Great Arteries

D-Transposition of the Great Arteries with Intact Ventricular Septum

Transposition of the Great Arteries with Ventricular Septal Defect

L-Transposition of the Great Arteries (Corrected Transposition)

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle Without Pulmonary Stenosis

Double-Outlet Right Ventricle with Malposition of the Great Arteries (Taussig-Bing Anomaly)

Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

Truncus Arteriosus

Single Ventricle (Double-Inlet Ventricle, Univentricular Heart)

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

Abnormal Positions of the Heart and the Heterotaxy Syndromes (Asplenia, Polysplenia)

Other Congenital Heart and Vascular Malformations

Anomalies of the Aortic Arch

Anomalous Origin of the Coronary Arteries

Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula

Ectopia Cordis

Diverticulum of the Left Ventricle

Pulmonary Hypertension

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary Vascular Disease (Eisenmenger Syndrome)

General Principles of Treatment of Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

Disturbances of Rate and Rhythm of the Heart

Principles of Antiarrhythmic Therapy

Sinus Arrhythmias and Extrasystoles

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias

Long Q-T Syndromes

Sinus Node Dysfunction

AV Blcok

Sudden Death

Infective Endocarditis

Rheumatic Heart Disease

Diseases of the Myocardium

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

Left Ventricular Noncompaction, Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy, and Endocardial Fibroelastosis

Myocarditis

Diseases of the Pericardium

Acute Pericarditis

Constrictive Pericarditis

Tumors of the Heart

Heart Failure

Cardiogenic Shock

Pediatric Heart and Heart-Lung Transplantation

Pediatric Heart Transplantation

Heart-Lung and Lung Transplantation

Diseases of the Blood Vessels (Aneurysms and Fistulas)

Kawasaki Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Infantile Calcifications (GACI, IIAC, and ACDC)

Systemic Hypertension

Development of the Hematopoietic System

The Anemias

Congenital Hypoplastic Anemia (Diamond-Blackfan Anemia )

Pearson's Syndrome

Acquired Pure Red Blood Cell Anemia

Anemia of Chronic Disease and Renal Disease

Anemia of Chronic Disease (ACD)

Anemia of Renal Disease

Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemias

Physiologic Anemia of Infancy

Megaloblastic Anemias

Folic Acid Deficiency

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency

Other Rare Megaloblastic Anemias

Iron-Deficiency Anemia

Iron-Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia

Other Microcytic Anemias

Definitions and Classification of Hemolytic Anemias

Hereditary Spherocytosis

Hereditary Elliptocytosis

Hereditary Stomatocytosis

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria and Acanthocytosis

Hemoglobinopathies

Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Trait (Hemoglobin AS)

Other Hemoglobinopathies

Unstable Hemoglobin Disorders

Abnormal Hemoglobins with Increased Oxygen Affinity

Abnormal Hemoglobins Causing Cyanosis

Hereditary Methemoglobinemia

Hereditary Methemoglobinemia with Deficiency of NADH Cytochrome B5 Reductase

Syndromes of Hereditary Persistence of Fetal Hemoglobin (HPFH)

Thalassemia Syndromes

Enzymatic Defects

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Other Glycolytic Enzyme Deficiencies

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency and Related Deficiencies

Hemolytic Anemias Resulting from Extracellular Factors- Immune Hemolytic Anemias

Hemolytic Anemias Secondary to Other Extracellular Factors

Polycythemia

Non-Clonal Polycythemia

The Inherited Pancytopenias

The Acquired Pancytopenias

Red Blood Cell Transfusions and Erythropoietin Therapy

Platelet Transfusions

Neutrophil (Granulocyte) Transfusions

Plasma Transfusions

Risks of Blood Transfusions

Hemostasis

The Clinical and Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis

Hereditary Clotting Factor Deficiencies (Bleeding Disorders)

Factor VIII or Factor IX Deficiency (Hemophilia A or B)

Factor XI Deficiency (Hemophilia C)

Deficiencies of the Contact Factors (Nonbleeding Disorders)

Factor VII Deficiency

Factor X Deficiency

Prothrombin (Factor II) Deficiency

Factor V Deficiency

Combined Deficiency of Factors V and VIII

Fibrinogen Deficiency (Factor I)

Factor XIII Deficiency (Fibrin-Stabilizing Factor or Transglutaminase Deficiency)

Antiplasmin or Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Deficiency

von Willebrand Disease

Hereditary Predisposition to Thrombosis

Thrombotic Disorders in Children

Anticoagulant and Thrombolytic Therapy

Postneonatal Vitamin K Deficiency

Liver Disease

Acquired Inhibitors of Coagulation

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Platelet and Blood Vessel Disorders

Idiopathic (Autoimmune) Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Drug-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Nonimmune Platelet Destruction

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Kasabach-Merritt Syndrome

Sequestration

Congenital Thrombocytopenic Syndromes

Neonatal Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia Due to Acquired Disorders Causing Decreased Production

Platelet Function Disorders

Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function

Congenital Abnormalities of Platelet Function

Disorders of the Blood Vessels

Anatomy and Function of the Spleen

Splenomegaly

Hyposplenism, Splenic Trauma, and Splenectomy

Anatomy and Function of the Lymphatic System

Abnormalities of Lymphatic vessels

Lymphadenopathy

Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease (Histiocytic Necrotizing Lymphadenitis)

Sinus Histiocytosis with Massive Lymphadenopathy (Rosai-Dorfman Disease)

Castleman Disease

Epidemiology of Childhood and Adolescent Cancer

Molecular and Cellular Biology of Cancer

Principles of Cancer Diagnosis

Principles of Cancer Treatment

The Leukemias

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Myelogenous Leukemia

Down Syndrome and Acute Leukemia and Transient Myeloproliferative Disorder

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Infant Leukemia

Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Late Effects in Children and Adolescents with Lymphoma

Brain Tumors in Childhood

Neuroblastoma

Neoplasms of the Kidney

Wilms Tumor

Other Pediatric Renal Tumors

Soft Tissue Sarcomas

Neoplasms of Bone

Malignant Tumors of Bone

Benign Tumors and Tumor-like Processes of Bone

Retinoblastoma

Gonadal and Germ Cell Neoplasms

Neoplasms of the Liver

Benign Vascular Tumors

Hemangiomas

Lymphangiomas and Cystic Hygromas

Rare Tumors

Thyroid Tumors

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma of the Colon and Rectum

Adrenal Tumors

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor

Histiocytosis Syndromes of Childhood

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Other Histiocytoses

Introduction to Glomerular Diseases

Anatomy of the Glomerulus

Glomerular Filtration

Glomerular Diseases

Clinical Evaluation of the Child with Hematuria

Isolated Renal Disease Associated with Hematuria

Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (Berger Nephropathy)

Alport Syndrome

Thin Basement Membrane Disease

Acute Poststreptococcal Glomerulonephritis

Membranous Nephropathy

Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Rapidly Progressive (Crescentic) Glomerulonephritis

Multisystem Disease Associated with Hematuria

Chronic Infections

Glomerulonephritis Associated With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura Nephritis

Goodpasture Disease

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

Toxic Nephropathy

Cortical Necrosis

Coagulopathies and Thrombocytopenia

Tubulointerstitial Disease Associated with Hematuria

Pyelonephritis

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

Papillary Necrosis

Acute Tubular Necrosis

Vascular Disease Associated with Hematuria

Vascular Abnormalities

Renal Vein Thrombosis

Sickle Cell Nephropathy

Idiopathic Hypercalciuria

Nephrocalcinosis

Anatomic Abnormalities Associated with Hematuria

Congenital Anomalies

Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney disease

Trauma

Renal Tumors

Lower Urinary Tract Causes of Hematuria

Infectious Causes of Cystitis and Urethritis

Hemorrhagic Cystitis

Vigorous Exercise

Clinical evaluation of the Child with Proteinuria

Conditions Associated with Proteinuria

Transient Proteinuria

Orthostatic (Postural) Proteinuria

Fixed Proteinuria

Nephrotic Syndrome

Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome

Secondary Nephrotic Syndrome

Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome

Tubular Function

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Proximal (Type II) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Distal (Type I) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Hyperkalemic (Type IV) Renal Tubular Acidosis

Rickets Associated with Renal Tubular Acidosis

Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus

Inherited Tubular Transport Abnormalities

Bartter Syndrome

Gitelman Syndrome

Other Inherited Tubular Transport Abnormalities

Renal Failure

Acute Kidney Injury

Chronic Kidney Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease

Renal Transplantation

Congenital Anomalies and Dysgenesis of the Kidneys

Urinary Tract Infections

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Obstruction of the Urinary Tract

Anomalies of the Bladder

Neuropathic Bladder

Enuresis and Voiding Dysfunction

Anomalies of the Penis and Urethra

Disorders and Anomalies of the Scrotal Contents

Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

Urinary Lithiasis

Gynecologic History and Physical Examination

Vulvovaginitis

Vaginal Bleeding in the Prepubertal Child

Breast Concerns

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Hirsutism

Neoplasms and Adolescent Prevention Methods for Human Papillomavirus

Vulvovaginal and Müllerian Anomalies

Gynecologic Care for Girls with Special Needs

Female Genital Mutilation

Hormones of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary

Hypopituitarism

Diabetes Insipidus

Other Abnormalities of Arginine Vasopressin Metabolism and Action

Hyperpituitarism, Tall Stature, and Overgrowth Syndromes

Physiology of Puberty

Disorders of Pubertal Development

Central Precocious Puberty

Precocious Puberty Resulting from Organic Brain Lesions

Precocious Puberty Following Irradiation of the Brain

Syndrome of Precocious Puberty and Hypothyroidism

Chorionic Gonadotropin-Secreting Tumors

McCune-Albright Syndrome (Precocious Puberty with Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia and Abnormal Pigmentation)

Familial Male Gonadotropin-Independent Precocious Puberty

Incomplete (Partial) Precocious Development

Medicational Precocity

Thyroid Development and Physiology

Thyroid Hormone Studies

Defects of Thyroxine-Binding Globulin

Hypothyroidism

Thyroiditis

Goiter

Congenital Goiter

Intratracheal Goiter

Endemic Goiter and Cretinism

Acquired Goiter

Thyrotoxicosis

Graves Disease

Congenital Hyperthyroidism

Carcinoma of the Thyroid

Solitary Thyroid Nodule

Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

Autoimmune Polyglandular Syndromes

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndrome

Hormones and Peptides of Calcium Homeostasis and Bone Metabolism

Hypoparathyroidism

Pseudohypoparathyroidism (Albright Hereditary Osteodystrophy)

Hyperparathyroidism

Other Causes of Hypercalcemia

Physiology of the Adrenal Gland

Histology and Embryology

Adrenal Steroid Biosynthesis

Regulation of the Adrenal Cortex

Adrenal Steroid Hormone Actions

Adrenal Medulla

Adrenocortical Insufficiency

Primary Adrenal Insufficiency

Secondary and Tertiary Adrenal Insufficiency

Adrenal Insufficiency in the Critical Care Setting

Altered End-Organ Sensitivity to Corticosteroids

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Related Disorders

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 21-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 11β-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 3β-Hydroxysteriod Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia due to 17-Hydroxylase Deficiency

Lipoid Adrenal Hyperplasia

Deficiency of P450 Oxidoreductase (Antley-Bixler Syndrome)

Aldosterone Synthase Deficiency

Glucocorticoid-Suppressible Hyperaldosteronism

Adrenocortical Tumors and Masses

Adrenal Carcinoma

Adrenal Incidentaloma

Adrenal Calcification

Virilizing and Feminizing Adrenal Tumors

Cushing Syndrome

Primary Aldosteronism

Pheochromocytoma

Development and Function of the Gonads

Hypofunction of the Testes

Hypergonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Male (Primary Hypogonadism)

Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Male (Secondary Hypogonadism)

Pseudoprecocity Resulting from Tumors of the Testes

Gynecomastia

Hypofunction of the Ovaries

Hypergonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Female (Primary Hypogonadism)

Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism in the Female (Secondary Hypogonadism)

Pseudoprecocity Due to Lesions of the Ovary

Disorders of Sex Development

46,XX DSD

46,XY DSD

Ovotesticular DSD

Diabetes Mellitus

Classification

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (Immune Mediated)

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Other Specific Types of Diabetes

Neurologic Evaluation

Congenital Anomalies of the Central Nervous System

Neural Tube Defects

Spina Bifida Occulta (Occult Spinal Dysraphism)

Meningocele

Myelomeningocele

Encephalocele

Anencephaly

Disorders of Neuronal Migration

Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum

Agenesis of the Cranial Nerves and Dysgenesis of the Posterior Fossa

Microcephaly

Hydrocephalus

Craniosynostosis

Deformational Plagiocephaly

Seizures in Childhood

Febrile Seizures

Unprovoked Seizures

"Partial Seizures and Related Epilepsy Syndromes

"

Generalized Seizures and Related Epilepsy Syndromes

Mechanisms of Seizures

Treatment of Seizures and Epilepsy

Neonatal Seizures

Status Epilepticus

Reflex Seizures (Stimulus Precipitated Seizures)

Nodding Syndrome

Conditions that Mimic Seizures

Headaches

Migraine

Secondary Headaches

Tension-Type Headaches

Neurocutaneous Syndromes

Neurofibromatosis

Tuberous Sclerosis

Sturge-Weber Symdrome (SWS)

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease

Linear Nevus Syndrome

PHACE Syndrome

Incontinentia Pigmenti

Movement Disorders

Ataxias

Chorea, Athetosis, Tremor

Myoclonus

Dystonia

Encephalopathies

Cerebral Palsy

Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathies

Other Encephalopathies

Autoimmune Encephalitis

Neurodegenerative Disorders of Childhood

Sphingolipidoses

Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinoses

Adrenoleukodystrophy

Sialidosis

Miscellaneous Disorders

Demyelinating Disorders of the CNS

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Neuromyelitis Optica

Transverse Myelitis

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

Pediatric Stroke

Arterial Ischemic Stroke (AIS)

Cerebral Sinovenous Thrombosis (CSVT)

Spinal Cord Lesions Associated with Vascular Processes

Hemorrhagic Stroke (HS)

Differential Diagnosis of Stroke-Like Events

CNS Vasculitis

Central Nervous System Infections

Acute Bacterial Meningitis Beyond the Neonatal Period

Viral Meningoencephalitis

Eosinophilic Meningitis

Brain Abscess

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension / Pseudotumor Cerebri

Spinal Cord Disorders

Tethered Cord

Diastematomyelia

Syringomyelia

Spinal Cord Tumors

Spinal Arteriovenous Malformations

Evaluation and Investigation

Developmental Disorders of Muscle

Myotubular Myopathy (Centrionuclear Myopathy)

Congenital Muscle Fiber-Type Disproportion

Nemaline Rod Myopathy

Core Myopathies

Myofibrillar Myopathies

Brain Malformations and Muscle Development

Amyoplasia

Muscular Dysgenesis (Proteus Syndrome Myopathy)

Benign Congenital Hypotonia

Arthrogryposis

Muscular Dystrophies

Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy/Laminopathies

Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy

Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

Congenital Muscular Dystrophies

Endocrine and Toxic Myopathies

Metabolic Myopathies

Periodic Paralyses (Potassium-Related) and other Muscle Channelopathies

Malignant Hyperthermia

Glycogenoses

Mitochondrial Myopathies

Lipid Myopathies

Vitamin E Deficiency Myopathy

Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission and of Motor Neurons

Myasthenia Gravis

Spinal Muscular Atrophies

Other Motor Neuron Diseases

Hereditary Motor-Sensory Neuropathies

Peroneal Muscular Atrophy (Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, HMSN Type IIa)

Peroneal Muscular Atrophy (Axonal Type)

Congenital Hypomyelinating Neuropathy and Déjerine-Sottas Disease (HMSN Type III)

Roussy-Lévy Syndrome

Refsum Disease (Hereditary Sensory Neuropathy,Type IV) and Infantile Refsum Disease

Fabry Disease

Giant Axonal Neuropathy

Tomaculous (Hypermyelinating) Neuropathy; Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsies

Leukodystrophies

Toxic Neuropathies

Autonomic Neuropathies

Familial Dysautonomia

Other Autonomic Neuropathies

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Bell Palsy

Growth and Development of the Eye

Examination of the Eye

Abnormalities of Refraction and Accommodation

Disorders of Vision

Abnormalities of Pupil and Iris

Disorders of Eye Movement and Alignment

Abnormalities of the Lids

Disorders of the Lacrimal System

Disorders of the Conjunctiva

Abnormalities of the Cornea

Abnormalities of the Lens

Disorders of the Uveal Tract

Disorders of the Retina and Vitreous

Abnormalities of the Optic Nerve

Childhood Glaucoma

Orbital Abnormalities

Orbital Infections

Injuries to the Eye

General Considerations and Evaluation of the Ear

Hearing Loss

Congenital Malformations of the Ear

External Otitis (Otitis Externa)

Otitis Media

Acute Mastoiditis

The Inner Ear and Diseases of the Bony Labyrinth

Traumatic Injuries of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Tumors of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Morphology of the Skin

Dermatologic Evaluation of the Patient

Cutaenous Manifestations of Systemic Disease

Multisystemic Medication Reactions

Principles of Dermatologic Therapy

Dermatologic Diseases of the Neonate

Cutaneous Defects

Ectodermal Dysplasias

Vascular Disorders

Cutaneous Nevi

Hyperpigmented Lesions

Hypopigmented Lesions

Vesiculobullous Disorders

Erythema Multiforme

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

Mechanobullous Disorders

Pemphigus

Dermatitis Herpetiformis

Linear Immunoglobulin A Dermatosis (Chronic Bullous Dermatosis of Childhood)

Eczematous Disorders

Contact Dermatitis

Nummular Eczema

Pityriasis Alba

Lichen Simplex Chronicus

Acute Palmoplantar Eczema (Dyshidrotic Eczema, Dyshidrosis, Pompholyx)

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Photosensitivity

Diseases of the Epidermis

Psoriasis

Pityriasis Lichenoides

Keratosis Pilaris

Lichen Spinulosus

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris

Darier Disease (Keratosis Follicularis)

Lichen Nitidus

Lichen Striatus

Lichen Planus

Porokeratosis

Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome (Papular Acrodermatitis)

Acanthosis Nigricans

Disorders of Keratinization

Diseases of the Dermis

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Diseases of Subcutaneous Tissue

Panniculitis and Erythema Nodosum

Lipodystrophy

Disorders of the Sweat Glands

Disorders of Hair

Disorders of the Nails

Disorders of the Mucous Membranes

Cutaneous Bacterial Infections

Impetigo

Subcutaneous Tissue Infections

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (Ritter Disease)

Ecthyma

Other Cutaneous Bacterial Infections

Cutaneous Fungal Infections

Cutaneous Viral Infections

Arthropod Bites and Infestations

Arthropod Bites

Scabies

Pediculosis

Seabather's Eruption

Acne

Tumors of the Skin

Nutritional Dermatoses

Growth and Development

Evaluation of the Child

The Foot and Toes

Metatarsus Adductus

Calcaneovalgus Feet

Talipes Equinovarus (Clubfoot)

Congenital Vertical Talus

Hypermobile Pes Planus (Flexible Flatfeet)

Tarsal Coalition

Cavus Feet

Osteochondroses/Apophysitis

Puncture Wounds of the Foot

Toe Deformities

Painful Foot

Shoes

Torsional and Angular Deformities

Normal Limb Development

Evaluation

Torsional Deformities

Coronal Plane Deformities

Congenital Angular Deformities of the Tibia and Fibula

Leg-Length Discrepancy

The Knee

Discoid Lateral Meniscus

Popliteal Cysts (Baker Cysts)

Osteochondritis Dissecans

Osgood-Schlatter Disease and Sinding-Larsen-Johansson Syndrome

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

Patellofemoral Instability

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Rupture

The Hip

Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

Transient Monoarticular Synovitis (Toxic Synovitis)

Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease

Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

The Spine

Idiopathic Scoliosis

Congenital Scoliosis

Neuromuscular Scoliosis, Genetic Syndromes, and Compensatory Scoliosis

Kyphosis (Round-Back)

Back Pain in Children

Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis

Spine Infection

Intervertebral Disk Herniation/Slipped Vertebral Apophysis

Tumors

The Neck

Torticollis

Klippel-Feil Syndrome

Cervical Anomalies and Instabilities

The Upper Limb

Arthrogryposis

Common Fractures

Unique Characteristics of Pediatric Fractures

Pediatric Fracture Patterns

Upper Extremity Fractures

Fractures of the Lower Extremity

Operative Treatment

Complications of Fractures in Children

Osteomyelitis

Septic Arthritis

Epidemiology and Prevention of Injuries

Management of Musculoskeletal Injury

Growth Plate Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Elbow Injuries

Low Back Injuries

Hip and Pelvis Injuries

Knee Injuries

Lower Leg Pain: Shin Splints, Stress Fractures, and Chronic Compartent Syndrome

Ankle Injuries

Foot Injuries

Sports-Related Traumatic Brain Injury (Concussion)

Cervical Spine Injuries

Heat Injuries

Female Athletes: Menstrual Problems and the Risk of Osteopenia

Performance-Enhancing Aids

Specific Sports and Associated Injuries

General Considerations

Disorders Involving Cartilage Matrix Proteins

Disorders Involving Transmembrane Receptors

Disorders Involving Ion Transporters

Disorders Involving Transcription Factors

Disorders Involving Defective Bone Resorption

Disorders for Which Defects Are Poorly Understood or Unknown

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Marfan Syndrome

Bone Structure, Growth, and Hormonal Regulation

Hypophosphatasia

Hyperphosphatasia

Osteoporosis

Evaluation of the Child for Rehabilitative Services

Rehabilitation for Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

Spinal Cord Injury and Autonomic Crisis Management

Spasticity

Birth Brachial Plexus Palsy

Meningomyelocele (Spina Bifida)

Ambulation Assistance

Health and Wellness for Children with Disabilities

Home Mechanical Ventilation and Technology Dependence

Overview of Environmental Health and Children

Biologic Effects of Radiation on Children

Chemical Pollutants

Tobacco

Heavy Metal Intoxication

Lead Poisoning

Nonbacterial Food Poisoning

Mushroom Poisoning

Solanine Poisoning

Seafood Poisoning

Melamine Poisoning

Biologic and Chemical Terrorism

Mass Psychogenic Illness

Animal and Human Bites

Rat Bite Fever

Monkeypox

Envenomations

Laboratory Testing in Infants and Children

Reference Intervals for Laboratory Tests