Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics - 7th Edition

Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics

7th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Karen Marcdante Robert Kliegman
Paperback ISBN: 9781455759804
eBook ISBN: 9780323321327
eBook ISBN: 9780323321303
eBook ISBN: 9780323226981
eBook ISBN: 9780323321310
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Page Count: 784
Description

The resource of choice for pediatric residencies, clerkships, and exams, Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics continues to provide a focused overview of the core knowledge in pediatrics. Succinct, targeted coverage of normal childhood growth and development, as well as the diagnosis, management, and prevention of common pediatric diseases and disorders, make this an ideal medical reference book for students, pediatric residents, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

Key Features

  • Get an effective overview of pediatrics with help from concise text, a full-color design, high-yield tables, and numerous images.
  • Take advantage of a wealth of images that capture the clinical manifestations and findings associated with Kawasaki disease, lupus, lymphoma, stroke, and many other disorders seen in children.

Table of Contents

 Section 1 The Profession of Pediatrics Benjamin S. Siegel, Joel J. Alpert, and Rick Goldstein

1 Population and Culture

2 Professionalism

3 Ethics

4 Palliative Care and End-of-Life Issues

Section 2  Growth and Development David A. Levine

5 Normal Growth

6 Growth Disorders

7 Normal Development

8 Developmental Disorders

9 Evaluation of the Well Child

10 Evaluation of Child with Special Needs

Section 3 Behavioral Disorders Sheila Gahagan

11 Crying and Colic

12Temper Tantrums

13 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

14 Elimination Control

15Normal Sleep and Pediatric Sleep Disorders

Section 4 Psychiatric Disorders Russell Scheffer

16 Somatoform Disorders

17 Anxiety and Phobias

18 Depression and Bipolar Disorders

19 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

20 Pervasive Developmental Disorders and Psychoses

Section 5 Psychosocial Issues Cindy W. Christian and Nathan J. Blum

21 Failure to Thrive

22 Child Abuse and Neglect

23 Homosexuality and Gender Identity

24 Family Structure and Function

25 Violence

26 Divorce, Separation, and Bereavement

Section 6 Pediatric Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders Nancy F. Krebs and Laura E. Primak

27 Diet of the Normal Infant

28 Diet of the Normal Child and Adolescent

29 Obesity

30 Pediatric Undernutrition

31 Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies

Section 7 Fluids and Electrolytes Larry A. Greenbaum

32 Maintenance Fluid Therapy

33 Dehydration and Replacement Therapy

34 Parenteral Nutrition

35 Sodium Disorders

36 Potassium Disorders

37 Acid-Base Disorders

Section 8 Acutely Ill or Injured Child K. Jane Lee and Karen J. Marcdante

38 Assessment and Resuscitation

39 Respiratory Failure

40 Shock

41 Injury Prevention

42 Major Trauma

43 Near-Drowning

44 Burns

45 Poisoning

46 Sedation and Anesthesia

Section 9 Human Genetics and Dysmorphology Paul A. Levy and Robert W. Marion

47 Patterns of Inheritance

48 Genetic Assessment

49 Chromosomal Disorders

50 Approach to Dysmorphic Child

Section 10 Metabolic Disorders Margretta Seashore

51 Metabolic Assessment

52 Carbohydrate Disorders

53 Amino Acid Disorders

54 Organic Acid Disorders

55 Fat Metabolic Disorders

56 Lysosomal and Peroxisomal Disorders

57 Mitochondrial Disorders

Section 11 Fetal and Neonatal Medicine C.W. Gowen, Jr.

58 Assessment of Mother, Fetus, and Newborn

59 Maternal Diseases Affecting the Newborn

60 Diseases of the Fetus

61 Respiratory Diseases of Newborn

62 Anemia and Hyperbilirubinemia

63 Necrotizing Enterocolitis

64 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy, Intracranial Hemorrhage, and Seizures

65 Sepsis and Meningitis

66 Congenital Infections

Section 12 Adolescent Medicine Kim Blake and Victoria Davis

67 Overview and Assessment of Adolescents

68 Well-Adolescent Care

69 Adolescent Gynecology

70 Eating Disorders

71 Substance Abuse

Section 13 Immunology Ramsay Fuleihan

72 Immunology Assessment

73 Lymphocyte Disorders

74 Neutrophil Disorders

75 Complement System

76 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Section 14 Allergy Mary V. Lasley and Kelly Hetherington

77 Allergy Assessment

78 Asthma

79 Allergic Rhinitis

80 Atopic Dermatitis

81 Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis

82 Serum Sickness

83 Insect Allergies

84 Adverse Reactions to Foods

85 Adverse Reactions to Drugs

Section 15 Rheumatic Diseases of Childhood Hilary M. Haftel

86 Rheumatic Assessment

87 Henoch-Schönlein Purpura

88 Kawasaki Disease

89 Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis

90 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

91 Juvenile Dermatomyositis

92 Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes

Section 16 Infectious Diseases Sherilyn Smith

93I nfectious Disease Assessment

94I mmunization and Prophylaxis

95 Anti-infective Therapy

96 Fever without a Focus

97 Infections Characterized by Fever and Rash

98 Cutaneous Infections

99 Lymphadenopathy

100 Meningitis

101 Encephalitis

102 Common Cold

103 Pharyngitis

104 Sinusitis

105 Otitis Media

106 Otitis Externa

107 Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)

108 Pertussis Syndrome

109 Bronchiolitis

110 Pneumonia

111 Infective Endocarditis

112 Acute Gastroenteritis

113 Viral Hepatitis

114 Urinary Tract Infection

115 Vulvovaginitis

116 Sexually Transmitted Infections

117 Osteomyelitis

118I nfectious Arthritis

119 Ocular Infections

120 Infection in the Immunocompromised Person

121 Infections Associated with Medical Devices

122 Zoonoses

123 Parasitic Diseases

124 Tuberculosis

125 HIV and AIDS

Section 17 The Digestive System Warren P. Bishop

126 Digestive System Assessment

127 Oral Cavity

128 Esophagus and Stomach

129 Intestinal Tract

130 Liver Disease

131 Pancreatic Disease

132 Peritonitis

Section 18 The Respiratory System Edward R. Carter and Susan G. Marshall

133 Respiratory System Assessment

134 Breathing Control

135 Upper Airway Obstruction

136 Lower Airway, Parenchymal, and Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

137 Cystic Fibrosis

138 Chest Wall and Pleura

Section 19 The Cardiovascular System Daniel S. Schneider

139 Cardiovascular System Assessment

140 Syncope

141 Chest Pain

142 Dysrhythmias

143 Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease

144 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease

145 Congestive Heart Failure

146 Rheumatic Fever

147 Cardiomyopathies

148 Pericarditis*

Section 20 Hematology Julie Panepinto and J. Paul Scott

149 Hematology Assessment

150 Anemia

151 Hemostatic Disorders

152 Blood Component Therapy

Section 21 Oncology Thomas W. McLean and Marcia M. Wofford

153 Oncology Assessment

154 Principles of Cancer Treatment

155 Leukemia

156 Lymphoma

157 Central Nervous System Tumors

158 Neuroblastoma

159 Wilms Tumor

160 Sarcomas

Section 22 Nephrology and Urology John D. Mahan

161 Nephrology and Urology Assessment

162 Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria

163 Glomerulonephritis and Hematuria

164 Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

165 Acute and Chronic Renal Failure

166 Hypertension

167 Vesicoureteral Reflux

168 Congenital and Developmental Abnormalities of Urinary Tract

169 Other Urinary Tract and Genital Disorders

Section 23 Endocrinology Nicholas Jospe

170 Endocrinology Assessment

171 Diabetes Mellitus

172 Hypoglycemia

173 Short Stature

174 Puberty Disorders

175 Thyroid Disease

176 Disorders of Parathyroid Bone and Mineral Endocrinology

177 Disorders of Sexual Differentiation

178 Adrenal Gland Dysfunction

Section 24 Neurology Donald Lewis

179 Neurology Assessment

180 Headache and Migraine

181 Seizures (Paroxysmal Disorders)

182 Weakness and Hypotonia

183 Ataxia and Movement Disorders

184 Traumatic Brain Injury and Coma

185 Neurodegenerative Disorders (Childhood Dementia)

186 Neurocutaneous Disorders

187 Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System

Section 25 Dermatology Valerie Lyon

188 Dermatology Assessment

189 Acne

190 Atopic Dermatitis

191 Contact Dermatitis

192 Seborrheic Dermatitis

193 Pigmented Lesions

194 Hemangiomas and Vascular Malformations

195 Erythema Multiforme, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysi

196 Cutaneous Infestations

Section 26 Orthopedics Kevin D. Walter

197 Assessment

198 Fractures

199 Hip

200 Lower Extremity and Knee

201 Foot

202 Spine

203 Upper Extremity

204 Bone Tumors and Cystic Lesions

Index    

About the Author

Karen Marcdante

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Robert Kliegman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

