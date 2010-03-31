Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics
6th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Considered the resource of choice for pediatric residencies, clerkships, and exams, Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics provides comprehensive, yet concise and accessible guidance on normal childhood growth and development, as well as the diagnosis, management, and prevention of common pediatric diseases and disorders. Edited by Drs. Karen Marcdante, Robert M. Kliegman, Hal B. Jenson, and Richard E. Behrman, this edition's content was specifically developed in accordance with the 2009 curriculum guidelines of the Council on Medical Student Education in Pediatrics. It also includes many new and improved clinical photographs and images for enhanced visual reference. A user-friendly full-color format and online access via Student Consult facilitate study and expedite reference.
- Concise text, a full-color design, high-yield tables, and numerous images provide an effective overview of pediatrics.
- Online access via Student Consult lets you study in more versatile, flexible ways and enhances your understanding with extra content and features.
- Edited by the same authorities responsible for the Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, the most used and recognizable clinical reference in pediatrics.
Section 1 The Profession of Pediatrics Benjamin S. Siegel, Joel J. Alpert, and Rick Goldstein
1 Population and Culture
2 Professionalism
3 Ethics
4 Palliative Care and End-of-Life Issues
Section 2 Growth and Development David A. Levine
5 Normal Growth
6 Growth Disorders
7 Normal Development
8 Developmental Disorders
9 Evaluation of the Well Child
10 Evaluation of Child with Special Needs
Section 3 Behavioral Disorders Sheila Gahagan
11 Crying and Colic
12Temper Tantrums
13 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
14 Elimination Control
15Normal Sleep and Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Section 4 Psychiatric Disorders Russell Scheffer
16 Somatoform Disorders
17 Anxiety and Phobias
18 Depression and Bipolar Disorders
19 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
20 Pervasive Developmental Disorders and Psychoses
Section 5 Psychosocial Issues Cindy W. Christian and Nathan J. Blum
21 Failure to Thrive
22 Child Abuse and Neglect
23 Homosexuality and Gender Identity
24 Family Structure and Function
25 Violence
26 Divorce, Separation, and Bereavement
Section 6 Pediatric Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders Nancy F. Krebs and Laura E. Primak
27 Diet of the Normal Infant
28 Diet of the Normal Child and Adolescent
29 Obesity
30 Pediatric Undernutrition
31 Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies
Section 7 Fluids and Electrolytes Larry A. Greenbaum
32 Maintenance Fluid Therapy
33 Dehydration and Replacement Therapy
34 Parenteral Nutrition
35 Sodium Disorders
36 Potassium Disorders
37 Acid-Base Disorders
Section 8 Acutely Ill or Injured Child K. Jane Lee and Karen J. Marcdante
38 Assessment and Resuscitation
39 Respiratory Failure
40 Shock
41 Injury Prevention
42 Major Trauma
43 Near-Drowning
44 Burns
45 Poisoning
46 Sedation and Anesthesia
Section 9 Human Genetics and Dysmorphology Paul A. Levy and Robert W. Marion
47 Patterns of Inheritance
48 Genetic Assessment
49 Chromosomal Disorders
50 Approach to Dysmorphic Child
Section 10 Metabolic Disorders Margretta Seashore
51 Metabolic Assessment
52 Carbohydrate Disorders
53 Amino Acid Disorders
54 Organic Acid Disorders
55 Fat Metabolic Disorders
56 Lysosomal and Peroxisomal Disorders
57 Mitochondrial Disorders
Section 11 Fetal and Neonatal Medicine C.W. Gowen, Jr.
58 Assessment of Mother, Fetus, and Newborn
59 Maternal Diseases Affecting the Newborn
60 Diseases of the Fetus
61 Respiratory Diseases of Newborn
62 Anemia and Hyperbilirubinemia
63 Necrotizing Enterocolitis
64 Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy, Intracranial Hemorrhage, and Seizures
65 Sepsis and Meningitis
66 Congenital Infections
Section 12 Adolescent Medicine Kim Blake and Victoria Davis
67 Overview and Assessment of Adolescents
68 Well-Adolescent Care
69 Adolescent Gynecology
70 Eating Disorders
71 Substance Abuse
Section 13 Immunology Ramsay Fuleihan
72 Immunology Assessment
73 Lymphocyte Disorders
74 Neutrophil Disorders
75 Complement System
76 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Section 14 Allergy Mary V. Lasley and Kelly Hetherington
77 Allergy Assessment
78 Asthma
79 Allergic Rhinitis
80 Atopic Dermatitis
81 Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis
82 Serum Sickness
83 Insect Allergies
84 Adverse Reactions to Foods
85 Adverse Reactions to Drugs
Section 15 Rheumatic Diseases of Childhood Hilary M. Haftel
86 Rheumatic Assessment
87 Henoch-Schönlein Purpura
88 Kawasaki Disease
89 Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
90 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
91 Juvenile Dermatomyositis
92 Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes
Section 16 Infectious Diseases Sherilyn Smith
93I nfectious Disease Assessment
94I mmunization and Prophylaxis
95 Anti-infective Therapy
96 Fever without a Focus
97 Infections Characterized by Fever and Rash
98 Cutaneous Infections
99 Lymphadenopathy
100 Meningitis
101 Encephalitis
102 Common Cold
103 Pharyngitis
104 Sinusitis
105 Otitis Media
106 Otitis Externa
107 Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)
108 Pertussis Syndrome
109 Bronchiolitis
110 Pneumonia
111 Infective Endocarditis
112 Acute Gastroenteritis
113 Viral Hepatitis
114 Urinary Tract Infection
115 Vulvovaginitis
116 Sexually Transmitted Infections
117 Osteomyelitis
118I nfectious Arthritis
119 Ocular Infections
120 Infection in the Immunocompromised Person
121 Infections Associated with Medical Devices
122 Zoonoses
123 Parasitic Diseases
124 Tuberculosis
125 HIV and AIDS
Section 17 The Digestive System Warren P. Bishop
126 Digestive System Assessment
127 Oral Cavity
128 Esophagus and Stomach
129 Intestinal Tract
130 Liver Disease
131 Pancreatic Disease
132 Peritonitis
Section 18 The Respiratory System Edward R. Carter and Susan G. Marshall
133 Respiratory System Assessment
134 Breathing Control
135 Upper Airway Obstruction
136 Lower Airway, Parenchymal, and Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
137 Cystic Fibrosis
138 Chest Wall and Pleura
Section 19 The Cardiovascular System Daniel S. Schneider
139 Cardiovascular System Assessment
140 Syncope
141 Chest Pain
142 Dysrhythmias
143 Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease
144 Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease
145 Congestive Heart Failure
146 Rheumatic Fever
147 Cardiomyopathies
148 Pericarditis*
Section 20 Hematology Julie Panepinto and J. Paul Scott
149 Hematology Assessment
150 Anemia
151 Hemostatic Disorders
152 Blood Component Therapy
Section 21 Oncology Thomas W. McLean and Marcia M. Wofford
153 Oncology Assessment
154 Principles of Cancer Treatment
155 Leukemia
156 Lymphoma
157 Central Nervous System Tumors
158 Neuroblastoma
159 Wilms Tumor
160 Sarcomas
Section 22 Nephrology and Urology John D. Mahan
161 Nephrology and Urology Assessment
162 Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria
163 Glomerulonephritis and Hematuria
164 Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
165 Acute and Chronic Renal Failure
166 Hypertension
167 Vesicoureteral Reflux
168 Congenital and Developmental Abnormalities of Urinary Tract
169 Other Urinary Tract and Genital Disorders
Section 23 Endocrinology Nicholas Jospe
170 Endocrinology Assessment
171 Diabetes Mellitus
172 Hypoglycemia
173 Short Stature
174 Puberty Disorders
175 Thyroid Disease
176 Disorders of Parathyroid Bone and Mineral Endocrinology
177 Disorders of Sexual Differentiation
178 Adrenal Gland Dysfunction
Section 24 Neurology Donald Lewis
179 Neurology Assessment
180 Headache and Migraine
181 Seizures (Paroxysmal Disorders)
182 Weakness and Hypotonia
183 Ataxia and Movement Disorders
184 Traumatic Brain Injury and Coma
185 Neurodegenerative Disorders (Childhood Dementia)
186 Neurocutaneous Disorders
187 Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System
Section 25 Dermatology Valerie Lyon
188 Dermatology Assessment
189 Acne
190 Atopic Dermatitis
191 Contact Dermatitis
192 Seborrheic Dermatitis
193 Pigmented Lesions
194 Hemangiomas and Vascular Malformations
195 Erythema Multiforme, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysi
196 Cutaneous Infestations
Section 26 Orthopedics Kevin D. Walter
197 Assessment
198 Fractures
199 Hip
200 Lower Extremity and Knee
201 Foot
202 Spine
203 Upper Extremity
204 Bone Tumors and Cystic Lesions
Index
Karen Marcdante
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Robert Kliegman
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Richard Behrman
Nonprofit Healthcare and Educational, Consultants to Medical Institutions, Santa Barbara, California
Hal Jenson
Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Director, Center for Pediatric Research, and Senior Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Eastern Virginia Medical School and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk, VA