Considered the resource of choice for pediatric residencies, clerkships, and exams, Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics provides comprehensive, yet concise and accessible guidance on normal childhood growth and development, as well as the diagnosis, management, and prevention of common pediatric diseases and disorders. Edited by Drs. Karen Marcdante, Robert M. Kliegman, Hal B. Jenson, and Richard E. Behrman, this edition's content was specifically developed in accordance with the 2009 curriculum guidelines of the Council on Medical Student Education in Pediatrics. It also includes many new and improved clinical photographs and images for enhanced visual reference. A user-friendly full-color format and online access via Student Consult facilitate study and expedite reference.