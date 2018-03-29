Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics
8th Edition
Description
Part of the highly regarded Nelson family of pediatric references, Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics, 8th Edition, is a concise, focused resource for medical students, pediatric residents, PAs, and nurse practitioners. Ideal for pediatric residencies, clerkships, and exams, this 8th Edition offers a readable, full-color format; high-yield, targeted chapters; and new features that make it even more user-friendly for today’s in-training professionals or practitioners.
Table of Contents
Section #
1
The Profession of Pediatrics
1
Population and Culture
2
Professionalism
3
Ethics and Legal Issues
4
Palliative Care and End-of-Life Issues
2
Growth and Development
5
Normal Growth
6
Disorders of Growth
7
Normal Development
8
Disorders of Development
9
Evaluation of the Well Child
10
Evaluation of the Child with Special Needs
3
Behavioral Disorders
11
Crying and Colic
12
Temper Tantrums
13
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
14
Control of Elimination
15
Normal Sleep and Pediatric Sleep Disorders
4
Psychiatric Disorders
16
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders
17
Anxiety Disorders
18
Depressive Disorders and Bipolar Disorders
19
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
20
Autism Spectrum Disorder and Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders
5
Psychosocial Issues
21
Failure to Thrive
22
Child Abuse and Neglect
23
Homosexuality and Gender Identity
24
Family Structure and Function
25
Violence
26
Divorce, Separation, and Bereavement
6
Pediatric Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders
27
Diet of the Normal Infant
28
Diet of the Normal Child and Adolescent
29
Obesity
30
Pediatric Undernutrition
31
Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies
7
Fluids and Electrolytes
32
Maintenance Fluid Therapy
33
Dehydration and Replacement Therapy
34
Parenteral Nutrition
35
Sodium Disorders
36
Potassium Disorders
37
Acid-Base Disorders
8
The Acutely Ill or Injured Child
38
Assessment and Resuscitation
39
Respiratory Failure
40
Shock
41
Injury Prevention
42
Major Trauma
43
Drowning
44
Burns
45
Poisoning
46
Sedation and Analgesia
9
Human Genetics and Dysmorphology
47
Patterns of Inheritance
48
Genetic Assessment
49
Chromosomal Disorders
50
The Approach to the Dysmorphic Child
10
Metabolic Disorders
51
Metabolic Assessment
52
Carbohydrate Disorders
53
Amino Acid Disorders
54
Organic Acid Disorders
55
Fat Metabolic Disorders
56
Lysosomal and Peroxisomal Disorders
57
Mitochondrial Disorders
11
Fetal and Neonatal Medicine
58
Assessment of the Mother, Fetus, and Newborn
59
Maternal Diseases Affecting the Newborn
60
Diseases of the Fetus
61
Respiratory Diseases of the Newborn
62
Anemia and Hyperbilirubinemia
63
Necrotizing Enterocolitis
64
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy, Intracranial Hemorrhage, and Seizures
65
Sepsis and Meningitis
66
Congenital Infections
12
Adolescent Medicine
67
Overview and Assessment of Adolescents
68
Well-Adolescent Care
69
Adolescent Gynecology
70
Eating Disorders
71
Substance Abuse
13
Immunology
72
Immunologic Assessment
73
Lymphocyte Disorders
74
Neutrophil Disorders
75
Complement System
76
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
14
Allergy
77
Allergy Assessment
78
Asthma
79
Allergic Rhinitis
80
Atopic Dermatitis
81
Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis
82
Serum Sickness
83
Insect Allergies
84
Adverse Reactions to Foods
85
Adverse Reactions to Drugs
15
Rheumatic Diseases of Childhood
86
Rheumatic Assessment
87
Henoch-Schönlein Purpura
88
Kawasaki Disease
89
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
90
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
91
Juvenile Dermatomyositis
92
Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes
16
Infectious Diseases
93
Infectious Disease Assessment
94
Immunization and Prophylaxis
95
Anti-Infective Therapy
96
Fever Without a Focus
97
Infections Characterized by Fever and Rash
98
Cutaneous Infections
99
Lymphadenopathy
100
Meningitis
101
Encephalitis
102
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
103
Pharyngitis
104
Sinusitis
105
Otitis Media
106
Otitis Externa
107
Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)
108
Pertussis
109
Bronchiolitis
110
Pneumonia
111
Infective Endocarditis
112
Acute Gastroenteritis
113
Viral Hepatitis
114
Urinary Tract Infection
115
Vulvovaginitis
116
Sexually Transmitted Infections
117
Osteomyelitis
118
Infectious Arthritis
119
Ocular Infections
120
Infection in the Immunocompromised Person
121
Infections Associated with Medical Devices
122
Zoonoses and Vector Borne Infections
123
Parasitic Diseases
124
Tuberculosis
125
HIV and AIDS
17
The Digestive System
126
Digestive System Assessment
127
Oral Cavity
128
Esophagus and Stomach
129
Intestinal Tract
130
Liver Disease
131
Pancreatic Disease
132
Peritonitis
18
The Respiratory System
Intro
Introduction
133
Respiratory System Assessment
134
Control of Breathing
135
Upper Airway Obstruction
136
Lower Airway, Parenchymal, and Pulmonary Vascular Diseases
137
Cystic Fibrosis
138
Chest Wall and Pleura
19
The Cardiovascular System
139
Cardiovascular System Assessment
140
Syncope
141
Chest Pain
142
Dysrhythmias
143
Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease
144
Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease
145
Heart Failure
146
Rheumatic Fever
147
Cardiomyopathies
148
Pericarditis
20
Hematology
149
Hematology Assessment
150
Anemia
151
Hemostatic Disorders
152
Blood Component Therapy
21
Oncology
153
Oncology Assessment
154
Principles of Cancer Treatment
155
Leukemia
156
Lymphoma
157
Central Nervous System Tumors
158
Neuroblastoma
159
Wilms Tumor
160
Sarcomas
22
Neprhology and Urology
161
Nephrology and Urology Assessment
162
Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria
163
Glomerulonephritis and Hematuria
164
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
165
Acute and Chronic Renal Failure
166
Hypertension
167
Vesicoureteral Reflux
168
Congenital and Developmental Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract
169
Other Urinary Tract and Genital Disorders
23
Endocrinology
170
Endocrinology Assessment
171
Diabetes Mellitus
172
Hypoglycemia
173
Short Stature
174
Disorders of Puberty
175
Thyroid Disease
176
Disorders of Parathyroid Bone and Mineral Endocrinology
177
Disorders of Sexual Development
178
Adrenal Gland Dysfunction
24
Neurology
179
Neurology Assessment
180
Headache and Migraine
181
Seizures (Paroxysmal Disorders)
182
Weakness and Hypotonia
183
Ataxia and Movement Disorders
184
Altered Mental Status
185
Neurodegenerative Disorders
186
Neurocutaneous Disorders
187
Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System
25
Dermatology
188
Dermatology Assessment
189
Acne
190
Atopic Dermatitis
191
Contact Dermatitis
192
Seborrheic Dermatitis
193
Pigmented Lesions
194
Vascular Anomalies
195
Erythema Multiforme, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
196
Cutaneous Infestations
26
Orthopedics
197
Orthopedics Assessment
198
Fractures
199
Hip
200
Lower Extremity and Knee
201
Foot
202
Spine
203
Upper Extremity
204
Benign Bone Tumors and Cystic Lesions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511452
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528078
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528061
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528054
About the Author
Karen Marcdante
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Robert Kliegman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin