Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics

Section #

1

The Profession of Pediatrics

1

Population and Culture

2

Professionalism

3

Ethics and Legal Issues

4

Palliative Care and End-of-Life Issues

2

Growth and Development

5

Normal Growth

6

Disorders of Growth

7

Normal Development

8

Disorders of Development

9

Evaluation of the Well Child

10

Evaluation of the Child with Special Needs

3

Behavioral Disorders

11

Crying and Colic

12

Temper Tantrums

13

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

14

Control of Elimination

15

Normal Sleep and Pediatric Sleep Disorders

4

Psychiatric Disorders

16

Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

17

Anxiety Disorders

18

Depressive Disorders and Bipolar Disorders

19

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

20

Autism Spectrum Disorder and Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders

5

Psychosocial Issues

21

Failure to Thrive

22

Child Abuse and Neglect

23

Homosexuality and Gender Identity

24

Family Structure and Function

25

Violence

26

Divorce, Separation, and Bereavement

6

Pediatric Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders

27

Diet of the Normal Infant

28

Diet of the Normal Child and Adolescent

29

Obesity

30

Pediatric Undernutrition

31

Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies

7

Fluids and Electrolytes

32

Maintenance Fluid Therapy

33

Dehydration and Replacement Therapy

34

Parenteral Nutrition

35

Sodium Disorders

36

Potassium Disorders

37

Acid-Base Disorders

8

The Acutely Ill or Injured Child

38

Assessment and Resuscitation

39

Respiratory Failure

40

Shock

41

Injury Prevention

42

Major Trauma

43

Drowning

44

Burns

45

Poisoning

46

Sedation and Analgesia

9

Human Genetics and Dysmorphology

47

Patterns of Inheritance

48

Genetic Assessment

49

Chromosomal Disorders

50

The Approach to the Dysmorphic Child

10

Metabolic Disorders

51

Metabolic Assessment

52

Carbohydrate Disorders

53

Amino Acid Disorders

54

Organic Acid Disorders

55

Fat Metabolic Disorders

56

Lysosomal and Peroxisomal Disorders

57

Mitochondrial Disorders

11

Fetal and Neonatal Medicine

58

Assessment of the Mother, Fetus, and Newborn

59

Maternal Diseases Affecting the Newborn

60

Diseases of the Fetus

61

Respiratory Diseases of the Newborn

62

Anemia and Hyperbilirubinemia

63

Necrotizing Enterocolitis

64

Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy, Intracranial Hemorrhage, and Seizures

65

Sepsis and Meningitis

66

Congenital Infections

12

Adolescent Medicine

67

Overview and Assessment of Adolescents

68

Well-Adolescent Care

69

Adolescent Gynecology

70

Eating Disorders

71

Substance Abuse

13

Immunology

72

Immunologic Assessment

73

Lymphocyte Disorders

74

Neutrophil Disorders

75

Complement System

76

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

14

Allergy

77

Allergy Assessment

78

Asthma

79

Allergic Rhinitis

80

Atopic Dermatitis

81

Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis

82

Serum Sickness

83

Insect Allergies

84

Adverse Reactions to Foods

85

Adverse Reactions to Drugs

15

Rheumatic Diseases of Childhood

86

Rheumatic Assessment

87

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura

88

Kawasaki Disease

89

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

90

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

91

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

92

Musculoskeletal Pain Syndromes

16

Infectious Diseases

93

Infectious Disease Assessment

94

Immunization and Prophylaxis

95

Anti-Infective Therapy

96

Fever Without a Focus

97

Infections Characterized by Fever and Rash

98

Cutaneous Infections

99

Lymphadenopathy

100

Meningitis

101

Encephalitis

102

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

103

Pharyngitis

104

Sinusitis

105

Otitis Media

106

Otitis Externa

107

Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis)

108

Pertussis

109

Bronchiolitis

110

Pneumonia

111

Infective Endocarditis

112

Acute Gastroenteritis

113

Viral Hepatitis

114

Urinary Tract Infection

115

Vulvovaginitis

116

Sexually Transmitted Infections

117

Osteomyelitis

118

Infectious Arthritis

119

Ocular Infections

120

Infection in the Immunocompromised Person

121

Infections Associated with Medical Devices

122

Zoonoses and Vector Borne Infections

123

Parasitic Diseases

124

Tuberculosis

125

HIV and AIDS

17

The Digestive System

126

Digestive System Assessment

127

Oral Cavity

128

Esophagus and Stomach

129

Intestinal Tract

130

Liver Disease

131

Pancreatic Disease

132

Peritonitis

18

The Respiratory System

Intro

Introduction

133

Respiratory System Assessment

134

Control of Breathing

135

Upper Airway Obstruction

136

Lower Airway, Parenchymal, and Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

137

Cystic Fibrosis

138

Chest Wall and Pleura

19

The Cardiovascular System

139

Cardiovascular System Assessment

140

Syncope

141

Chest Pain

142

Dysrhythmias

143

Acyanotic Congenital Heart Disease

144

Cyanotic Congenital Heart Disease

145

Heart Failure

146

Rheumatic Fever

147

Cardiomyopathies

148

Pericarditis

20

Hematology

149

Hematology Assessment

150

Anemia

151

Hemostatic Disorders

152

Blood Component Therapy

21

Oncology

153

Oncology Assessment

154

Principles of Cancer Treatment

155

Leukemia

156

Lymphoma

157

Central Nervous System Tumors

158

Neuroblastoma

159

Wilms Tumor

160

Sarcomas

22

Neprhology and Urology

161

Nephrology and Urology Assessment

162

Nephrotic Syndrome and Proteinuria

163

Glomerulonephritis and Hematuria

164

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

165

Acute and Chronic Renal Failure

166

Hypertension

167

Vesicoureteral Reflux

168

Congenital and Developmental Abnormalities of the Urinary Tract

169

Other Urinary Tract and Genital Disorders

23

Endocrinology

170

Endocrinology Assessment

171

Diabetes Mellitus

172

Hypoglycemia

173

Short Stature

174

Disorders of Puberty

175

Thyroid Disease

176

Disorders of Parathyroid Bone and Mineral Endocrinology

177

Disorders of Sexual Development

178

Adrenal Gland Dysfunction

24

Neurology

179

Neurology Assessment

180

Headache and Migraine

181

Seizures (Paroxysmal Disorders)

182

Weakness and Hypotonia

183

Ataxia and Movement Disorders

184

Altered Mental Status

185

Neurodegenerative Disorders

186

Neurocutaneous Disorders

187

Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System

25

Dermatology

188

Dermatology Assessment

189

Acne

190

Atopic Dermatitis

191

Contact Dermatitis

192

Seborrheic Dermatitis

193

Pigmented Lesions

194

Vascular Anomalies

195

Erythema Multiforme, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

196

Cutaneous Infestations

26

Orthopedics

197

Orthopedics Assessment

198

Fractures

199

Hip

200

Lower Extremity and Knee

201

Foot

202

Spine

203

Upper Extremity

204

Benign Bone Tumors and Cystic Lesions