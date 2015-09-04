Negotiating in the Leadership Zone

Dr. Sylvester has more than 40+ years of experience as a leadership and management consultant and professional negotiator in the areas of business, production, law, education, government, and the non-profit sector.

He has consulted and negotiated for organizations such as Microsoft, Google, the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Football League (NFL), Boeing, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nike, Mercy Corps,

Coca-Cola, Edison Electric, Samsung, various government agencies, and others.

While President of Organization Strategy Institute, Inc., from 1988 - 2013, he worked with several international businesses - including those in Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Wales, Belgium, Ireland, Scotland, Austria, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Dr. Sylvester educational background includes a Doctorate in Leadership and Management, Seattle University; Master of Science in Organizational Systems and Management, Pacific Lutheran University; Executive degree, Operational Management and Production, Stanford University; Bachelor of Science in Health and Education, Pacific University.