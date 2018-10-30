Neglected Diseases: Extensive Space for Modern Drug Discovery, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Targeting Human Onchocerciasis: Recent Advances Beyond Ivermectin
Stefano Sainas, Franco Dosio, D. Boschi and M.L. Lolli
2. Scaffolds and Biological Targets Avenue to Fight Against Drug Resistance in Leishmaniasis
Chiara Borsari, Antonio Quotadamo, Stefania Ferrari, A. Venturelli, Anabela Cordeiro, Nuno Santarem and Maria Paola Costi
3. Drugs and Drug Resistance in African and American Trypanosomiasis
Jaime Franco, Laura Scarone and Marcelo A. Comini
4. Antiviral Agents Against Ebola Virus Infection: Repositioning Old Drugs and Finding Novel Small Molecules
Elisa Fanunza, Aldo Frau, Angela Corona and Enzo Tramontano
5. X-Ray Crystallography Contributions to Drug-Discovery Against Parasite Infections
Cecilia Pozzi, Giusy Tassone and Stefano Mangani
Description
"Neglected diseases: extensive space for modern drug discovery" provides in-depth reviews on the last progresses about neglected tropical diseases research. Topics covered in this volume include Leishmaniasis, Tripanosomiasis, Onchocerciasis and Ebolavirus infections, with insights on the future of the research on them. Part of the volume is devoted to recent contributions this field received from X-Ray crystallography.
Key Features
- Provides accurate reviews from selected experts on the topic of Neglected Tropical Diseases
- Each chapter of the volume provides useful graphic material for ease of reading of the audience
- provides the latest insights and future perspectives on the covered neglected diseases
Readership
Chemists involved in drug discovery and medicinal chemistry, chemical biology and computational chemistry, who are particularly interested in Neglected Tropical Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151440
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151433
About the Series Volume Editors
Maurizio Botta Series Volume Editor
Maurizio Botta obtained a degree with laude in Chemistry at University of Rome in 1974. In November 1977 he got the PhD at the University of New Brunswick. He has been researcher in Organic Chemistry at University of Rome (1981-1987). From November 2009 to October 2012 he was Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Siena. From January 2008 he is Adjunct Professor in Temple University College of Science and Technology, Philadelphia (USA) and, since 2000, he is Full Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the Department of Biotechnology Chemistry and Pharmacy of University of Siena. Author of more than 500 papers, 26 patents, and more than 450 proceedings at congresses. EU Expert for reviewing projects belonging to the TMR research program and in the panel “Quality of Life”. Member of the Editorial Board of ChemMedChem, JMedChem and JChemInfoModel, Associate Editor for MedChemLetters. Member of the Committees of several scientific Schools and Meetings. Co-founder of two spin-off (MoLiRom, LeadDiscoverySiena).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Siena, Italy