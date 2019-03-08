Necrotizing Enterocolitis, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655347, 9780323655354

Necrotizing Enterocolitis, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 46-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Caplan
eBook ISBN: 9780323655354
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655347
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Description

With collaboration of Dr. Lucky Jain, Consulting Editor, Dr. Caplan has assembled articles devoted to the most current clinical advances in necrotizing enterocolitis. He has invited expert authors from top institutions to contribute timely reviews on the following topics: Biomarker Discovery: New markers that improve early diagnostic capability; Probiotics: State of the art; NEC Pathophysiology: How microbiome data alters our understanding; Effect of Human Milk on NEC; Influence of Growth Factors on the Development of NEC; Can Fish Oil Reduce the Incidence of NEC by Altering the Inflammatory Response; Oral Mother’s Milk: State of the art and influence on NEC; Does Surgical Management Alter the Outcome of NEC; Epidemiology of NEC: New considerations and influence of PRBC transfusions and anemia; Role of Abdominal Ultrasound in Diagnosis of NEC; and Modifiable Risk Factors in NEC: 2018. Readers will come away with the scientific and medical information they need to make clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.

About the Authors

Michael Caplan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, Chief Scientific Officer, Research Institute, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

