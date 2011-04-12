Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702035289, 9780702048845

Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes

1st Edition

Evidence-informed Screening, Diagnosis and Management

Editors: Cesar Fernandez de las Penas Joshua Cleland Peter Huijbregts
eBook ISBN: 9780702048845
eBook ISBN: 9780702045615
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702035289
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th April 2011
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first of its kind, Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes is a comprehensive evidence- and clinical-based book, covering research-based diagnosis, prognosis and management of neuromusculoskeletal pathologies and dysfunctions of the upper quadrant, including joint, muscle, myofascial and neural tissue approaches.

It uniquely addresses the expanding role of the various health care professions which require increased knowledge and skills in screening for contra-indications and recognizing the need for medical-surgical referral. Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes also stresses the integration of experiential knowledge and a pathophysiologic rationale with current best evidence.

Key Features

  • the only one-stop guide for examination and treatment of the upper quadrant supported by accurate scientific and clinical-based data
  • acknowledges the expanding direct access role of the various health professions both at the entry-level and postgraduate level
  • addresses concerns among clinicians that research is overemphasized at the expense of experiential knowledge and pathophysiologic rationale
  • multiple-contributed by expert clinicians and researchers with an international outlook
  • covers diagnosis, prognosis and conservative treatment of the most commonly seen pain syndromes in clinical practice
  • over 800 illustrations demonstrating examination procedures and techniques

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction

  1. Epidemiology
    Louise Thwaites, Karen Walker-Bone

  2. History taking
    Peter A Huijbregts

  3. Physical examination
    Shane Koppenhaver, Timothy Flynn

  4. Imaging studies
    Hilmir Agustsson

  5. Electrodiagnostic studies
    Caroline A Quartly

  6. Myofascial trigger points
    Jozef L M Franssen, Carel Bron, Jan Dommerholt

    7. Part 2 Cervical–thoracic spine

  7. Mechanical neck pain
    Bryan S Dennison, Michael H Leal

  8. Whiplash associated disorders
    Michele Sterling

  9. Cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy
    Chad E Cook, Amy E Cook

  10. Thoracic outlet syndrome
    Susan W Stralka

  11. Thoracic spine manipulation
    William Egan, Paul Glynn, Joshua A Cleland

  12. Cervical spine mobilization and manipulation
    John R Krauss, Douglas S Creighton

  13. Therapeutic exercise for mechanical neck pain
    Carol Kennedy

    14. Part 3 The shoulder region

  14. Acromio-clavicular joint
    Janette W Powell, Ian Shrier, Peter A Huijbregts

  15. Sterno-clavicular joint
    Erland Pettman

  16. Rotator cuff lesions: shoulder impingement
    Peter A Huijbregts, Carel Bron

  17. Gleno-humeral instability
    Steven C Allen, Russell S VanderWilde, Peter Huijbregts

  18. Superior labrum anterior-to-posterior (SLAP) lesions
    Janette W Powell, Peter A Huijbregts

  19. Frozen shoulder
    Carel Bron, Arthur de Gast, Jozef L M Franssen

  20. Mobilization with movement of the shoulder joint
    Wayne Hing, Jack Miller

  21. Motor control of the shoulder region
    Mary E Magarey, Mark A Jones

  22. Therapeutic exercises for the shoulder region
    Johnson McEvoy, Kieran O'Sullivan, Carel Bron

    23. Part 4 The elbow region

  23. Elbow tendinopathy: lateral epicondylalgia
    Bill Vicenzino

  24. Other elbow disorders: elbow instability arthritic conditions
    Chris Sebelski

  25. Joint mobilization and manipulation of the elbow
    Helen Slater, Cesar Fernandez de las Penas

    26. Part 5 The wrist and hand regions

  26. Tendinopathies of the wrist and hand
    C Joseph Yelvington, Ellen J Pong

  27. Wrist instability
    Ellen J Pong

  28. Carpal tunnel syndrome
    Luca Padua, Costanza Pazzaglia, Ana Isabel-de-la-Llave-Rincon

  29. Nerve compression syndromes of the forearm
    Joy C MacDermid, David M Walton

  30. Joint mobilization and manipulation
    Peter A Huijbregts, Freddy M Kaltenborn, Traudi B Kaltenborn

  31. Finger and thumb pathology
    Joy C MacDermid, Ruby Grewal, Jane Freure

    Part 6 Muscle referred pain

  32. Referred pain from muscle/myofascial trigger points
    Cesar Fernandez de las Penas, Hong-You Ge, Lars Arendt-Nielsen, Jan Dommerholt, David G Simons

  33. Manual treatment of myofascial trigger points
    Cesar Fernandez de las Penas, Hong-You Ge, Jan Dommerholt

  34. Dry needling of trigger points
    Jan Dommerholt

  35. Muscle energy approaches
    Gary Fryer

  36. Myofascial induction approaches
    Andrzej Pilat

    37. Part 7 Neurodynamics of the upper quadrant

  37. Peripheral mechanisms of chronic arm pain
    Jane Greening, Andrew Dilley

  38. Clinical interventions and physiological effects
    Paul Mintken, Emilio Puentedura, Adriaan Louw

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048845
eBook ISBN:
9780702045615
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702035289

About the Editor

Cesar Fernandez de las Penas

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain; Esthesiology Laboratory of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain; and Centre for Sensory-Motor Interaction (SMI), Department of Health Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark.

Joshua Cleland

Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA

Peter Huijbregts

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Online Education, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, St. Augustine, FL; Clinical Consultant, Shelbourne Physiotherapy Clinic, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; Educational Consultant, Dynamic Physical Therapy, Cadillac, MI, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.