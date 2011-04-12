Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes
1st Edition
Evidence-informed Screening, Diagnosis and Management
Description
The first of its kind, Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes is a comprehensive evidence- and clinical-based book, covering research-based diagnosis, prognosis and management of neuromusculoskeletal pathologies and dysfunctions of the upper quadrant, including joint, muscle, myofascial and neural tissue approaches.
It uniquely addresses the expanding role of the various health care professions which require increased knowledge and skills in screening for contra-indications and recognizing the need for medical-surgical referral. Neck and Arm Pain Syndromes also stresses the integration of experiential knowledge and a pathophysiologic rationale with current best evidence.
Key Features
- the only one-stop guide for examination and treatment of the upper quadrant supported by accurate scientific and clinical-based data
- acknowledges the expanding direct access role of the various health professions both at the entry-level and postgraduate level
- addresses concerns among clinicians that research is overemphasized at the expense of experiential knowledge and pathophysiologic rationale
- multiple-contributed by expert clinicians and researchers with an international outlook
- covers diagnosis, prognosis and conservative treatment of the most commonly seen pain syndromes in clinical practice
- over 800 illustrations demonstrating examination procedures and techniques
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
- Epidemiology
Louise Thwaites, Karen Walker-Bone
- History taking
Peter A Huijbregts
- Physical examination
Shane Koppenhaver, Timothy Flynn
- Imaging studies
Hilmir Agustsson
- Electrodiagnostic studies
Caroline A Quartly
- Myofascial trigger points
Jozef L M Franssen, Carel Bron, Jan Dommerholt
- Mechanical neck pain
Bryan S Dennison, Michael H Leal
- Whiplash associated disorders
Michele Sterling
- Cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy
Chad E Cook, Amy E Cook
- Thoracic outlet syndrome
Susan W Stralka
- Thoracic spine manipulation
William Egan, Paul Glynn, Joshua A Cleland
- Cervical spine mobilization and manipulation
John R Krauss, Douglas S Creighton
- Therapeutic exercise for mechanical neck pain
Carol Kennedy
- Acromio-clavicular joint
Janette W Powell, Ian Shrier, Peter A Huijbregts
- Sterno-clavicular joint
Erland Pettman
- Rotator cuff lesions: shoulder impingement
Peter A Huijbregts, Carel Bron
- Gleno-humeral instability
Steven C Allen, Russell S VanderWilde, Peter Huijbregts
- Superior labrum anterior-to-posterior (SLAP) lesions
Janette W Powell, Peter A Huijbregts
- Frozen shoulder
Carel Bron, Arthur de Gast, Jozef L M Franssen
- Mobilization with movement of the shoulder joint
Wayne Hing, Jack Miller
- Motor control of the shoulder region
Mary E Magarey, Mark A Jones
- Therapeutic exercises for the shoulder region
Johnson McEvoy, Kieran O'Sullivan, Carel Bron
- Elbow tendinopathy: lateral epicondylalgia
Bill Vicenzino
- Other elbow disorders: elbow instability arthritic conditions
Chris Sebelski
- Joint mobilization and manipulation of the elbow
Helen Slater, Cesar Fernandez de las Penas
- Tendinopathies of the wrist and hand
C Joseph Yelvington, Ellen J Pong
- Wrist instability
Ellen J Pong
- Carpal tunnel syndrome
Luca Padua, Costanza Pazzaglia, Ana Isabel-de-la-Llave-Rincon
- Nerve compression syndromes of the forearm
Joy C MacDermid, David M Walton
- Joint mobilization and manipulation
Peter A Huijbregts, Freddy M Kaltenborn, Traudi B Kaltenborn
- Finger and thumb pathology
Joy C MacDermid, Ruby Grewal, Jane Freure
Part 6 Muscle referred pain
- Referred pain from muscle/myofascial trigger points
Cesar Fernandez de las Penas, Hong-You Ge, Lars Arendt-Nielsen, Jan Dommerholt, David G Simons
- Manual treatment of myofascial trigger points
Cesar Fernandez de las Penas, Hong-You Ge, Jan Dommerholt
- Dry needling of trigger points
Jan Dommerholt
- Muscle energy approaches
Gary Fryer
- Myofascial induction approaches
Andrzej Pilat
- Peripheral mechanisms of chronic arm pain
Jane Greening, Andrew Dilley
- Clinical interventions and physiological effects
Paul Mintken, Emilio Puentedura, Adriaan Louw
Part 2 Cervical–thoracic spine
Part 3 The shoulder region
Part 4 The elbow region
Part 5 The wrist and hand regions
Part 7 Neurodynamics of the upper quadrant
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 12th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048845
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045615
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702035289
About the Editor
Cesar Fernandez de las Penas
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain; Esthesiology Laboratory of Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain; and Centre for Sensory-Motor Interaction (SMI), Department of Health Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark.
Joshua Cleland
Joshua Cleland, PT, DPT, PhD, Professor, Physical Therapy Program, Franklin Pierce University, Manchester, New Hampshire, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Franklin Pierce University, Physical Therapy Program, Manchester, NH, USA
Peter Huijbregts
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Online Education, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, St. Augustine, FL; Clinical Consultant, Shelbourne Physiotherapy Clinic, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; Educational Consultant, Dynamic Physical Therapy, Cadillac, MI, USA